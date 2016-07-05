A giant, bronze Captain America statue is Comic-Con- and Brooklyn-bound

Remember that giant statue of the Man of Steel in Superman v Batman? Well, on the Marvel side of things, Captain America is getting his own effigy, for real. Here”s hoping it won”t get defaced like Superman”s did (but, hey who knows what we can really hope for when you consider the latest revelation about Cap in the comics).

Just after American Independence Day, USA Today revealed Marvel”s plans for the 13-foot bronze statue of the patriotic superhero. (Alas, they decided it wouldn“t be the best use of resources to make it out of vibranium.) The statue will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, then will take a cross-country trip before arriving at its final destination, Brooklyn”s Prospect Park.

The statue will feature the inscription “I”m just a kid from Brooklyn,” words Steve Rogers spoke in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger, reminding us of his home in the comics. USA Today reports that the statue literally weighs a ton. Holding his star-spangled shield aloft, Cap is in a pose “chosen to showcase the impressive strength of Captain America and his stoic form,” said Paul Gitter, senior vice president of licensing for Marvel at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

Take a look at the sketched design of the statue debuted by USA Today:

Image credit: Marvel

The creation of the statue marks 75 years since Captain America”s World War II-era comic book debut in 1941.

Cap will join a few other fictional characters who have statues in New York, including Alice (of Wonderland) and the bronze Ugly Duckling that sits in front of Hans Christian Andersen in Central Park.

So when will it be Queens” turn for a Spidey statue?