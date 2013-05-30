Watch: A Greek news program accidentally aired softcore porn

05.30.13 5 years ago

It was a regular evening of news on Greece’s ET3 station — stories about stuffed grape leaves and reviews of old Yanni records or whatever it is they report on over there (actually: riots) — when viewers were suddenly treated to the image of a naked woman writhing in ecstasy behind a hilariously oblivious anchor.

The screw-up occurred because a screen behind the reporter was set to an affiliate station, ET1, which just so happened to be airing a movie chock full of graphic sex. Apologies, the entirety of Greece! You may now return to your regularly-scheduled programming on advancements in toga construction (or: the debt crisis).

Here’s the nakedness in close-up, you sick freaks:

