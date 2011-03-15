A few thoughts on the casualty-filled ‘V’ finale

In its second season finale on Tuesday (March 15) night, “V” made a full transition from science fiction to slasher, offering the first glimmer of hope for the creatively challenged series in many a moon.
It’s not that complex, mythology-rich sci-fi can’t survive on the small screen. Just look at “Fringe,” though “survive” may be a slightly overstatement for what the FOX series is doing on Fridays. But you need look no further than the on-life-support status of “V” and NBC’s “The Event” to realize something that maybe TV development executives don’t quite get about sci-fi: It’s hard.
You have to have writers capable of creating jargon-packed dialogue that simultaneously makes sense and moves the plot forward, while also not insulting members of your audience who make the attempt to process and appreciate the genre underpinings. The dialogue also has to be smooth enough to avoid crippling your show’s cast, which pre-supposes you have a cast good enough to sell that dialogue in the first place. Both “V” and “The Event” have displayed that no matter how many reasonably capable actors you can somehow lure, even the most intelligent or likable of actors can become a blathering idiot and a one-dimensional puppet if abused by weak writing.
It’s hard to do sci-fi.
Doing a slasher film, even on TV, is much easier. If you’re going down that genre path, you need only two things: A good villain and ample fodder. You don’t watch a “Nightmare on Elm Street” or “Saw” film rooting for humanity’s finer nature to prevail. Screw that. You want carnage and you want to be reassured that even if Freddy Krueger or Jigsaw seem to be in trouble, everybody involved in the production knows that viewers will be rooting for the bad guy and any supposed hero is totally disposable.
After ineptly attempting to make viewers care with and root for a rag-tag bunch of wretchedly written, poorly portrayed freedom fighters for the better part of 22 episodes, “V” surrendered on Tuesday night and just admitted what’s been blatantly obvious since the premiere: Morena Baccarin’s Anna is the show. Period. And she isn’t just the show. She’s the freakin’ hero of the show. If that makes Humanity and The Fifth Column the villains on “V”? So be it. I’m not sure that there’s a single human character on the show that I don’t view as cannon fodder and it was almost courageous of the “V” writers to admit that over 22 episodes, they’d shaped The Fifth Column into the most useless resistance force ever.
And no, I’m not *actually* convinced that the things I enjoyed about Tuesday’s “V” finale were in any way intentional on the part of the writers, but I found a way to enjoy the finale, so that’s the interpretation I’m taking away.
More thoughts on the finale after the break… Spoilers coming, obviously.
Were the events of Tuesday’s “V” finale too little, too late? Well yes. Tuesday’s finale was an unconditional surrender on all fronts, but after 22 episodes of declining ratings, is anybody going to believe “V” if it returns next fall claiming that all of the kinks are finally worked out?
Two seasons of developing the V breeding plan and basing it all around increasingly sad-sack Lisa (Laura Vandervoort) needing to receive seed from TV’s Worst Character Tyler (Logan Huffman)? Partially unnecessary, partially scrapped. Two seasons of advancing that these five or six people in Vancouver — err… New York City — were single-handedly leading the terrorist cell that was going to conquer the Vs, despite barely making a dent the V resolve in 22 episodes? Scrapped. The show could return again in Season 3 and never mention the words “fifth column” ever again. All of that early season stuff about Anna fearing the human soul or some such philosophical nonsense? Forget that.
The “V” finale went through narrative dead-wood like Paul Bunyan in a new-growth forest. The Fifth Column has been replaced by Project Ares, which bigwig Lars Tremont describes as “A cabal of hight ranking military and government leaders throughout the world, who’ve long suspected that the Vs are not of peace.” Did I mention that Lars Tremont is played by original “V” star Marc Singer? Not to speak ill of The Beast Master, but I’ve never successfully been able to take a word spoken by a Marc Singer character especially seriously. Marc Singer was a star for a brief period in the ’80s when somebody like Marc Singer could be a star. I’m much more confident in Project Ares’ ability to do business because of the presence of Jay Karnes. Project Ares seems far more technologically advanced and better staffed than The Fifth Column, so that’s an improvement already.
