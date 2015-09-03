A cybernetic Knight rounds out the cast on Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ show

We”re still a ways off from seeing Mike Colter as Marvel”s Luke Cage in his own show on Netflix – though he is set to appear in “Jessica Jones.” But according to Deadline , the core cast has been rounded out with the addition of Simone Missick as Misty Knight!

Despite being named Missy in the cast description, the character is described as a woman with a strong sense of justice and a former NYPD officer who lost her arm in the line of duty, only to have Tony Stark replace it with a bionic limb. Yep. That”s Misty.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

But just who is Misty Knight? In most versions, Misty begins life as a police officer. When an accident causes her to lose her right arm, it”s replaced with an advanced cybernetic limb. Despite this, Misty is taken off patrol duty and resigns rather than settle for a desk job. Entering the private sector, Misty comes into contact with the other street level Marvel heroes – Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones – and the rest is history.

Over the years she”s been part of many teams, including Heroes for Hire, Daughters of the Dragon, and the Fearless Defenders. In those various roles, Misty has worn the hat of private investigator, mercenary, bounty hunter, and a bail bondsman.

Oh, except for when she”s helping Valkyrie defeat undead Vikings and corrupted Doommaidens obviously.