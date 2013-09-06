A newcomer nearly steals ‘Captain Phillips’ from Best Actor slam dunk Tom Hanks

Paul Greengrass’ “Captain Phillips” is plainly one of the best films of the year. It’s the best work the director has offered to date and it features a detailed, ultimately emotional performance from Tom Hanks that is sure to draw kudos. But the big surprise is that Hanks might not even give the best performance of the film.
Prepare to hear a lot about newcomer Barkhad Abdi over the next few months. As Abduwali Abdukhadir Muse, the leader of a gang of Somali pirates that laid siege to the Maersk Alabama container ship off the African coast in April 2009, Abdi — a dead ringer for the man — stands toe-to-toe with Hanks and delivers a compelling portrait. Billy Ray’s screenplay does some of the work for him, painting Muse with a few more empathetic strokes than you might expect of a film like this, but Abdi, a mild-mannered guy from Minneapolis so believable he feels like a local plucked for the production, is captivating from frame one. He could frankly be in the Best Supporting Actor conversation at the end of the day.
Indeed, this entire band of pirates, played by Barkhad Addirahman, Faysal Ahme and Mahat M. Ali alongside Abdi, dominates the film. Each actor carves a distinct and meaningful element of the story and each really should be given due credit for making “Captain Phillips” what it is. They’re treading somewhat familiar character waters but they bring a lived-in quality that pops.
The whole film is sure to be a contender across the board, not merely in the acting ranks. And at the top of the list of accomplishments is Greengrass’ crisp direction in tandem with thrilling editing from Oscar-winner Christopher Rouse. The 135-minute running time just clicks by. It’s not breakneck pacing but it feels expertly assembled, unfolding at just the right rate. Barry Ackroyd’s photography puts you right in the middle of the action while the quality of the sound design — hugely important for a film that takes place at sea — can’t be overstated. Henry Jackman’s score thrills and soars in equal measure and could also be something to watch for in an always unpredictable category.
Not to put too fine a point on it, we’re talking about “United 93” at sea, more or less, but this is an even better procedural. There’s an obvious movie star factor this time, as well as an emotional beat at the end that could have been rote but presents Hanks with an opportunity (which he seizes) to dig up something we haven’t seen from him in quite a while.
Throughout the film, Hanks’ Phillips is cool, collected, calculating, but always warm and human. It’s a controlled piece of work from the beginning, but in the character’s moment of rescue (it shouldn’t be a spoiler that Phillips made it out of there alive, and if it is, watch more news), there’s such a magic, genuine touch from the actor that the tears come. That’s how you leave the film, and that’s going to go a long way toward securing the actor some momentum in an intensely crowded category.
Tacking this on by way of response to some of the ill-considered nit-picking of embargo jumpers this morning: “Captain Phillips” has a plainly obvious theme, commenting on the rift in prosperity between American generations by reflecting it in one between first-world and third-world status quo. It’s there from the first scene, when Hanks speaks to his wife (Catherine Keener, barely in the film) about what kind of future they can expect for their children. The pirates in this film aren’t drawn with empathy for no good reason; Muse et al. do what they have to do to survive. A line from Muse in the film about being able to settle for what’s “good enough”: “Maybe in America.” Yes, but even still, for how much longer? With that in mind, the violence in the film is not “politically motivated.” It’s situationally motivated.
Another very odd assertion insinuated at a different publication is that the film is racist. If you don’t see what Abdi is doing and how Muse and his comrades’ situation is far more grey than black and white (literally), you’re not doing the heavy lifting. This guy never, not for one moment, comes off as a “mere monster.” He’s a man facing very different circumstances, certainly, than anyone in an office typing out a film review. This isn’t simply “noble white” at the hands of “insidious black,” and I think seeing that in the movie might say more about the reviewer than it does about Billy Ray’s work on the page, Greengrass’ work behind the camera and Abdi’s work in front of it.
Anyway, you might be wondering why a ton of press for the film is suddenly dropping today, almost five weeks away from release. That’s because Sony and producer Scott Rudin decided to screen the heck out of it earlier this week and offered up an embargo date right smack at the beginning of the Toronto Film Festival. It might sound familiar: three years ago, Rudin and Sony’s similarly New York Film Festival-bound “The Social Network” made a big splash in the same way and stole a little of the festival’s thunder as a result. Today is also the big premiere of Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” in Toronto, which arrived as an awards frontrunner at Telluride last week. The whole thing reeks of confidence, and now that I’ve seen “Captain Phillips,” I can understand why.
So chalk up another sure-fire Oscar player right alongside “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave.” This one connects. It’s a masterful, meticulous memorial to one man’s ordeal and the heroism that got him out of it. We’ll be talking about it for the rest of the year and beyond, I have no doubt.
“Captain Phillips” opens the New York Film Festival on Sept. 27. It arrives in theaters on Oct. 11.
I noticed Abdi’s performance from the trailer and wondered if he will play a role in th eupcoming awards season.
I’m sorry for sounding skeptical, and I really can’t wait to see this movie, but is it really better than United 93 and Bloody Sunday?
I believe it is.
I didnt care for United 93. So I would hope this is a step up.
I loved “United 93”, but the thing I loved so much about it was the anonymity of the actors, which gave the whole docudrama aspect that much more credibility. I couldn’t help but feel like in the Captain Phillips trailer Hanks was taking me out of it. He’s a great actor, but he’s never been the type of actor who disappears into a role (with the exception of, and I know many of you will gawk at this, “Forrest Gump”), so the pairing of him with Greengrass (In docudrama mode, as opposed to “Bourne” mode) seemed like an awkward fit to me. The reviews have been good on this one, although I have to say this is the most positive review I’ve seen so far, so I’m more optimistic now.
I remember Bloody Sunday with great admiration (and regret we haven’t seen much since from James Nesbitt, who gave an overlooked, ego-free performance). United 93, not so much. The Phillips trailer actually left me with a better impression of Hanks than I’ve had in a long time – no self-aggrandizing whatsoever. So count me as optimistic.
Yes it is! You’ll love it!
Best Actor seems to be the most crowded category so far.
Isn’t there more than five performances that are already being talked about as locks for nominations?
The five we’re picking in the sidebar will be very tough to crack. Carell will definitely be a tough contender. Whitaker will stay in the conversation as the film remains a box office story. And Bale has a pair of performances to register in voters’ minds. And with all of that having been said, as I’ve noted in a separate piece, Isaac might give the best performance of the year so far. Such a tight field.
Kris, is there any chance All is Lost and Nebraska might be too small? I understand the arguments for both as serious contenders, but in a field this competitive maybe one or both will end up sidelined a la John Hawkes. I could also see one chewing the other one up, as I imagine they’re attracting the same constituency of voters (older, less commercially-minded, more fest-oriented).
They’re not “small” like “The Sessions.” And I don’t want to sound like I’m slighting that film because I’m not. But Alexander Payne is a different story when it comes to small films hoping to find support than Ben Lewin. And Bruce Dern (as well as Robert Redford) is another story than John Hawkes.
I was just talking to a publicist the other day about her slate and the relief was that she was working with films from well-known/established filmmakers. The point being getting people interested in seeing your movie is half the battle. Things slip through the cracks when screeners are piling up, but I’m not sure that Bruce Dern and Robert Redford are among them.
That make sense?
Plus there’s Idris Elba and DiCaprio that could enter into the discussion depending on how Mandela and Wolf of Wall Street are received.
And Michael B. Jordan is going to get a lot of, “Hey, why aren’t we talking about that performance?” talk.
Yeah it does make sense, and I agree with all your points. I think a lot of it depends on the field though. There are years when someone like Richard Jenkins can get nominated, and then there are years where every edge matters. At the end of the day I think The Sessions did very well on the circuit and John Hawkes was pretty clearly in sixth place – but this year we might have some 200 pound gorillas in seventh or eighth place. I understand that Alexander Payne inevitably piques interests, but the movie is in black and white and there’s a perception that Forte and Dern were way down the list of choices for these roles. Not sure it will be on the top of the screener pile. Payne isn’t Ben Lewin but the movie does feel “smaller” than The Descendants. There’s also the mixed reception at Cannes to remember. We’ll have to wait and see how McConaughey, Bale, Carell, DiCaprio, Elba and the rest do to know if this is really one of those years, of course, but I think I’ll be surprised if both Redford and Dern make the final five. Fully prepared to eat these words.
I submit: Consider the number of voters in their autumn empathetic toward being second, third, fourth choice. Dern is a staple of the community. He has heavy-hitting support as it is but one never can tell what the difference-makers will be: campaigns, media, shifting Academy identity/taste, etc.
It’s only September. You all aren’t allowed to even whisper the word Oscar until I’ve had a chance to see everything.
Best Actor sure does look insanely packed.
Question. Is DiCaprio not in the talk yet because no one knows how he’ll be in WoWS. Or … Is there word that its not a contender? OR … Is there a general feeling lately that no matter what DiCaprio does, he just doesnt seem to be in great favor with the Academy?
For some reason (really just a gut feeling), I feel confident about Redford but iffy on Dern. He’d probably be in my predictions right now, but I definitely don’t think he’s by any means a sure thing. The whole “beloved veteran” angle only goes so far if the film gets overlooked. See Robert Duvall in “Get Low” for proof of this. Granted, “Nebraska” is likely a different beast altogether seeing as how it’s probably going to get more attention than “Get Low” did due to Alexander Payne, and it’s also worth considering that Duvall had already won an Oscar and had been nominated many times when “Get Low” was released, as opposed to Dern, who can rightly claim some sort of “overdue” status. But still, my point is that I don’t think beloved veteran + juicy role necessarily equals nomination. In any case, if he gets in, I think he’s a 4th or 5th place nominee…he’s not in this for the win, as far as I can see.
Every time I read that DiCaprio is not “in great favor with the Academy,” I think about how he has one more nomination than Robert Downey Jr.; two more than Gary Oldman, Don Cheadle and Christian Bale; and three more than Ewan McGregor, Dennis Quaid and David Thewlis.
My fiance has been putting up with my Oscar watching for nearly a decade now and he is getting pretty good at it himself. We saw this trailer in front of Elysium, and he says, “The pirate is gonna get a supporting nom. They love crazy villians in that category.”
Seems like I have taught him so well that he sees these things before I do…
Ha. I’ve definitely heard from more than a few that Abdi turned their head in the second trailer (which I actually didn’t see until after I saw the film). Here the character is driven by circumstance rather than insanity.
Wow, they said that 2012 would be a strong year. The Oscar slate this year is AMAZING!
2013
2013… Year of Black Power
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Oprah Winfrey
Michael C. Jordan
Barkhad Abdi
Lupita Nyong’o
Idris Elba
Forest Whitaker
Viola Davis
Terrence Howard
Octavia Spencer
Disappointing that Terrence Howard will almost certainly not net a nomination for his scene-stealing role in The Butler. Supporting actor noms and wins almost always (though not all the time) go to major character performances supporting the leads, as opposed to people who have just two or three scenes, like Howard. It’s a little unfair that actors who have pages and pages of lines, tons of screentime (not even including leads placed in the supporting category) have an advantage over actors who knock in out of the park with very little to work with.
Hey Kris,
I think Billy Ray’s been long overdue for a nomination. Do you think he has a shot at a screenplay nomination this year?
By the way, great review. I’m really excited to see this movie.
Well, Kyle, just look to the right: the contenders. Nebraska is currently among the five listed for best original screenplay, so that answers your question.
Mads means Captain Phillips and yes I do.
Mads means Captain Phillips and yes I do.
United 93 is probably one of only two films I haven’t been able to watch more than once or twice because it was that damn terrifying. So, to say Captain Phillips is even better than United 93 is definitely saying a lot in my opinion.
Think Greengrass could be a contender for a Best Director win?
Colour me surprised you have Dicaprio at number 19 for the Scorsese film! Do you know something we don’t? Or is it a hunch?
He’s not number 19. Nothing is ranked past #10. It’s alphabetical after that.
I don’t know if this helps explain things, but when you look at the “Contenders” pages on an iPhone, for some reason, it continues the number formatting over from the Top 10, so that the name listed first alphabetically gets ranked as 11, and so on. Like I said, it only happens on mobile devices, but it’s confused me a number of times.
Oh I see. I had no idea. Thanks for pointing it out.
oh man, this is surprising to me because this guy completely took me out of it in the trailer. The “maybe in America, maybe in America” line made me giggle honestly.
If this is better than United 93 and Bloody Sunday then that’s high praise indeed!
‘South Park’ already did it.
What about some love for Keith Stanfield for a supporting actor nod for ‘short term 12’ he stole all the scenes he was in?
Ugh. It would be such a refreshing change to read reviews about films that don’t harp on the awards stuff – as though that somehow validates a film or a performer. So many excellent films and performers never get nominated and it takes nothing away from the excellence of the work.
I find the entire awards stuff so dull – I know it is all about money and the business of film making but if I ever find myself softening my stance at all on all that hooey, I need only remind myself that The Artist won the Oscar for best film and that Shakespeare in Love was awarded an Oscar over Saving Private Ryan – and then the virtual disappearance of many oscar winning performers from the scene.
So, personally, I ignore all the blather about awards – ultimately, it means zero to me when choosing which films to see. At least years ago, it was just the Oscars – now, there are so many that I can’t imagine how anyone can take them seriously – except, of course, the money/business folks.
You do realize the *purpose* of this blog is to analyze awards prospects for shows… I could understand a complaint like yours if this article appeared on a generic movie-review website.
But you’re posting this comment on a site where the banner says:
IN CONTENTION – NO ONE NEEDS AWARDS COVERAGE THIS DEEP.
You should probably start reading a different site.