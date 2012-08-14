A full day of ‘Snow White’ speculation reveals the tabloid appetites of Hollywood press

You can’t be fired from a job that doesn’t exist.
Today has been a long day of hysterical headlines and wild overreaction to what basically amounts to a non-story, a re-confirmed detail that has been combined with one new piece of information, slathered in rumor, and then served up in a mixture that is designed to outrage and drive page views, but which seems to me to point out one of the fundamental flaws of entertainment “news” as a whole.
David Koepp was hired to write a sequel to “Snow White and the Huntsman.” That’s true. David Koepp is now moving on, presumably to some other high-profile job, as Universal tries to decide what, if anything, they’re going to do with the script.
Let’s imagine we lived in a world where “Snow White and the Huntsman” was a giant megahit and people were genuinely asking for a sequel. Let’s imagine that in that version of the film, Kristen Stewart felt like an organic piece of the overall world and not a momentarily hot actress shoehorned into a franchise role that ill fits her. Let’s imagine that there’s a scandal involving her and the filmmaker and the studio decided to fire her as a way of scolding her for her sexual indiscretion while they reward the filmmaker with another job. That would be a situation worth reporting on, and it would be a fairly damning course of action by Universal Studios.
That didn’t happen, though. That version of the narrative is fiction. That version of the story, printed and reprinted today like some journalistic game of telephone, is nonsense. We know that for several reasons. First, Universal has been developing several versions of the sequel since well before the film was released to theaters. They decided to at least develop a draft of the script where Snow White was not in the film and the Huntsman became the main character instead. In April, Ron Meyer talked about those plans briefly in an interview he gave about the studio’s franchises and their overall approach to big tentpole films.
Right now, Universal has no firm plans for what they’re going to do. Rupert Sanders has not been hired to make the second film. Kristen Stewart has not been fired from making the second film. There is not a script that has been agreed upon. No greenlight has been given. There are any number of questions that still exist before they even decide if they’ll make a follow-up, much less which version they’re going to make.
So why so much outrage today? I think people want to believe the idea that Hollywood is going to punish the sexually active young woman while rewarding the cheating husband. I think people like that version of the story because it allows them to rail about how sexually screwed up Hollywood is and how the institutionalized misogyny punishes actresses in ways that actors don’t have to deal with, and while all of that might actually be the case, this is not that story. This is not that situation. This is not worth the energy expended today, and yet here I am writing about it because I see so much misinformation bouncing around out there.
I like many of the reporters who work at The Hollywood Reporter, but this is the same outlet that insists that every single story about the Aurora tragedy has “‘Dark Knight’ shooting” in the headline. I think that’s a disgusting example of how the pursuit of the best possible SEO headlines is starting to turn even trustworthy news sources into gossip mongers and liars. It is at the very least misleading to build the headline around the breathless news that Kristen Stewart has been “dropped,” since that is not the new information today. David Koepp leaving the project is new. That’s it. Other than that, Kim Masters didn’t break news today. She simply repackaged it, sensationalized it, and caused a huge firestorm over the headline.
The LA Times ran a straight-up denial of the story, which reads more defensive than it should, but based on the fury that was directed at Universal Studios today, I can see why they felt like they needed to be defensive. Honestly… just apply logic to the situation. Is Rupert Sanders a box-office draw? Nope. Is Kristen Stewart? Arguably. When they’re making the big decisions on the next film, box-office is going to be far more important to that conversation that who did what with who in a marital indiscretion.
This is what happens when tabloid sensationalism starts to bleed into business reporting. Lines get blurred and we get this sort of speculative accusatory blather repeated and repeated and repeated, each new indignant piece making it sound even worse.
How about we take a step back, let Universal figure out if they even want to make another movie, and then wait to see who they cast and in what roles. If they hire someone else to play Snow White, that’s a story. That’s a specific choice. Short of that, I think people who spent today wagging their fingers at Universal and scolding them should examine why they want to believe the worst of the studio, and why they’re so invested in what is, at heart, a story about a broken marriage and a personal betrayal.
“Snow White and the Huntsman” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray Sept. 11, 2012.
Very well said
Great article, Drew. Very eloquent and reasonable. Well done.
Yes excellent article and I have more respect for you as a writer and journalist after reading this, even though I don’t even care about Kristen Stewart tabloid nonsense.
Okay, I’ve been out of town – last I saw it was a kiss in a car, now this author has them in a full blown ‘sexual affir,’ which I thought she denied. Looks like THR isn’t the only one cowtowing to a tabloid mentality. I think everyone needs to stop overreacting and kicking this kid in the head. Especially when I can just imagine what some of those studio suits have got up to in their personal lives.
