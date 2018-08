Thanks to Animation Definition High-Def, we have an uplifting video called “Everyone is Lonely.” Sounds dour, yes, but it says something about the nature of being adults who are ultimately lonely and coping with very similar insecurities and hangups. I would even call this “cute,” and not just because the gentle strumming sounds like a natural fit for the “Juno” soundtrack.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Mashable)