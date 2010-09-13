A&E renews ‘The Glades’

A&E has ordered a second season of “The Glades,” its crime drama about a Chicago cop (Matt Passmore) who moves to Florida to run a small-town police department.

Over the course of its first season, “The Glades” is averaging 3.2 million total viewers per premiere episode with 1.3 million adults 25-54 and 1.1 million adults 18-49 on Sunday nights, helping make A&E into ad-supported cable’s number one network on Sunday nights among total viewers.

“The Glades” also stars Kiele Sanchez, Carlos Gómez and Michelle Hurd.