They’ve brought Elizabeth Mitchell’s Erica along for the Project Ares ride, but it’s initially vague whether any of our other former heroes are going to be invited along. Want my preference? Leave ’em out. Really, Erica also could have been left out. “Lost” taught us that Elizabeth Mitchell is a good actress. Interviews and various Con panels have convinced me that she’s also a whip-smart actress. Given those facts, how have the “V” writers and directors made her seem so inept? None of the emotions she’s been asked to play on “V” are that different from what was required of her on “Lost,” but somehow she’s lost the ability to be convincingly authoritative, she’s lost the ability to be convincingly intellectual and she’s lost the ability to be sympathetic or appealing as a mother or a romantic lead. The kindest thing that could have been done to Elizabeth Mitchell would have been killing Erica Evans off and letting the actress move back into pilot circulation.
I guess the writers figure they need Erica as a point-of-entry into Project Ares and, more importantly, they probably think that they trimmed enough dead wood in the finale.
That very quiet cheer that you may have heard at around 9:45 was collective excitement from the nation’s dozen “V” fans celebrating the apparent death of Tyler, mauled by Randy Flesh Puppet Lisa, the recoated fruit of Anna’s Queen Egg. Randy Flesh Puppet Lisa is not to be confused with Easily Duped Human Sympathizer Lisa, whose punishment for contemplating killing her mother was being deposited in the basement, denied use of soap and hair conditioner and then forced to watch Randy Flesh Puppet Lisa ride her boyfriend like burro, accept his seminal offering and then unhinge her jaw and gnaw at Tyler’s neck for a while. [Why did Randy Flesh Puppet Lisa decided to eat Tyler when we’ve never had any indication previously that Vs consider humans to be tasty or nutritious food? I have no idea. Both of the other casualties in the episode came via the Vs’ Penetrating Penis Tails, but I guess the writers liked the idea that the animal kingdom has several examples of species in which the females are into post-coital spouse-noshing. But Lisa didn’t really do anything to Tyler other than bite down on his neck, get covered in arterial flow and stop.]
Tyler’s death was a key part of the show’s transition into slasher-dom. Annoying teenagers have sex and then they die. We all know the rules. We’ve seen that convention played out countless times.
We’ve also seen very comparable mid-speech killings, like the one that befell Jane Badler’s Diana. The writers brought Diana back in the first place to pander to fans of the original show, but Badler didn’t cause the “V” needle to move in any positive direction, nor is there much online fan evidence suggesting that old fans were made re-interested in the show because of her presence. Thus, why keep her around and, more importantly, why worry about alienating — Get it? Alien-ating? — old fans by offing the character in hilariously abrupt fashion. Diana’s death served only to let Anna utter the line of the night — “Now THAT’S how you kill your mother” — and to prove that the “V” writers are big fans of “Deep Blue Sea.”
And how many times have horror films taught us that scarily mature children are forces of vicious evil? “V” reminded us of that lesson when Ryan’s daughter Amy used her Penetrating Penis Tail to choke her daddy, already a Bad Seed even if she’s only six weeks old. Getting Logan Huffman off of “V” was a big improvement and getting rid of Morris Chestnut was nearly equally important. He was annoying enough in the first season, but when he became a motivationally inconsistent traitor because of his brat of a daughter and her need for Yummy, Delicious Bliss, it was time for him to go.
Oh and speaking of Yummy, Delicious Bliss, did I mention that Amy can give Bliss to humans? Sure, Anna can also give humans Bliss, but she can’t do it without getting Kabuki Blood Eyes. And you know why Amy can give Yummy, Delicious Bliss? Because quickly growing hybrids are always awesome. This is what the “V” writers learned from Renesmee Cullen, darnit. It was a generally good week for Amy, who also learned how to speak and how to straighten her hair. And you just know that the “V” writers have assured ABC that if the show comes back, Amy will be played by a smoking hot 20-something actress and her aging process will have mysteriously stopped. Might I suggest Gugu Mbatha-Raw?
This season of “V” was narratively dreadful and the finale acknowledged as much. This was not an “Everything that happened this season led us to this point” finale. It was a “We don’t particularly like anything we did this season and now we should probably prove to ABC that we have a different story in mind if they somehow bring us back” finale.
