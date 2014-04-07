A big-screen ‘reimagining’ of ‘Battlestar Galactica’ is gearing up at Universal

A “Battlestar Galactica” movie is coming – just don't expect it to resemble the TV show.
Universal has hired writer Jack Paglen (“Transcendence”) to pen the screenplay for a “complete reimagining” of the sci-fi franchise, according to Variety. The property was previously pegged for a big-screen version in 2009 with director Bryan Singer, though the “X-Men” helmer doesn't appear to be attached to this new iteration.
Created by Glen A. Larson, the original “Battlestar Galactica” series ran from 1978-1979 on ABC. It went on to spawn a number of franchise follow-ups including the low-rated spin-off “Galactica 1980,” the acclaimed 2004-2009 reboot that ran on the Sci-Fi (now Syfy) channel, the short-lived prequel series “Caprica” and the 10-episode webseries “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome,” which aired as a two-hour movie on Syfy last year. The crux of the futuristic world depicted in the television shows centers on a long-running war waged between humans and a hostile cybernetic race known as the Cylons.
Ugh.
Well, it could be worse.
Bryan Singer could still be trying to make this film.
As long as it’s more RDM and less Larson, that’s all I ask.
This really needs to never, ever happen.
When you say it won’t be like the TV show, which TV show are you referring to? Will it be like the SyFy series (a re-imaginging of the first series), or will it be a re-imaging separate from both?
I say finish ‘Deadwood’first, for pete’s sake.
I say, finish Deadwood first.
Lol! if they can make it better than the series than maybe.. Doubt they can make a movie better than the series..They reemagin what they want and they:ll never make it better than the series..Whay they can do is put the entire series into a movie, that would be owesome..
how do you “reimagine” something? It’s imagined, then created….the Syfy series was perfect IMO, with an ending that was finite….the reason the spin offs failed is because the fans were attached to the cast and watched them play out to a final scene. Once that’s done, anything else is just well….tiresome. It’s like all these “reimagined” Superman and Amazing Spiderman remakes….enough already, Be creative on your own and quit trying to put some lame spin on old movies and calling “reimagined”…it’s just re-lazy
U idiot, the sci fi series was a reimagination.
I agree with Lane L. When you are talking BatGal, you are talking about at least two shows: ’78 and Redux. Regardless of which of these it might be “different” from, BG would never make a good movie series. Also, the Redux version was as good as it could ever get. Any other version of BG — TV or movie– would be a much lesser project, so I concur with Smreyno: Never ever. (BTW, your poll sucks for not having this option; I bet if it did, it’d get at least 60% of the vote, easy.) Just don’t do it. Caprica abides.
There needs to be a “No, just no” option in the poll. BSG was a great series but this will be a disaster.
I know Hollywood has run out of ideas 10 years ago, but there really is no reason to make a terrible movie with killer robots and CGI nuclear holocaust: don’t they know another Terminator movie with old T-800 is already on the way?
There’s no reason to completely reimagine the reimagined series. Just reimagine the series ending, and that will do nicely.
Why?
Can’t people come up with something original? Are there no imaginations left in Hollywood? I am SO tired of reboots and remakes. Give us something new!
There were a lot of stories that were never finished. They should make a movie from the Carnivale series. 2 seasons for such a fantastic show and they ran crap like Sex in the City for like 10 years and made a movie too.
“All of this has happened before. All this will happen again.”
Will the person with the last ORIGINAL idea in Hollywood please step forward? God, enough with the comic book movie bullshit, Superman 39 – Man of Prune Juice, and all the “re-imaginings.” What a bullshit term – it means “we’re lazy and insecure don’t want to take a chance only to confirm we have no talent.
Just so it’s clear, Battlestar Galactica was ALSO a movie in theaters before the series began, as was Buck Rogers. I’m fine with ANY BSG they decide to do because I love the story.
Please no JJ Abrams. Please no JJ Abrams. Please no JJ Abrams.
So a re-re-imagining, then. Yep.
Given how many times they’re threatened a BSG film in the past decade, even while the reboot was on the air, I’m still a bit dubious it’ll be made. But I hope if it goes forward, they really do ‘re-imagine’ it and do something different, not just retread the miniseries and make Starbuck a dude again.
But lol at the people complaining about the lack of original ideas the same weekend Captain America 2 pulls in 100M. yeah, I’m sure Hollywood is gonna get right on that…
How about this poll option “Leave it the fuck alone, you couldn’t possibly do better than has been done already”
Great News. A Battlestar Galactica movie. This I will watch. The 12th Tribe.