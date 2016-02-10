9 years after ‘Deathly Hallows,’ Harry Potter is finally getting a sequel book!

If you”ve been waiting to scratch the Harry Potter itch but don”t live in London? J.K. Rowling has news for you! The sequel to her blockbuster series is finally being turned into a book.

Let”s back up for a second. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the invention of writer Jack Thorne, based on a story by J.K. Rowling. Picking up nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the plot interweaves Harry”s struggle to deal with his past with his son Albus” dealing with the weight of the family legacy. The only problem? Cursed Child is a play…one that is only showing at the Palace Theater in London, England. For many fans of the series, it may as well be playing on the moon.

Which is why Scholastic Books announcement this morning – first announced on Pottermore is cause for celebration! Rowling”s collaboration will finally be accessible to Harry Potter fans around the world.

Both print and digital editions of the script of Cursed Child will be available the same day the play premieres this summer. As the play will be in performance previews for several weeks, the accompanying book will be considered the “Special Rehearsal Edition” and will be replaced by the “Definitive Collector”s Edition” once the July 30, 2016 opening night performance premieres.

You can read more about Scholastic”s plans – including the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher”s Stone next here – over at Pottermore .

Edit February 10, 2016 1:15 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this post reported that the Cursed Child would be released as a novel. It will, in fact, be the “Special Rehearsal Edition” script of the play.