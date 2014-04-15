’90s Nostalgia Bait: Veruca Salt announces 15-date reunion tour

Ready to feel old? '90s rockers Veruca Salt are doing a goddamn reunion tour.

The Nina Gordon/Louise Post-fronted band, who rose to fame on the strength of their hit 1994 single “Seether,” has announced a 15-date North American tour (full lineup below) that will see all four original members (Gordon, Post, Steve Lack and Jim Shapiro) hitting the stage together for the first time in nearly two decades. The reunion ball got rolling just last month when the group revealed they'd be releasing a 10-inch on Record Store Day (April 19) featuring “Seether” and two all-new songs entitled “The Museum of Broken Relationships” and “It's Holy.”

Gordon left the band to pursue a solo career in 1998, reportedly due to a creative dispute with Post. The band released a total of four albums and three EPs under various lineups.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, April 18.

Veruca Salt tour dates:

6/22/14 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/23/14 Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern

6/24/14 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

6/26/14 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

6/27/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

7/9/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

7/10/14 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

7/11/14 Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

7/12/14 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

7/13/14 St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

7/21/14 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

7/22/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

7/24/14 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/25/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

7/26/14 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall