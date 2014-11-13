A “Gilmore Girls” reunion is happening

Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino will reunite in June as part of the ATX Television Festival. “So after years of peace and quiet these lunatics have chosen to get the chattiest chicks in the world back under one roof? Really? Okay. You asked for it,” Sherman-Palladino said in a statement. Meanwhile, Graham recently told E! that after watching old “Gilmore” episodes on Netflix, “now I sort of weirdly crave it.” PLUS: ATX Festival will also reunite “Dawson's Creek” writers, including

Did “Too Many Cooks” rip off a USC student film from 2011?

Former USC student Erica Rupp made a short film called “Door”s Always Open” that contain many of the same themes as “Too Many Cooks,” including mocking ’80s and ’90s sitcom opening credits, an earworm song and an unexpected bloody turn.

CNN renews shows starring Mike Rowe, Anthony Bourdain and Lisa Ling

“This Is Life With Lisa Ling,” “Somebody”s Gotta Do It With Mike Rowe and

“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” will be back next year.

Kathryn Hahn will stay with Showtime”s “Happyish”

After appearing in the pilot opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman, she”ll reprise her role for the Steve Coogan version.

Jon Hamm”s UK “Black Mirror” special will be shown DirecTV

The satellite provider will be the only place to see the “Mad Men” star's UK special.

Here”s your 1st look at James Franco and Seth Rogen on “Naked and Afraid”

The “Pineapple Express” pals will be featured on the Discovery Channel show on Dec. 7.

Watch Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

Says Seinfeld: “Pit stains, smoking car and exhaust flames included.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to “Fox and Friends” on Friday

It”s been a month since “Fox and Friends” announced Hasselbeck was taking time off for surgery.

“Dawson”s Creek” writers to reunite at ATX Festival

Kevin Williamson will be joined by his former writers, many of whom went on to create their own shows, including “Veronica Mars”” Rob Thomas, Greg Berlanti, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, Jenny Bicks and Liz Tigelaar.

Brooke Shields lending her voice to Adult Swim”s homicidal dog cartoon

What convinced her to take a role on “Mr. Pickles”?