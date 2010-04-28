A ‘Commando’ reboot? Our karaoke culture is officially out of control

Enough. Please. Mercy. I beg you.
I don’t think “Commando” is sacred ground, some untouchable masterpiece that no filmmaker will ever equal. Actually, it’s the contrary that’s true. I don’t think “Commando” is fertile ground, worth anyone’s time to remake. David Ayer may not be my favorite working writer/director, but I think he’s got more to offer audiences than yet another regurgitation of the ’80s that no one is asking for. Sure, Ayer served in the Navy, and he comes from a military family, so he certainly seems qualified to write the main character in the film. And he’s not afraid of remakes… heck, this guy’s got nerve enough to have attached himself to a modern-day remake of “The Wild Bunch,” so obviously he’s not afraid to get in there and mix it up.
But “Commando”? A military guy with a ton of training has to chase down his kidnapped daughter and kill a bunch of dudes. That’s it. That’s all there is to the original. It’s a bunch of cheesy one-liners, Vernon Wells chomping scenery, some good action, and a ridiculous body count. It’s not a movie with a strong narrative spine or a particularly clever hook that would justify a remake. It’s very much a product of its time, a perfect vehicle for an Arnold Schwarzenegger, and little else.
The thing is, coming on the heels of some of the films I’ve seen in the last week, this is another case of karaoke culture out of control, and it’s at the point now where I swing between trying to accept that this is the way things are at the moment and an almost irrational degree of anger at the idea that this is the way things are at the moment. I love movies. I have spent my life totally immersed in movies. I work incredibly hard not to be cynical and overly negative, and I hate judging things before they even really get going. The truth is, though, that any adult who depends on cinema to feed them in all the various appetites that a film freak cultivates is starving these days. It is harder than ever before to track down truly original voices, even though I would argue there are more films to see and more ways to see them. The cowardice that runs most Hollywood decision making is just breathtaking, and it reveals just how sad the current power structure really is.
I get the appeal of karaoke. When you love a song, you start to get possessive of it, and you want the pleasure of performing it. There’s power in really nailing a song that you adore, and the same is true when you’re telling someone a story you heard that you really love. If you tell that story well, you get the rush of watching the effect it has on somebody. But even if you tell the story well or hit every note of the song right, those things are not yours. At best, you’re doing a great imitation. You’re running some interesting riffs on somebody else’s work. There are certainly a handful of remakes from the history of Hollywood that have turned out to be great films on their own, but they are vastly outnumbered by the mediocre or flat-out terrible remakes that exist.
And it’s not just straight remakes anymore. The Michael Fleming piece about the “Commando” deal calls it a “reboot,” a word that just sets my teeth on edge. I have come to hate each fresh mention of a reimagination or a reboot and ESPECIALLY a prequel. I just saw a film that I can’t quite review yet that actively infuriated me because of the monumental waste of time and energy that it represents, and the absolute zero that it adds to the story that already exists. I also just saw a remake that feels so inert and muted to me that I can’t imagine what anyone involved thought they were bringing to the table. Neither film is technically poorly made, and I’m willing to bet both films find defenders for precisely that reason, but competence is no excuse for telling a story. With the resources behind these films, I expect a certainly degree of skill, but it’s not enough.
We are starving. And something like “Commando” is not going to nurture anyone. Ayer broke through with his screenplay for “Training Day,” and even if that wasn’t the most original story ever told, it was his story, and it was his voice. He’s written a number of scripts that were well-liked and that generated a fair amount of buzz, original work that ended up unproduced. And after a while, that can be demoralizing, and eventually you get to a place as a filmmaker where you want to get something made. It’s not enough to earn a living writing screenplays that end up on someone’s shelf. Hollywood’s profoundly retarded (and I mean that in the most explicit and accurate sense of the word) dependence on underlying material, no matter what it is, has led us to one of the most outrageous dead ends I’ve ever seen in my 30-plus years as a movie nerd. I survived the ’80s, thinking it was one of the most empty periods of pop culture imaginable. Now I’m watching as today’s studio culture treats the ’80s like this bottomless source of material to revisit, meaning I’m watching a horrible blurry Xerox of a decade that I found nearly intolerable the first time around, and it’s like a nightmare that’s impossible to escape.
I look at the news that has been breaking today, and all of it leaves me numb. A sequel to “Clash Of The Titans,” a remake that barely worked of a film that was deeply flawed the first time. A knee-jerk sequel to “How To Train Your Dragon,” because Dreamworks never made a good film they couldn’t ruin with pointless sequels. A sequel to “Journey To The Center Of The Earth,” a film that I don’t personally known a single fan of, and already a remake of well-worn material. Comic books. A Magic 8-ball movie. Prequels. And all of it just stacking up, snow drifts of the same, towering so high that it all blocks out even the possibility of something fresh breaking through.
It’s great fun when someone drunk gets up, grabs the microphone, and lets loose their best Robert Plant howl or an Axl Rose whine, and in a room full of 100 people or 200 people, it’s a thrill. But that same drunk wouldn’t mount a giant 400 city tour backed by a $50 million production, and if they did, chances are it would just be a sad display. I understand the urge when I see kids make their own shot-on-video ten-minute “Star Wars” films. I can appreciate the passion that led to “Raiders Of The Lost Ark: The Adaptation.”
But when that’s the only game being played by the actual studios that run our entire industry, it makes me feel like we are in the final days of this particular paradigm, and I’m genuinely scared that we’ve burned down this business and we just don’t realize it yet.
So go ahead. Reboot “Commando.” Better yet, make it a prequel to a reboot of a sequel of a reimagining. Why not? It’s all just white noise at this point anyway. Pour me another drink. Hand me the mic. I feel like singing “Creep,” and I don’t care if no one wants to hear it. Hooray for Hollywood, indeed.
But isn’t this the end result of ‘fanboy culture’?
I hope a courageous and creative studio (Pla-ti-num! Pla-ti-num!) will remake “The Hobbit” before the original adaptation is released. Can you hear me, Michael Bay?
Don’t do that. Don’t do that. Do you realize what’ll happen? It’ll star Leonardo DiCaprio as Bilbo and Nicolas Cage as Gandalf. And somehow some effing hack will work a cameo in for Shakira, so just don’t do that.
Trekscribbler is correct. The worst thing that ever happened is fans taking control of franchises, fans who aren’t neccessarily versen in film history and art. The result is 15 years of blockbuster disasters, only rescued recently by James Cameron.
We are just going to have to accept the good with the bad. We should be demanding higher quality by not supporting crap, but it’s such well marketed crap that it’s convinced people they are getting what they want. Explosions, CGI, hot people, a twist ending and a bunch of characters we are already familiar with is all it seems the general audience needs to spend their money on film. With the increase of digital and dodgy media these days, maybe the trend will see people downloading the crap stuff and actually paying for the good. Anyway, it would be interesting to hear solutions to this problem, what do you think Drew? How does one chip into or change something that super rich, powerful people exclusively control. They’ve purpose built the system to work the way it does and it’s just a blindingly massive job to make something else work. Fact is, Hollywood is purely a money making machine. Art comes second – it’s just an avenue for artists to make money for other people and themselves. If the system is going to change, those running it will need the incentive to change it. Any ideas?
Bingo: Hollywood is a money machine. They don’t care about the material. That’s why they’ll exploit fanboy culture to the Nth degree. Seriously, I think I could go on about this topic for pages of print, but I’m trying to keep it simple.
I totally agree. But is it not more dificult for you to avoid being jaded as it’s your job to sit through all these films? Anything good must feel diluted by the tsunami of bumf. But, there’s still fun, inventive films being made by Hollywood, right? … [With desperation] Right?…
the karaoke analogy is an absolutely astute one, Drew. I hadnt thought of this current swarth of reboots as that. Most impressive.
Precisely. It’s become the AMERICAN IDOL culture.
Rescued by James Cameron?
Even James Cameron has become a shell of his former self.
His last two films are terribly derivative and extremely poorly written.
Titanic was rescued by teenage girls and their ability to eat the worst kinds of crap (ummm, Twilight???) and think they like it.
Avatar was visually impressive, but did you stop for two seconds to listen to the horrible, Spock’s Brain-bad dialogue???
I mean, “unobtanium”??? REALLY?
Cameron is a visual genius. But when it comes to written words on the page, he’s become a cheap knock-off version of the 80’s and early 90’s Cameron.
But as bad as his writing has become, it’s still miles better than Lucas.
BugKiller,
Unobtanium has been around for a long time as a scientific concept. From wikipedia:
In engineering, fiction, or thought experiments, unobtainium is any extremely rare, costly, or physically impossible material needed to fulfil a given design for a given application. The properties of any particular unobtainium depend on the intended use. For example, a pulley made of unobtainium might be massless and frictionless. However, if used in a nuclear rocket, unobtainium would be light, strong at high temperatures, and resistant to radiation damage.
The term also closely resembles the systematic element name for unnamed or undiscovered elements that have an atomic number of 101â€“199, for example, Ununoctium. Like unobtainium, these all have five-syllable names beginning with “un” and ending in “ium”. However, the name unobtainium was in use long before the IUPAC systematic names were created.
Admittedly, it did sound a little silly in the context of the movie (my wife rolled her eyes after that line of dialogue). I can’t fault you on your take of the film’s dialogue and I agree it’s better than Lucas’ stilted lines.
[Oh, and Go, Dawgs]
@Bugkiller: Unobtanium is an actual scientific term: ‘Since the late 1950s,aerospace engineers have used the term unobtainium when referring to unusual or costly materials, or when theoretically considering a material perfect for their needs in all respects, except that it does not exist. By the 1990s, the term was in wide use, even in formal engineering papers such as “Towards unobtainium [new composite materials for space applications]”. The word unobtainium may well have been coined in the aerospace industry to refer to materials capable of withstanding the extreme temperatures expected in reentry. Aerospace engineers are frequently tempted to design aircraft which require parts with strength or resilience beyond that of currently available materials.’
Cameron’s writing for Avatar was brilliant, it’s only some of his dialogue that is flat. But in terms of structure the script for Avatar is a masterpiece. And the final 30 minutes of Avatar becomes an immediate film school for all the hacks that have followed in his wake, the staging, clear geography and pulse-pounding editing of that section of the film is a marvel to behold.
This is a perfect encapsulation of internet movie fandom as I’m likely to see for several weeks.
Casually dismissive of Cameron, spitefully dismissive of Lucas and off topic by a light year.
I feel your woe as well Drew. I try to console myself by thinking that the intended audiences for these things aren’t the people that got em the first time around but, when, like you say the originals are only elevated by nostalgia and no true sense of original worth it is like a vicious and inescapable feedback loop. It’s no wonder old people are cranky when the the entirety of the first half of their lives is reduced to catch phrases, jokes, marketing hooks and, as you say, bad karaoke.
The true crime is that the people driving the industry bus get paid extremely well to, ahem, work this hard.
Hollywood has always imitated its successes ad nauseam; any single film or genre that makes a ton of money instantly results in a wave of similar product rushed to a movie theater near you. As dyikini stated, we take the good from the bad. The current trend of reboots and comic films have resulted in some gems such as the recent “Star Trek” and “Batman Begins” & “The Dark Knight” (the Batman film being both a reboot and comic book film). I just weed out the crap, which always tends to outweigh the good.
Of course, Drew’s main point is not only valid, but long overdue. It’s time that the studios adopt a strategy that some actors so obviously employ: make a big-budget “studio” picture in order to do a few smaller pictures that are original and connect with them in some way. I have no doubt that the creative community in Hollywood would love to work on films with a modest budget that are “original” and have access to a marketing campaign that a major studio can provide.
I heard an interview with Clint Eastwood a while back where he explained how he got to make some of his recent films with Warner Bros. by basically telling them that he didn’t know if the movie would make money, but that he would give them a film that they would be proud to have in their library. And in the end, they made some money with those movies. It would be nice if that were a more common tale (and if other filmmakers were afforded the same opportunity as Mr. Eastwood).
Here’s a question: 20 years from now which movies will be remade by the studios?
If there’s no new, worthy material, how is the ouroboros that is the Hollywood system going to sustain itself?
LesterGroans, it’ll be all the cool films that didn’t do very well on initial release, but over time future teenagers will love. Then, when they reach their 20’s and have independent income, the studios will cleverly market to their nostalgia.
‘The Big Lebowski’ will be remade. Dificult to predict with this stuff….’Sahara’? That superhero school film with Kurt Russell..?
I agree wholeheartedly, and I have no idea how this is going to end or how anyone is going to change it for the better. In a recent WGA event I attended, a producer said that most studios are run by two people: a finance guy, and a marketing guy. These are not the kinds of people who are going to be interested in taking creative risks, in introducing the public to something new and exciting. Every single producer or studio rep on that panel told us that pre-sold material rules the day. I think JC Spink (the mega-manager/producer) had the most telling viewpoint toward the trend — kind of a “it’s not ideal, but what can you do?” attitude. (He joked that he was working on acquiring the rights to StairMaster.)
On a macro level I agree with you wholeheartedly. It’s not just a remake that’s the problem – it’s the notion that you’re starting from a place that is purely materialistic (built-in money for a concept/title/character) and then working backwards rather than loving something CREATIVELY and finding a way to make it widely appealing therein. That’s what leads to bad films – that they’re approached as commodities, not stories.
However, on a micro level, allow me to play devil’s advocate for a moment. You spent a chunk of time last week admonishing readers and critics for bashing the decisions made around GREEN HORNET, arguing that no one has seen the movie and they owed the players some latitude therein. Aren’t you pretty much doing the same thing here? Aren’t you just being cynical for the sake of cynicism? If we’re, again, just looking film-to-film here…don’t we owe the producers and filmmakers the opportunity that they might do something different?
I totally understand the point you made – not an Ayers fan, perhaps not conceptually a fan of COMMANDO itself, and tired of the corporate Hollywood culture. “Remakes”, as a whole, pretty much suck. But some specific remakes have been rather good. So, just like GREEN HORNET, I think we owe the process a “Wait and See” approach, don’t we?
(Bows)
I don’t think there’s anything inherently wrong with using a franchise that people have an attachment too. Yes, it doesn’t mean there’s “new” movies out there, but it doesn’t mean that a certain filmmaker, or certain actors, or certain writers, have sole creative say over how that franchise does it’s business. Look at Star Trek for a good example. That was a solid property done differently that felt fresh. Does it mean every single remake will turn out as well? Probably not. But it’s also a bad idea to immediately dismiss something out of sight because it’s an established franchise.
Are we still allowed to look forward to the Coen Bros. True Grit?
Apparently. Tru Grit and the Hobbit are apparently immune from this disease. Every other remake and sequel and prequel is awful.
You don’t think that Hobbit is marketing mandated and everyone is clamoring for the backstory to LOTR? Really?
I agree to a point, though as for clobbering the 80’s wholesale as being an empty decade etc-well I’d actually say that for the ’90’s, if you wanna know the truth.
Hollywood is engaged in remaking everything now. So? relax. They do this from time to time. It’s not the first time.
And like they said already-Hobbit? Green Hornet? hello? Some remakes are okay so long as they’re your remakes, eh?
I think remaking True Grit is a shite idea. I think a redo of Commando is ditto. But whatever. Robin Hood is one of the two films you cited here w/out naming’em, and I agree-that looks pointless. I’d venture a guess that the next rehash of Tron will be AS pointless, but- don’t see you complaining Drew. Hmmmmm
The term “karaoke culture” couldn’t be more perfect to describe the remake phenomenon. Likewise, your comparison of the deluge of 80s remakes to the Xerox copy. Thanks for calling out the 80s for exactly what it was…empty. Don’t get me wrong, it was fun (if you managed to survive it), but shallow and empty.
I have to think that the whole remaking of 80s films is, at least in part, the last push of the BabyBoomer generation to stay in the spotlight (ie; valid). Isn’t that ultimately the age group that’s at the top of the power food chain now? With all due respect, BabyBoomers were the young talent that made all these so-called “classics” from the 80s. Now that they’re top level execs, well….you do the math.
BabyBoomers have always loved being the center of attention, and what they hate more than anything is turning that spotlight over to someone else. Look at Mick Jagger, Steven Tyler, etc. Retire and let rock and roll evolve? NEV-AH! It’s the same people that gave us the “Me Generation” because it’s they’re favorite topic….Me. They refuse to step back and give someone else the mic. Research it if you don’t think it’s true.
We can either wait for them to all phase out (which will take a while) or stand up to them and NOT buy into their self-serving definition of talent.
Just a thought I had to get out of my system. (And for what it’s worth, I’m NOT picking on them….I happen to be one of them by default.)
What total bullshit this article is!
I guess most of the new productions of old plays and musicals are also sucky, since they’re done all the time as well. Why not bitch about those too?
Many of those have NO BUSINESS even being mounted, but guess what? Broadway and the West end do it all of the fracking time (the recent version of Oklahoma with Hugh Jackman and the recent revival of Man Of La Mancha comes to mind). People have no problem with Broadway doing that, but they have a problem with Hollywood doing it? That’s bogus, and it hypocrisy at its worst.
@kim0258: Your blaming of this on Baby Boomers is bogus; if you want to blame them for the Nostalgia Boom that’s kept classic rock going on for too long, I can see, because I hate that myself. But remakes? They’ve been a part of Hollywood for years, and they wern’t a problem in the distant past; only because of the over-veneration of film and its ascendancy over the theater, do we have this bullshit meme about film being so sacred that it can’t be remade in any capacity. I’m sorry again, but films shouldn’t be any more sacred than theater is; they should be able to be remade as much as plays are ‘remade’ by different play companies.
To paraphrase a hypothetical Hollywood film producer, “I’ll stop doing remakes when Broadway stops doing revivals.”
Remember-There is nothing new under the sun!