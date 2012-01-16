A night at the Golden Globes

Well, the Globes came and they went. And as I stood in the Fox Pavilion viewing party outside the Beverly Hilton hotel, guessing every single win with publicist friends, I couldn’t help but smile at the HFPA’s gall for being so predictable and so very much…themselves.
Madonna? Really? Of course.
Seriously, though, each and every winner was obvious save for the Best Picture (Drama) field, which I had expected to go to “Hugo.” The collective breath of the party seemed to be held until “The Descendants” was called, and the explosion was so intense you had to figure most everyone else in there was expecting it to come up short, too.
The film nabbed wins for Best Picture and Best Actor and set itself up nicely as the competition for “The Artist” at the Oscars. This morning’s ACE nomination for the film (which, by the way, there is a big below-the-line effort for it under way) solidifies it further, I’d say.
I was happy to see Shailene Woodley again at the after party for the first time since we spoke at Telluride (her first big interview for the film). Obviously a LOT has happened since that early season festival, where most were clamoring for face time with George Clooney and Alexander Payne. She seems to have settled into the rhythm of the season well. Matthew Lillard and Judy Greer were hanging around, Payne as well. I hung out with actor Nick Krause for a bit. Great guy, actually.
Word was the other parties at the Hilton were winding down early. So I bailed on WB/In Style, Weinstein and Universal/Focus, but the Fox gathering was still quite lively when I finally left to hit up a Chateau Marmont celebration on behalf of “Hugo.”
Best Director winner Martin Scorsese was holding court at the modest soiree and I again spent some time just talking about music in movies with him. He told me the use of “Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo” over the opening credits of “Raging Bull” was a last-minute thing and that the music was meant to be used elsewhere in the film, but kind of by accident, it ended up working well as a lead-in.
And I couldn’t help but mention the use of “This Bitter Earth/On the Nature of Daylight” in “Shutter Island,” which tears my heart out every time I hear it. He gave it up to Robbie Robertson for suggesting that material, a valued music collaborator over the years. Scorsese was there with Sacha Baron Cohen and David Tedeschi, editor of “George Harrison: Living in the Material World,” and enjoyed himself quite late into the evening.
Also hanging out at the Chateau was Andy Serkis, delightful as always, clearly enjoying a little break before going back to work on “The Hobbit” in New Zealand.
Getting back to the awards themselves, I haven’t watched much of the show outside of Ricky Gervais’s opening monologue, which I agree was incredibly tame and a bit of a whiff given all the “will he or won’t he” hype. The Fox crowd was of course enthusiastic about the TV wins for “American Horror Story” and “Homeland.” The former I bailed on around the Halloween episode. The latter I really do want to see.
There was nothing game-changing about the film awards slate, though I don’t know if someone hit their speech out of the park or anything. That’s what these big precursor awards shows are good for, really: making an impression on voters should you get the chance to accept an award and deliver a knock-out speech (as Viola Davis did at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards Thursday).
And so that caps off a very busy weekend as we head into the lull between the Oscar voting deadline and the nominations announcement next Tuesday. In the meantime, I’ll be heading up to Park City for my first Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday and hope to just find some time to see what I can without worrying about the grind of covering too intensely. Soon enough, phase two will be here, the Santa Barbara Film Festival will play up its featured contenders who happen to still be in the game at that time, the guilds will deliver their winners and soon enough, Oscar night will come…and go.
But at least the dog will be cute.
Since the Globes have often been wrong about best picture drama winner in the past few years matching up with the Oscar best picture–choices like The Aviator, Babel, The Social Network–I don’t know if the win for The Descendants meant anything since it didn’t win director or screenplay. But their choices for director don’t always match up either so maybe it’s not looking so good for Marty either.
It didn’t mean anything regardless. It’s about the exposure, though.
If “The Artist” somehow doesn’t win Best Picture (which it will), “The Descendants” is the film that beats it.
I think you mean the FX crowd is happy about their wins, not Fox (which won nothing).
No, I meant the Fox crowd. It was a Fox party. Fox owns FX. It’s all in the family.
Heh, that’s funny that I thought the same thing but only about Homeland but for some reason I didn’t bat an eye at AHS being called a Fox show because of its Ryan Murphy/Glee connection (which, mercifully and rightfully so, is slowly being shut out).
Homeland is produced by a Fox division.
Yes! I didn’t really like Shutter Island, but “This Bitter Earth/On the Nature of Daylight” is without a doubt my favorite movie moment from 2010.
And as for speeches last night, a lot of them felt like duds to me.
