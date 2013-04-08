A&E renews ‘Bates Motel’ for Season 2

04.08.13 5 years ago
Norman Bates and his loving mother will get one step closer to the “Psycho”-that-will-never-come, as A&E has ordered a second season of “Bates Motel.”
A&E announced on Monday (April 8) that “Bates Motel” will begin pre-production later this year on a 10-episode second season premiering in 2014.
Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin developed “Bates Motel” very loosely from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” with Freddie Highmore playing Norman Bates and Vera Farmiga as his loving mom.
The March “Bates Motel” premiere drew 4.5 million total viewers, including 2.5 million among adults 18-49, making it A&E’s most-watched original drama series debut.
“‘Bates Motel’ has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal audience in its first few weeks,” blurbs A&E President and GM Bob DeBitetto. “With superb writing and exceptional acting, led by the critically acclaimed performances of Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore, we”re incredibly excited to see where Carlton and Kerry take Norma and Norman Bates next.”
Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke, Nicola Peltz and Nestor Carbonell also star in the Universal Television production.

