’90s Nostalgia Bait: Veruca Salt announces 15-date reunion tour

04.15.14 4 years ago

Ready to feel old? '90s rockers Veruca Salt are doing a goddamn reunion tour.

The Nina Gordon/Louise Post-fronted band, who rose to fame on the strength of their hit 1994 single “Seether,” has announced a 15-date North American tour (full lineup below) that will see all four original members (Gordon, Post, Steve Lack and Jim Shapiro) hitting the stage together for the first time in nearly two decades. The reunion ball got rolling just last month when the group revealed they'd be releasing a 10-inch on Record Store Day (April 19) featuring “Seether” and two all-new songs entitled “The Museum of Broken Relationships” and “It's Holy.”

Gordon left the band to pursue a solo career in 1998, reportedly due to a creative dispute with Post. The band released a total of four albums and three EPs under various lineups.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, April 18.

Will you be attending one of Veruca Salt's reunion shows? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

Veruca Salt tour dates:

6/22/14                            Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/23/14                            Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern

6/24/14                            Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

6/26/14                            San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

6/27/14                            Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

7/9/14                              Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

7/10/14                            Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

7/11/14                             Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

7/12/14                             Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

7/13/14                             St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

7/21/14                             Washington, DC @ Black Cat

7/22/14                            Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

7/24/14                            New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/25/14                            Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

7/26/14                            Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Around The Web

TAGSNina GordonVERUCA SALTVeruca Salt reunionVeruca Salt reunion tour

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP