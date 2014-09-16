A creepy Meryl Streep invites you ‘Into the Woods’ in new poster

Disney's upcoming musical “Into the Woods” boasts an all-star cast, but Oscar-magnet Meryl Streep takes center stage in a new poster for the film, inviting viewers to take a trip into those dark, spooky, wonderful woods.
Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Tracey Ullman, Christine Baranski and Johnny Depp also star, giving life to various Brothers Grimm characters.
But the simple, straightforward poster is all Streep, and features the tagline “Be careful what you wish for.”
Here's the poster:
Based on the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony-winning musical, and directed by “Chicago” Oscar nominee Rob Marshall, “Woods” blends several fairy tales, allowing Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Big Bad Wolf, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel to share the screen. Their common thread is a story centering on a baker and his wife (Corden and Blunt), and an evil witch (Streep) who has cursed them.
“Into the Woods” opens December 25.
Love the teaser trailer (gives me goosebumps; aided by the strong instrumentals of the score). Like the poster. Hopeful that this movie is a solid adaptation of the Broadway Musical. It looks like the type of movie that could garner 3-4 noms in its sleep. Time will tell if its a quality film and, if so, how many noms it can achieve.
Even Nine got 4 nominations, including an acting nod. Musicals are slam dunks. Why hasn’t Anything Goes been made into a movie in the past 80 years?