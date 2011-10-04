A little more of Steven Spielberg’s ‘War Horse’ revealed as the film’s UK trailer drops

10.04.11 7 years ago 36 Comments

Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” is still one of the great unknowns of the season. Touchstone Pictures smartly stirred some mid-summer buzz by dropping a teaser trailer for the film in advance of the Oscar season. It got people talking but it also set the film up as a sight-unseen frontrunner, what with all that Oscar bait dripping off of it.

Today, via Empire, the UK trailer has hit the web. Lots of crying, lots of emotion, heavy John Williams score – it’s kind of just an extension of that teaser. And the production value appears to be, naturally, outstanding. Is this going to be the one to beat? Is it just too easy to chalk something like this up? Is it destined to fall? Who knows?? Have a look at the new trailer after the jump.

