A creepy Meryl Streep invites you ‘Into the Woods’ in new poster

Disney's upcoming musical “Into the Woods” boasts an all-star cast, but Oscar-magnet Meryl Streep takes center stage in a new poster for the film, inviting viewers to take a trip into those dark, spooky, wonderful woods.

Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Tracey Ullman, Christine Baranski and Johnny Depp also star, giving life to various Brothers Grimm characters.

But the simple, straightforward poster is all Streep, and features the tagline “Be careful what you wish for.”

Here's the poster:

Based on the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony-winning musical, and directed by “Chicago” Oscar nominee Rob Marshall, “Woods” blends several fairy tales, allowing Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Big Bad Wolf, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel to share the screen. Their common thread is a story centering on a baker and his wife (Corden and Blunt), and an evil witch (Streep) who has cursed them.

“Into the Woods” opens December 25.