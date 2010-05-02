‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ scares up $32.2 million, but is it sequel worthy?

Warner Bros.’ “A Nightmare on Elm Street” made an impressive $32.2 million this weekend to claim the title of no. 1 movie in America, but does anyone really want to sleep with Freddy again?

Audiences clearly wanted a Freddy Krueger fix and the film had an great $15.9 million Friday. Saturday, however, found the tentpole suffering a 33% drop to $10.5 million which isn’t unexpected for horror films, but larger than expected in this case. Historically, “Nightmore” also made less than 2003’s “Freddy vs. Jason” which opened to $36 million. Considering the rise in ticket prices and hellacious reviews, the studio may want to do some indepth audience polling before seriously considering a sequel.

“How To Train Your Dragon” continued it’s amazing run with another $10.5 million and a new cume of $192.3 million. Even with “Iron Man 2” hitting theaters on Friday, “Dragon” has an excellent chance of surpassing “Kung Fu Panda’s” $215 million gross to make it DreamWorks Animations’ biggest hit outside the “Shrek” universe.

Third place belonged to 20th Century Fox’s “Date Night” which found another $7.6 million for a new total of $73.6 million. The Tina Fey/Steve Carell comedy has benefited from being the only broad PG-13 comedy in the marketplace and solid word of mouth.

Just behind “Date Night” was CBS Films’ “The Back-Up Plan.” With another $7.2 million and a new cume of $23 million, the romantic comedy has already surpassed January’s bomb “Extraordinary Measures” as the fledgling studio’s biggest hit.

Rounding out the top five was the debut of Summit Entertainment and Participant Productions’ “Furry Vengeance.” With only $6.5 million for the 3-day, both companies are going to want to forget about this one very quickly.

In limited release, Sony Pictures Classics’ critically acclaimed “Please Give” opened to a solid $128,000 in only five theaters for a very good $25,600 average.

Final box office results are released on Monday.