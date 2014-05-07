‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’ Red Band Trailer: Yee-HA

The new red band trailer for “A Million Ways to Die in the West” gives you precisely what you expect from Seth MacFarlane: vulgarity and abundant confidence, just this time with mesquite flavor.

The same writing team behind “Ted” (MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin, and Wellesley Wild) is here to prove that the Old West wasn't just a happy sepia Instagram filter. Oh, no. It was a disgusting, barbaric place where folks died at county fairs and Oscar-winning actresses are reduced to thankless supporting roles. (Oh, Charlize.)

There are some cute moments in this bawdy trailer — and a cute mustache on Neil Patrick Harris, who plays something of a casanova here. And look, there's Sarah Silverman educating Giovanni Ribisi on the ways of the woman. All right. I'm in. But only until the cholera kicks in.