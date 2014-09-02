A ‘CHiPs’ movie is in the works starring Dax Shepard as Baker and Michael Pena as Ponch

“CHiPs” movie is in the works starring Dax Shepard as Baker and Michael Pena as Ponch

“Parenthood” star Shepard has been tapped to write, direct and star in the Warner Bros. film, while “Gracepoint”s” Pena has been attached to play the Erik Estrada role of Frank “Ponch” Poncherello.

Netflix buys the streaming rights to “Gotham” before its Fox premiere

For about $1.75 million an episode, Netflix will stream the Fox series, starting with Season 1 in September 2015.

NFL players union joins 2 other unions in denouncing NFL”s pay-for-play Super Bowl halftime proposal

“No one should ever pay to work. No organization should ever get a kickback from a worker they employ,” said a statement from the The AFL-CIO”s Department of Professional Employees.

Sara Rue to recur on “Mom,” Ed Asner to guest-star

She”ll play Baxter”s girlfriend, while Asner will play the new neighbor.

“Game of Thrones” theme gets a ’60s makeover

Check out the HBO series opening, Saul Bass-style.

The 1994-95: One of TV”s best-ever seasons

The season that began 20 years ago this month included the debuts of “Friends,” “ER,” “NewsRadio,” “My So-Called Life,” Party of Five,” “Chicago Hope” and “Touched by an Angel” – not to mention the many established sitcoms like “Mad About You,” “Frasier,” “Seinfeld” and “Home Improvement.” PLUS: How today”s shows would stack up in the 1994-95 ratings.

Funny or Die is making Kate Mara and Ellen Page”s “True Detective 2” dreams come true

Earlier this year, Mara and Page proposed a “True Detective” pairing on Twitter – a tweet favorited by HBO. Now Funny or Die is letting them play detectives.

“The Talk” will have a 2-week premiere tackling fears and secrets

Julie Chen says the first week will be devoted to “The Talk” stars embracing their fears, while Week 2 will bring back the popular revelations from last year”s premiere.

NBC is prepping its own “Ten Commandments” miniseries

WGN America is working on the “Ten Commandments,” and so is the Peacock, which is basing its miniseries on the Danish format called “Decalogue.”

Jon Stewart biography will delve into “Bad Jon”

“The Daily Show” can be a mercurial character who is “anything but warm and fuzzy,” claims the upcoming book “Angry Optimist: The Life and Times of Jon Stewart.”

Watch Louis CK predict the problems with the cloud in 2012

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Louis CK seemingly predicted this week”s celebrity nudes hacking scandal.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” offers its 1st footage from Season 2

“This is a make or break moment.”

Letterman gathered his “Late Show” staff for 1 last anniversary photo

Saturday marked the 21st anniversary of Dave moving to CBS.

“The Simpsons” is still a very good show, as its marathon proved

“From season 16 on, the show has found its level and kept fairly consistent,” says Todd VanDerWerff. “And especially with the shift to high-definition in 2009, the series found a new way to cram its frames full of visual gags. Some of these gags miss, to be sure, but that as many of them hit as they do this late in the show's run is to be commended. It's also become more playful structurally, doing whole episodes in complicated storytelling structures, or depicting events in Lego.” PLUS: Here are 10 words “The Simpsons” made famous, and FXX was No. 1 in the demo on cable for 3 nights of the marathon.

“The View” is promoting next season with an Etch-a-Sketch

The daytime talk show is shaking things up.

David Simon”s “Show Me a Hero” adds Daniel Stern, reunites with “The Wire”s” Clarke Peters

Latanya Richardson Jackson and Natalie Paul are also joining the HBO miniseries.

Shonda Rhimes reveals her original plan for writing Cristina Yang out of “Grey”s Anatomy”

Watch a featurette from the Season 10 DVD.

“Boardwalk Empire” may not give Nucky Thompson the same real-life ending as Nucky Johnson

“Nucky is not Nucky Johnson, and that's all I'll say,” says creator Terence Winter. “They're two different people.”

“Houdini” attracts 3.7 million viewers on its 1st night

The History channel miniseries had the biggest miniseries debut of the year.

“Arrested Development” wants fans to create the Season 4 DVD box art

Says Mitch Hurwitz: “Let”s have a contest for best fan art! And then steal it!”

Anna Camp to lend her voice to “Sofia the First”

The “True Blood” alum will be part of Disney Channel”s “The Curse of Princess Ivy” primetime special.

Here are 15 real-life shockers that were omitted from “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell” movie

No date rape accusations? No alleged steroid use!? PLUS: How “Saved by the Bell” invented the tween.

“Major Crimes” books “24”s” Carlos Bernard, “CSI”s” Alex Carter

“The Vampire Diaries” alum Torrey DeVitto will also be guesting on the TNT series.

“Supernatural” unveils its Season 10 poster

“Wrestle your demons” is this year”s tagline.