On a slightly related topic: Am I the only one who noticed how certain news sites interpreted Stallone’s “We would like to have Nic Cage for EXPENDABLES 3” as “Nic Cage has already signed the contract for EXPENDABLES 3”?
I noticed that too. In all fairness though, if Nicolas Cage is even mentioned for a film, there’s at least an 85% chance he will do that film.
Still Universal bought new script for Sanders to direct “90 Church” or something
.. still misogyny rules. It’s not about SWATH2 only, it’s about the whole approach.
And Stewart landed the role she described a few months ago as being one she wanted to play more than anything. I’d say she’s doing fine.
So they shouldn’t hire someone they think is talented because of his personal life? Is that what we’re saying now? Seems hypocritical to me.
Well said except I don’t think its fair to fault KS’ fans, many of whom are young girls, for reacting to “news”. I don’t believe every fan would know all the specifics behind the second movie. The article was from THR not The Enquirer so I can see why some believed the headline. The entertainment “journalists” often write intentionally misleading headlines. Hits to a webpage=money and that is more important to many that accurate reporting.
Emma,
I believe this article is directed at Drew’s peers in the press not Kristen Stewart fans. For example, Sasha Stone at Awards Daily immediately put up an articles saying Ms Stewart is being slut shamed and Rupert Sanders is being rewarded in classic Hollywood sexism. Jeff Wells at Hollywood Elsewhere did the same and many other Op-Ed writers already have their articles ready to be published today coming to save Kristen Stewart from Universal studios “sexism”. Everyone jumping to conclusions without looking first to find the truth.
I like Kristen Stewart. I liked her on “Speak”, I liked her on “Adventureland”. I think she is a great actress given the right vehicle. But, for some reason, she just sucks in every mainstream project she does. Snow White is a bad movie and she was bad in it.
Universal can now just drop the Snow White sequel and Ms. Stewart should be able to go back to work doing independent films. And my blood pressure can subside – the coverage for the last 3 weeks has been offensive and outrageous – that’s why readers were so quick to read the story and react with flamethrowers.
Oh good lord! No, you can’t be fired from a job that doesn’t exist. True. For heavens sake though, since the first one did well many outlets interviewed Rupert Sanders afterwards about the sequel and he publicly stated to MTV and others some of his ideas moving forward all of which included Stewart. So fans and media who enjoyed SWATH and ARE interested have been waiting to see how they would proceed. Hell, even Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart spoke on how they thought the sequels would go. No one is out to villify Universal, but you can’t deny the headlines and in light of the affair THR may have jumped the gun in it’s reporting causing unnecessary angst and further crap headlines. But, to act like everyone should just calm down is just silly. THR needs to clean up it’s act and take responsibility for bad reporting, but don’t get too high-minded on the public’s reaction to what most perceived as gospel. Because if, in the end, the Snow White sequel doesn’t feature even a small role for Snow White and Rupert Sanders IS the director then the this reaction of Hollywood misogyny is justified. Every overreactive critic out there loves to throw out the line, “if you only knew what I heard about..blah, blah, blah..” (Looking at you Jeff Sneider) when someone dares to disagree with their astute opinion on film or actors you’d know that getting blasted by a critic for reacting to a headline put out by a reputable publication is beyond ironic. Please check yourselves first.
So Rupert Sanders must be fired in order for Universal to prove they are not misogynists? Punishing Sanders is just as moralistic as punishing Stewart.
@PRETTOK-Uh,no and who said anyone should be punished?
Drew-I agreed with you on THR’s reporting. My point is folks reacted to what they thought was a legit, credible source. THR is not OK mag. Not because,as you wrote,”it allows them to rail about how sexually screwed up Hollywood is.” Or people, “want to believe the idea Hollywood wants to punish the sexually active young woman while rewarding the cheating husband”(just, gross,and no). No one is down with misplaced hysterical hand-wringing. I don’t think folks are looking for issues to rail on. They’re simply calling out a problem as reported from a legit news source. (Also, at this point, we don’t know what the Huntsman focused draft would look like either. Snow White could very well be in it.) You’ve said their reporting is false and misleading so time will tell. I just don’t think folks were pulling crap from the sky when they got worked up. We’ll see.
If you agree that the story is bullshit, then… why shouldn’t everyone calm down?
Nice spin. Not that I believe a word of it, but nice spin.
Kristen isn’t a box office draw either. She was hardly in the promos for the movie, and she didn’t test well with the audience. People went to this film for Charlize, and Chris. The movie hardly brought back a profit either to warrant a sequel.
And how awesome is Chris Hemsworth for straying above the fray?
I meant “staying.” “Straying” is what Sanders did, haha.
