Watch: A chorus of beautiful male models serenade with a Daft Punk song

A swarm of bees, a pride of lions, a murder of crows, a swooning of male models. No, a harem of male models. A bone structure of male models?

I’ve got it: An orgasm of male models.

Whether or not you’re sexually attracted to the gender featured in this video, surely you can at least appreciate the beauty contained within it on an objective, aesthetic level. Certainly, you at least want a still from it hanging above your dining room table. The video, which offers a rendition of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky, was created to highlight the trio of menswear labels nominated for the CDFA designer of the year award. These labels are: Michael Bastian, Duckie Brown, and Thom Browne, which all sound kind of the same to me. But god bless ’em all, anyway.

I totally have a favorite model picked out, but I won’t reveal it in case all of my other Daft Punk-singing suitors get jealous.

