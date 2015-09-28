A huge ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ spoiler may have just been revealed

We”re always on the hunt for new “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” details, but if you”re determined to go into the film unspoiled you may want to hop out of this article and back into blissful “Force Awakens” ignorance.

Still with us? Okay! Possible spoilers follow.

It appears that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trading cards may have inadvertently revealed a key story point. Many have been speculating about who is and is not a Jedi in this film, and if these cards are to be believed, we now have a fairly good idea.

The team at Latino-Review point out that each card designates the character as “Rebel,” “Sith,” “Jedi” and so on. If you look at the image below you can see that Daisy Ridley”s Rey is listed as both Rebel and Jedi, while John Boyega”s Finn is only listed as a Rebel.

Now, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams has said that he is holding back both Finn and Rey”s last names for a reason, and many assume that one or the other is connected to the Skywalker family. We”ve seen Finn with a lightsaber in previously released footage, but it”s possible that he was in possession of it despite not being a Jedi and that the inclusion of that footage in the trailer was a classic bit of Abrams misdirection.

Of course, it”s also possible that these cards aren”t entirely accurate, as they haven't been confirmed as Lucasfilm official merchandise. They also list Kylo Ren as a Sith and Abrams has said that he”s, in fact, not a Sith.

All will be revealed in December when the film is released.