And there’s almost no reason ABC would bring “V” back. Its ratings are awful and although they get a so-so DVR bump, this isn’t a show like “Fringe” were the DVR bump is so significant that it practically forced the network to evaluate things in a different way. ABC isn’t in very good shape. “My Generation” is already dead. “No Ordinary Family” and “Off the Map” are as good as dead. In fact, if you look at ABC’s drama development in recent years, it’s a field of shallow graves. ABC gave “V” a pity pickup last year and audiences haven’t rewarded that decision. If one embarrassingly low-rated ABC drama gets a pity pickup this May, I’d expect it to be “Detroit 187,” though nobody would blame ABC for cleaning house entirely if the development season is good enough.
Why would you bring “V” back? Because Morena Baccarin is phenomenal. She’s been giving one of the best performances on an awful show that I can remember. I mean, she’s saying things like “My breeding plans are reaching fruition. Lisa is fertile. And tonight she and Tyler will mate” and “You taught me everything you know, but you never learned half of what I know” and she pulls it off. She’s reptilian and feral, but also sexy and thoughtfully conniving. Baccarin’s Anna is everything one could possibly want in a small screen villain and since the writers failed so totally to give her an adequate human foil, I stopped rooting for anybody other than Anna, in the same way I root for Hannibal Lecter. Does it make me unpatriotic to root against humanity? Perhaps. But I say, “Bring on the slaughter.” Anna and her people won on Tuesday’s finale and it made for the season’s most entertaining episode. More, please. She can still take out Joel Gretsch’s Father Jack, Charles Mesure’s Kyle and Scott Wolf’s Chad before the producers need to start introducing more sexy vapid teens to kill off. No, that show wouldn’t be sci-fi anymore, but if the “V” idea of sci-fi is nattering about Blue Energy, Red Rain, Yellow Moons and Purple Horseshoes, why keep up the ruse?
Yup. The “V” I’d keep watching is the one where Anna wanders around killing people and spitting out lines like, “Put skin on my new daughter.”
A few other thoughts on Tuesday’s “V” finale:
*** Speaking of “Put skin on my new daughter,” how great was it to see Laura Vandervoort go back to being raunchy and wicked? The neutering of that character this season was almost unbearable.
*** Speaking, again, of “Put skin on my new daughter,” that bitchin’ line had me singing Beyonce all afternoon. “If you like her, then you should have put some skin on her…”
*** If the writers need to bring back Mesure and Kyle, that’s their business, but the lack of chemistry between Mesure and Mitchell was astounding and that’s one relationship that I’d like to hope even the ‘shippers knew didn’t work.
*** “V” didn’t get good value out of Bret Harrison. I get that Harrison did a pilot he thought hadn’t been picked up and was looking for a paycheck between development seasons (and until FOX ended up picking up “Breaking In”), but it’s sad that this was the best he could do and the best that they could do with him.
*** Chad Decker: Least Interesting Duplicitous Character Ever or… Well, there is no alternative. I don’t get any of that character’s motivations all season long and I really don’t care. When the series started, it looked as if Chad was going to be a vehicle for an interesting critique of MSNBC/Fox News-style partisan journalism. He hasn’t been. He’s been nothing. Just as Mitchell deserves better, Scott Wolf deserves better.
*** The show abandoned all political subtext long ago. This episode abandoned the Jungian Electra Complex stuff that the title hinted at, but never fulfilled. “V” also has failed to have any spiritual ideology. Again, it’d be good for the producers to just do a show about Anna killing humans. No need for context there. Why kill humans? Cuz she’s evil. Who needs anything more?
*** Speaking of the show’s subtle touch with them, we had Father Jack say “I want to look in the sky and see God again” 100 percent as a set-up for the last scene when he’s staring into the sky at the shafts of light meant to represent Amy’s Yummy, Delicious Bliss. The idea of a man of faith steered to a false faith would be much more interesting if we’d already seen evidence of religious figures embracing the Vs and seen Anna threatening the Vatican. Just as Mitchell and Wolf deserve better, Gretsch deserves better.
*** Lars Tremont? Really, “V” writers? You didn’t wanna give Marc Singer a character name he could speak without it sounding like a joke?
*** And guess what? You may have gotten the impression I dislike “V,” but it’s still 538X better than “The Event.”
Anyway, feel free to sound off with your own thoughts on the “V” finale…
Want to know when a review forces a reader to watch a show they have not seen since midway through the first season? Well Dan you just did it! That was a scathing yet positive review all in one.
Brilliant job sir, and yes I am actually going to watch this episode at some point just because of your writing.
I stopped watching after the second episode of this season (and I’m glad I did), but this review cracked me up and made me wish I had watched this finale. Thanks Dan.
I agree with most of this. The writing was weak this season and I only tagged along every week hoping for some excitement. I definitely got it tonight. I felt sorry for Diana, who spent the whole season in a cave, then got poked in a bad way when she finally gets out and gets to wear something new…white no less! IF they miraculously bring V back, is it possible that Joshua was able to intervene and switch the Lisas, intercepting Tyler and “staging” their mating and his death? And isn’t John Conner in that bunker with Lars too?
Crap, now I really hope the show doesn’t come back, because I could totaly see them doing something like that. Please writers, if the show somehow comes back KEEP TYLER DEAD!!!!!
If ABC is going to give a “pity renewal” then it might be V because it’s the “best” performing new-ish on ABC (1.7-1.9) than NOF, D187 and Off The Map which already went down. But that’s a long shot
Worst part. I actually watched every episode of this turd. Why? I will never know.
I’ll chalk it up as sometimes you have to watch crap like this to appreciate good TV that much more.
the whole thing, including Bacarin’s horrible campy acting and this final episode was horrible. The only people who would like this garbage would be True Blood fans. The only reason I watched was for Elizabeth Mitchel. Hope she gets a better gig next time.
Are you kidding me? True Blood is 1000 times better than V! Sure, its not deep, but TB consistently delivers the thrills n chills, is stylistically beautiful, and far better written (well maybe not some aspects of season 3).
Yes! Let’s compare two very bad shows and see who wins!
With respect, I think Detroit is beyond dead. V was the standout of their dreadful Tues lineup and if they’re gonna take a shot on any show it will be on V which has never had less than a 1.7 despite having 3 people watching a rerun of NOF leading in to it. Its ratings were 1.9 more weeks than not and there is a passionate, albeit small, fanbase for it. The other two shows are invisible. Detroit even when up against low rated reruns of The Good Wife and Parenthood comes in 3rd, like last week when it got a 1.1 Yes it’s a good show but when those are the ratings facts, it proves there is zero chance for growth. If any show of the three has a shot its V, despite being a WB show. They have stopped promoting all 3 shows and given their holes and the fact that Paul Lee didn’t develop any of these, I assume all 3 will get cancelled. But it is interesting that no one from V has lined up a pilot and you know both Elizabeth Mitchell and Morenna Baccarin were in high demand.
For the record I thought this finale was the best ep of the series and I’ll give it to Scott Rosenbaum. If he wanted to give ABC pause about picking it up, he succeeded. Online response seems to echo this. A shame they didn’t do this sooner.
Marc – ABC executives like “Detroit 187.” They couldn’t care LESS about “V.” Also, “Detroit 187” has more mainstream critical support and one could make the argument that it might be a show that might benefit from a chance of scenery in a new environment. “V” has had three different highly publicized premieres and fallen each time.
Regardless, if I were a betting man, I’d bet that neither would be back.
-Daniel
please bring a 3rd season, the finale was great
“Baccarin’s Anna is everything one could possibly want in a small screen villain and since the writers failed so totally to give her an adequate human foil, I stopped rooting for anybody other than Anna, in the same way I root for Hannibal Lecter.”
Clarice Starling wasn’t an adequate foil?
ALynch: In “Silence of the Lambs”? Yes. In her Julianne Moore incarnation? No. And Clarice and Hannibal have a different relationship anyway. They’re not antagonists. They can both win. Anywho, I’m pretty sure all you’re doing is quibbling about my syntax, which I’m too tired to fix right now…
-Daniel
I shall interpret that as an admission of defeat. Victory!
Ryan Nichols’ death was a copout. I suspect the show’s producers and ABC decided to get rid of Morris Chestnut because many fans couldn’t deal with Ryan’s problems regarding his daughter. And matters didn’t help that his character was portrayed by an African-American actor. Hell, the original “V” series killed off Michael Wright before it ended. And he was black.
Science-fiction and fantasy fans have a LONG history of hostility toward characters portrayed by African-Americans. I’ve seen this with fans of “LOST”, “BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER”, “BABYLON 5” and some of the “TREK” shows. I’ve also seen this with “STAR WARS” fans. Either they cannot deal with black characters that are complex and do not adhere to some kind of stereotype or the writers never do justice to these characters.
I guess yoou’ve never heard of Levar Burton as LCDR Jordi La Forge or Michael Dorn as Lt. Worf??
Maybe that minoe character in Star Wars ….Darth Vader???
Stupid comment.
Speaking of stupid comments, Lanie, Darth Vader was also known as Anakin flippin Skywalker. If I’m not mistaken, he was as white as they come. Yes, JEJ voiced the character, but the character was meant to be caucasian under the mask.
While you have found a couple exceptions to the rule, that rule still tends to exist. In fact, it’s not just in sci-fi, it’s true for rounghly 85% of the television landscape.
Not true. I love Morris Chestnut. Lost had Mr. Eko and when he died, fans were pissed off big time. Buffy had Principal Wood. Angel had Charles Gunn. Alias had Dixon. True Blood has Lafayette.
All genre shows with complex(ish) black characters. Yeah, definitely in the minority, but these are characters that audiences loved. Lol at Darth Vader.
Agreed. But if the writers give Jay Karnes some decent lines to work with, he could save the show. He was amazing on Burn Notice.
Nicely put. I hope V comes back next season. I am curious to see if Project Ares has got something up their sleeve for the Vs. I also want to see those concordia landing sites completed and a full ground invasion take shape. Let’s go ABC. Give us one more season!
>[Why did Randy Flesh Puppet Lisa decided to eat Tyler when we’ve never had any indication previously that Vs consider humans to be tasty or nutritious food? I have no idea. Both of the other casualties in the episode came via the Vs’ Penetrating Penis Tails, but I guess the writers liked the idea that the animal kingdom has several examples of species in which the females are into post-coital spouse-noshing. But Lisa didn’t really do anything to Tyler other than bite down on his neck, get covered in arterial flow and stop.]
Anna similarly dispatched a visitor who mated with her (season 1, IIRC). Apparently the Visitors are reptilian versions of praying mantises.
First, “Detroit 187” is definitely not coming back. Come on Dan, I know you follow the ratings. “V” had a 1.7 and has a very very slim chance of coming back. Detroit had a 1.1! No matter what the critical acclaim is (and it isn’t that much), ABC is not going to keep it.
About “V”, I stopped watching after the season two premiere. I kinda liked it a little bit when it premiered and then it started boring me. It’s a pity because the show has so many great actors.
But this review is a very good read. Spent a better time reading it than watching “V”. Not much of a compliment but you got my point.
Who knew this was the finale? It wasn’t advertised as such. The only clue I had was after watching this incredibly, status-changing episode, there was no teaser for next week’s episode. I had long ago stopped counting or caring where we were in the story. I just had the DVR record the episodes and watched them at my leisure.
I have found this entire season completely frustrating. None of the expectations or potential story twists presented in last season’s finale were realized in an interesting or imaginative manner. Erica lost ground as an interesting or even attractive character. The Fifth Column grew in size but never became more effective. Characters such as Lisa and Ryan switched sides and became traitors for no apparent reasons and spent the season walking through each scene with little-to-no character development. The purpose for their existence becoming less clear.
Finally, we’ve had to endure the utterly useless Tyler being touted as important to Anna’s plans. Seeing him killed by new Lisa was, by far, my favorite moment of the final episode. Any future seasons of V is significantly brighter without Tyler populating the screen. Both, he and much of this season will not be missed.
I say all of this but I am really pathetic. Honestly, I will still watch a new season if they film one.
I agree with every aspect of this synopsis of the series and it’s various faults, I was so excited when I heard that this show was coming back because the possibilities for a really well done update with modern production values were indeed endless……oh,how dissappointed I was with the dreck that ABC presented us with on a weekly basis. No character development, no obvious motivation for what anyone was doing or for how they reacted to what anyone else was doing and just plain bad writing. It sucks because in the hands of someone with some vision and talent this could have been a really great series. What a wasted oppurtunity.
You nailed it !
Wasn’t filming on this season completed in late 2010 before an episode even aired? Diana was going to be killed off without fan reaction/interest.
I agree with most of your humorous review. I’ve enjoyed the mess that this show is and I hope there’s a season three.
[Why did Randy Flesh Puppet Lisa decided to eat Tyler when we’ve never had any indication previously that Vs consider humans to be tasty or nutritious food? I have no idea.
Anna does the same thing. It may be for nourishment of the eggs. She’s a ride and die chick.
Dear Lizard God in Heaven, why another starchild? When your adults are leaden enough, why assume you can save the show with a lizard Shirley Temple? Too little, too late.
Also, the plot development was so backwards that it penalized us for the small amount of care we had for the Fifth Column in the first place. Kill off the V sympathizers first, then make the plucky underground band riddled with traitors, then waste some perfectly good and committed suicide bombers, *then* introduce a military-industrial complex that’s apparently been in hiding? I know in o.g. V you had creepy, vicious, absolutely-necessary Michael Ironside as the soldier who could coordinate and teach tactics, but in this series, anyone who was competent at guerilla fighting was killed or turned, and everyone else too inert to win. *That’s* what made this show into something I skipped most of — no commitment to even the goal that human life was worth saving. Nothing to show that, as it was for the V, *this is for the species*.
So of course one roots for Anna. She has definable, unchanging goals, even if her tactics change. She has character integrity by Baccarin’s sheer force of will, since the scripts sure as hell ain’t helping. And, her opponents are scatter-brained, lazy, ready for the slaughterhouse or breeding farm. If the showrunners had the courage of their convictions, they should have designed the finale as a show finale, and had the lasting image of mankind as goobers who can’t stop looking at the big screen, in bliss.
But then, that’d be a coherent political viewpoint, which the runners and network have shied away from, which old skook V had the courage to wear on its shiny red sleeves. You have to stand for something — as an invasion force, as a resistance — or you’ll fall for anything.
I wish that they didn’t kill off Diana. She’s the best part of the show.
As far as I can tell a V is not “until they disintegrate. Quite a few who have not have come back to “life”.
Here the full version of my comment.
As far as I can tell a V is not “dead” until they disintegrate. Quite a few who have not, have come back to “life”.
spot on article
[“Characters such as Lisa and Ryan switched sides and became traitors for no apparent reasons and spent the season walking through each scene with little-to-no character development. The purpose for their existence becoming less clear.”]
I find this bit of criticism very questionable and can only wonder if the person who wrote this was paying attention. Very poorly done. If this person had been paying attention, he or she would have known that Ryan had betrayed the Fifth Column only to a certain degree – he allowed the Vs to track them to a certain location. He did so in order to ensure that Anna would prevent his daughter from enduring any pain. The Fifth Column knew he had a daughter aboard the ship. They had even discussed that he might be a future problem. But instead of Erica making any arrangements to get the kid from the ship, they did nothing. And when Ryan finally betrayed them, Erica merely screamed at him for not asking her to get the kid off the ship.
Lisa had began growing more sympathetic toward the Fifth Column since late Season 1. How did this person forget this? And she had “betrayed” Erica and the others by refusing to kill Anna. What can I say? She is not her mother’s daughter. Like Luke Skywalker before her, she is incapable of murdering her parent in cold blood, regardless of whether said parent is a monster or not. While most fans might heap scorn upon Lisa for failing to kill Anna, her inaction only proved to me that she had a better moral compass than most of the characters and many fans.
I agree with all the flaws you pointed out, yet I still hope it comes back, mostly for reasons you also pointed out. The could bring Harrison into Ares with Mitchell and have Father Jack as a rescue project for them. And of course, Anna killing tons of humans.
[“I guess yoou’ve never heard of Levar Burton as LCDR Jordi La Forge or Michael Dorn as Lt. Worf??
Maybe that minoe character in Star Wars ….Darth Vader???
Stupid comment.”]
Stupid comment?? Someone practically created a humorous video clip about how many science-fiction characters portrayed by African-Americans and other minorities end up with a premature death. This has been prevalent in the last decade of science-fiction, especially in shows like “LOST”, “HEROES” “BSG” and now “V”. Avery Brooks’ Benjamin Siesko was the only Star Trek captain to bite the dust at the end of his own series. This fate never happened to the other Trek captains. Kirk only bit the dust in someone else’ movie.
If you didn’t like my comments, fine. But there was no need for mindless insults.
By the way, Darth Vader was voiced by an African-American character and portrayed by a Scottish actor.