A&E’s ‘Longmire,’ Lifetime’s ‘Devious Maids’ get summer premieres

Fans of scripted TV are being well-served this summer, as “Longmire,” “The Glades” and “Devious Maids” are the latest cable offerings to land premiere dates.

The second season of “Longmire” and the fourth season of “The Glades” will premiere on A&E on Monday, May 27. “The Glades,” which averaged 4.1 million total viewers in its last season, will take the 9 p.m. hour, followed by “Longmire,” which averaged 4 million viewers.

A month later, Lifetime will premiere “Devious Maids,” an ABC transplant that comes from “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry and executive producer Eva Longoria.

“Devious Maids” will premiere at 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

The drama stars Ana Ortiz, Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sanchez, Edy Ganem, Judy Reyes and Susan Lucci. It focuses, as one might imagine, on a group of maids who have a close-knit friendship and navigate an upstairs-downstairs world with the people they work for.