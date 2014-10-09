A “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” TV series is in the works

“Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs: The Series” is being developed by DHX Media and Sony Pictures Animation based on the hit film series. According to Entertainment Weekly, the TV version will “chronicle the high school years of eccentric young scientist Flint Lockwood.” But there”s no word on if any of the movie”s stars, including Bill Hader, will reprise their roles for the TV series.

“American Horror Story” returns to record ratings with “Freak Show”

About 6.127 million viewers tuned in to the “Freak Show” premiere, marking the 3rd straight year that “AHS” has returned to bigger ratings.

Lorde calls “South Park” spoofing her “weird and cool”

“i have officially been the subject of 2 south park episodes and that is weird and cool,” the singer tweeted, adding: “i don't actually watch south park but from what i can tell sia was involved and someone's mum said something really nice about me.. score!”

Click Read Full Post For More

Rosie O”Donnell is stunned by the child molestation allegations against her friend Stephen Collins

“In my opinion, he's the Michael Landon of this generation,” Rosie said this morning on “The View.” “He always plays the wholesome, loving, caring guy and in real life is that.”

Charisma Carpenter is coming to “Sons of Anarchy”

The “Buffy” and “Angel” alum will play “a conservative administrative director at a medical facility.”

Chelsea Handler: “SNL” asked me to host, then blew me off

“They're gonna hate that I'm talking about this right now,” she tells Huffington Post Live, “but I really don't have a problem with that. So they said, 'Oh, we have to have you host.' My agent called, he said, 'You're hosting 'SNL'. They're gonna give you a date in the fall.' And then it never happened.”

“The Flash” casts Pied Piper

“Smash”s” Andy Mientus will play the hearing impaired and openly gay DC Comics villain. PLUS: Here”s your 1st look at Professor Zoom.

Mike Rowe”s “Somebody”s Gotta Do It” has the best-ever premiere for a CNN Original Series

About 943,000 watched the former “Dirty Jobs” show host”s new show.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario to guest on “Suits”

She”ll play a laws student in a flashback scene to Mike”s past life.

Cartoon Network launches a “Cartoon Network Anything” micro-network for smartphones

Cartoon Network Anything will feature bite-size content lasting 10 to 15 seconds.

Josh Radnor: “HIMYM” finale could”ve been improved with 10 extra minutes

“I wish we had 10 extra minutes in the finale that we didn't have,” he tells “Today.” “There were some things that got cut that … I thought were really beautiful. But I think the show ended how it should have ended, and … the people who were quieter about it really enjoyed it.”