All the actors who won for films gave great speeches, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, and Jean Dujardin especially.
Did Nick Krause know you awarded him Worst Performance in a Good Film? That could have been awkward… ;)
He did not. :)
I totally agree with that “award.” Given that he’s a “great guy” it’s hard to get mad at him but he made me cringe a lot when he was on screen. I’ll be nice and blame Payne for writing/directing the character that way though.
Anyways great read Kris and I especially appreciate your mention of that Shutter Island credits song. Good stuff.
Krause is responsible for some of the biggest laughs in that film. He did his job well.
He was part of the biggest laugh of the film for me. “I’m going to punch you in the face.”
It’s actually “I’m gonna hit you.”
True. My bad.
Kris, I’m sorry that you bailed on ‘American Horror Story’. It, along with ‘Revenge’, are the only new shows this season that I’ve been engaged with. And Jessica Lange just comes on like a tornado in the last 3-4 episodes. Completely deserving of her win. :)
Just back from a second showing of ‘The Artist’. Full theater. Huge applause at the end (and scattered laughter/chatter during.
It’s funny, you could hear people mumbling when Uggie came out (“that’s the dog who went onstage last night at the Golden Globes!” or “He won Best Actor last night”).
And I was so pleased that when it was over, I heard two middle-aged women say that “This was much better than ‘The Descendants’. That was godawful”. And I had to politely butt in to agree. They don’t know how it is getting any awards, or for Clooney, too. Then an older woman passed us by and said “Are you talking about The Descendants? What a bore!”.
So I’m pleased that I’m not the only one. I was beginning to think that I was losing my mind with that movie. Anyway, whether or not ‘The Artist’ wins Best Picture, my account from the theater was very positive; if that’s any tangential indication of anything whatsoever.
I saw the Artist today and was pretty underwhelmed by it (loved the final scene though). I know you’re not a huge fan either, Kris. To me it feels like people love the movie because it’s different from everything else and calls back to better silent films…am I wrong?
Also, the dog from Beginners is so much cooler than the dog from The Artist.
“To me it feels like people love the movie because it’s different from everything else and calls back to better silent films…am I wrong?”
Many people have perfectly intelligent reasons for liking the film. No need to reduce their opinions in such a fashion.
Fair enough, but on many other occasions you and Kris alike often point out how feeble-minded the logic of voters can be. No reason to suggest that there isn’t at least a small contingent of voters who are championing “The Artist” based on the revelation that “whoa, it’s silent, it’s the best movie of the year.”
Not to be reductive, but I do think seeing the film at Cannes, for those who did, was something special. But plenty see the film and love it outside of that discovery element. Charm is a powerful thing.
Right ^. I mena, for me, I found ‘The Artist’ charming. I loved Dujardin & Bejo. I loved the minor roles. I really appreciated the editing choices, cinematography, sets, costumes, make-up, score (!), etc.. It’s a crowd pleaser.
But I also enjoyed it for showing that “artists” may have to adapt to the changing times and new art forms in order to stay relevant (no matter how talented they may be). I also found the thought of ‘talkies/talking is the new thing’ to be rather interesting in this day and age where more and more people are communicating via texting/twitter/facebook/ipad/etc, etc.. Talking has taken a back seat.
I definitely see how the film is considered more of a trifle/lighter. It’s not my fave of the year or anything. And if it wins BP, it will prob go down as one of the lesser recent entries. But I really did enjoy it.
I meant no offense to anyone who loved it and honestly did not mean to be reductive. People are entitled to their opinions. And I didn’t dislike the film, it just feels overrated to me. Maybe my expectations were just too high because of all the accolades. It probably helps to see it with an enthusiastic audience too. The people in my theater were pretty restless from beginning to end.
But do you gentlemen have a favorite in the Coolest Movie Dog of 2011 race? The one from Beginners? The Artist? Tintin? Am I forgetting one?
Snowy from “Tintin” should win every hypothetical dog award by a landslide.
“Am I forgetting one?”
Laika from “Le Havre,” Skeletor from “50/50,” that puffball from “Young Adult.” It’s been a good year for dogs.
I hate myself for forgetting Skeletor.
Max Richter is one of my favourite composers, and the remix of “On the Nature of Daylight” with “This Bitter Earth” (another favourite of mine, actually) is just sublime. It happily sits in my top played tracks on my iTunes. Good suggestion, Robbie Robertson!
Did you get your chance to talk “Margaret” with Scorsese?
I was so wasted that, naturally, I FORGOT. AGAIN. Ugh.
