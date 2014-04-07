A big-screen ‘reimagining’ of ‘Battlestar Galactica’ is gearing up at Universal

A “Battlestar Galactica” movie is coming – just don't expect it to resemble the TV show.

Universal has hired writer Jack Paglen (“Transcendence”) to pen the screenplay for a “complete reimagining” of the sci-fi franchise, according to Variety. The property was previously pegged for a big-screen version in 2009 with director Bryan Singer, though the “X-Men” helmer doesn't appear to be attached to this new iteration.

Created by Glen A. Larson, the original “Battlestar Galactica” series ran from 1978-1979 on ABC. It went on to spawn a number of franchise follow-ups including the low-rated spin-off “Galactica 1980,” the acclaimed 2004-2009 reboot that ran on the Sci-Fi (now Syfy) channel, the short-lived prequel series “Caprica” and the 10-episode webseries “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome,” which aired as a two-hour movie on Syfy last year. The crux of the futuristic world depicted in the television shows centers on a long-running war waged between humans and a hostile cybernetic race known as the Cylons.

