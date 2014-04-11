‘A Most Wanted Man’ trailer showcases Philip Seymour Hoffman’s final lead role

04.11.14 4 years ago

I still find it painful to talk or write about Philip Seymour Hoffman — no celebrity passing in the last couple of years has hit me quite as hard as his, and I know that goes for many of us. So rewatching Anton Corbijn's “A Most Wanted Man” is going to be a strangely melancholy experience, not least because it's as strong a reminder as anything of what cinema has lost: as a rumpled German intelligence agent weary of post-9/11 paranoia, the actor gives one of his finest lead turns.

I called his performance “a thing of wily, weathered beauty” at the film's Sundance premiere, mere weeks before Hoffman's death; viewed after the fact, the sense of palpable exhaustion he brings to the character may seem morbidly poignant. The film itself is rather special, too: a worthy companion piece, of sorts, to fellow John Le Carré adaptation “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” with Hoffman's Guther Bachmann a kind of contemporary European cousin of Gary Oldman's George Smiley.

Roadside Attractions are releasing the film on July 25, though I wonder if they have any awards-season ambitions for it. (They've gone the distance before with a Sundance-premiered summer release, namely “Winter's Bone” in 2010.) Hoffman's performance struck me as worthy of recognition at first sight, though posthumous campaigns don't always take off. Either way, it's a fine farewell — if not quite a final one, with his work in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” still ahead. Check out the trailer below and tell us what you think.   

Around The Web

TAGSa most wanted manACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP