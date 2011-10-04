A little more of Steven Spielberg’s ‘War Horse’ revealed as the film’s UK trailer drops

Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” is still one of the great unknowns of the season. Touchstone Pictures smartly stirred some mid-summer buzz by dropping a teaser trailer for the film in advance of the Oscar season. It got people talking but it also set the film up as a sight-unseen frontrunner, what with all that Oscar bait dripping off of it.
Today, via Empire, the UK trailer has hit the web. Lots of crying, lots of emotion, heavy John Williams score – it’s kind of just an extension of that teaser. And the production value appears to be, naturally, outstanding. Is this going to be the one to beat? Is it just too easy to chalk something like this up? Is it destined to fall? Who knows?? Have a look at the new trailer after the jump.
If Spielberg can get us to care about Joey, truly care about and relate to that horse, then all bets are off.
The music that starts at :30, where is that from? I can’t tell if this is original John Williams or if his stuff is so engrained into my fabric that anything from him sounds familiar.
Its John Williams’s original theme from War Horse. It was used in the teaser as well and it does sound familiar. But it sounds so moving and grandiose, Williams might just walk away with the Oscar.
And lest we forget, he is John Fucking Williams.
I was surprised to learn Williams hasn’t won an Oscar since Schindler’s List in ’93 despite being nominated 14 times.
People are absolutely gonna weep in this movie. I suspect, I might too.
This movie is made in Oscar heaven. Even if its just good, it will sweep.
And the movie does look to be pretty good albeit extremely sentimental.
But as Pixar has taught as, not everything that makes you cry is manipulative.
Looks dated to the point of being emotionally mute.
(I’m only judging the trailer here, folks, not the final product).
Super excited to see this.
The trailer is okay .. but movie nowhere seems to be in contention for Best Picture … I feel Academy wont take it seriously enough … a tale of horse looked after by a kid … it seems more like a fairy children tale .. just like its source … Last year we had Secretariat falling flat inspite of it being a real life story … and to give this fable a chance seems unfair …
So expect no major nominations .. out goes Best Picture or any acting nominations …. but it can definitely lay hands on some tech. noms especially Best Art Direction, cinematography etc.
Really???
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Adapted Screenplay (Both Richard Curtis and Lee Hall are Oscar nominees)
Best Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Art Direction
Best Costume Design
Best Original Score
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
That’s a very solid 10 nominations. Aside from The Artist, War Horse is the only film in the race that could conceivably earn double-digit nominations.
loyal, I would have said ….ok, still say … that J. Edgar has the double digit potential if you break it down. But I agree, I see 2ish films making the double-digit count this year.
I currently have J Edgar at 5 nominations: Best Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, Costume Design, and Makeup. But I wouldn’t rule out Art Direction or Cinematography.
It looks fantastic to me. I expect John Williams will get his sixth (?) Oscar for this.
Between Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close, J. Edgar, and War Horse, 2011’s starting to look like the bait-iest year in a while. Am I just deluding myself or has this earnest sentimentality not been on display for some time? Or perhaps it hasn’t been applied to the top Oscar contenders. Not to the same degree, at least.
Ohhhhh kay. “Be brave! Be brave!” That did it. Tears down my face. Don’t call me a mush. :)
Cumberpatch really sells that line
Thought that was him. Good times.
I’ve been thinking for a little while now … ‘War Horse’ to take more money than ‘Tintin’ in the US?
For something that is supposed to be so moving, I felt completely detached from that footage. I’m not really feeling it. Could be a dud.
It’s looking more and more like all of those films that skipped the festival circuit or that are getting December releases may end up being disappointments, save for Dragon Tattoo.
I think The Descendants will be the one to beat.
I am completely in agreement with your feelings. I just don’t get the trailers for this. It looks pretty. It seems moving. I love Spielberg, even (maybe especially) when his films are awash in sentiment. John Williams music makes every project he does better. Everything should be right about this movie.
And yet…. I have no reaction to this at all. It’s like those animal cruelty commercials with that Sarah McLachlan song in the background. I should feel sorry for heartwrenching images of tortured animals… but I just don’t.
I just keep picturing all the middle school children who will be bored out of their minds as they’re forced to watch this movie someday in their history classes because their excessively emotional teacher imagines they’ll learn something from it… but really they’ll just be texting each other pictures of their junk.
I love Fincher but I dont get what has everyone so hyped for Dragon Tattoo. I even think it’s overmarketed at this point
I know a lot of mainstream movie-goers were iffy about The Social Network’s trailer. But the first strikingly edited trailer for Dragon Tattoo? Blog fans may love it (how Fincherian it is). But my mainstream friends who’ve seen it were COMPLETELY turned off by it. “Aghhh. Not seeing THAT”.
This looks like those fake film trailers from Tropic Thunder. I expected Robert Downey Jr to appear. Is it a parody?
Thank you for putting my feelings into words! I was going to run with “I threw up a little in my mouth,” but what you said is better.
What he said.
I am a complete push-over for this kind of thing, a total mush absorbing adult child. Add a horse (any horse) and I am jelly. I think that Steven Spielberg knows this.
One of my earliest film going memories is crying and arguing with my dad about the horses falling off of the cliff in “Taras Bulba” (I was eight years old). To me it was so cruel and unfair! I was indifferent to the fates of the men (this in spite of my “The King and I” based childhood crush on Yul Brynner).
Here’s the scene (starts at 9:09):
[www.youtube.com]
I am in love with this score.
I can’t decide if I think it’s going to be the best thing Williams ever composed, or if it’s going to be emotionally manipulative fluff. I’m really, really hoping on the former, because it definitely has potential for greatness!
I don’t know, if Spielberg nails this, it’s hard for me to imagine this not being a major awards contender. Yes, it’s grand, big, sweeping film making, but it could really work. OR it could sink under the weight of too much sentimentality and too little subtlety.
Whatever the case, the production value looks stellar, as Kris says. It has that Spielberg glow to it. Have to admit, it’s a pleasure to know a major Spielberg movie opening is on the horizon. There just aren’t that many directors who can release a picture and it feels like a true event. I just hope the emotion and heart he has so clearly tried to pull off here ends up feeling earned.
well said
Thomas Newman will be pissed if John Williams wins the Oscar for that score. Sounds exactly like Newman’s usual shtick.
Hm, don’t know. Not really feeling it. Just the whole trailer’s a bit too cheesy for my liking. But it’s an obvious tearjerker/crowd-pleaser and my hunch tells me it’ll dominate the end-of-year box office. A nod for cinematography seems in the bag.
I’m enjoying the polar opposite reactions to the trailer. But outside of saying “I don’t know, it looks too cloy and schmaltzy,” no one has presented a valid reason why War Horse shouldn’t be considered a strong contender/frontrunner.
Maybe Spielberg isn’t your thing which is perfectly okay but that shouldn’t cloud your Oscar predictions.
Gorgeous but we’re not seeing anything that we haven’t seen before from this group of filmmakers. Mind you, I love this stuff, but this trailer looks and sounds like the film’s title could be “Generic Steven Spielberg Film”. Nominations aplenty seem certain (including visual effects). Wins, we’ll see…
Based on this trailer, Spielberg, and the source material, I KNOW I will “probably” like, if not love the movie. The question is if the quality will win over AMPAS in all the major categories. (Noms or Wins in BP/BD/Writing being the one’s we have our eyes on).
wow, did I just wrote “KNOW” and “probably” in the same sentence? Makes sense, right? {eye rolls self}
