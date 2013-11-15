A gif conversation with Adam Levine about being named Sexiest Man Alive

#The Voice #GIFs
11.15.13 5 years ago

Hey, Adam Levine, have you heard the news? You’re going to be named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive!

Yes you, Adam. Don’t act so surprised.

Well, congratulations, man.

Clap. Clap clap clap. Clap clap. Enough?

So, what are your plans now that you and your dimples have won this prestigious honor?

Oh. Well, that’s nice. Anything else?

Yeah, that’s just the same thing from another angle.

You’re right. Adam: make me feel beautiful.

So, anyone you’d like to thank?

Creepy. Now take your shirt off again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice#GIFs
TAGSadam levinegifsmaroon 5PEOPLE MAGAZINESEXIEST MAN ALIVETHE VOICE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP