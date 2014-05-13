A Note to ABC: Stop thinking audiences like ironic and reclaimed comedy titles

Dear Paul Lee,
Titles are tough.
I don't have a magic answer for what titles are good and what titles are bad.
I have, however, gotten a handy rule of thumb in recent years: If the ABC Comedy Development Department thinks a title is good, it probably isn't.
What network, you'd be smart to ask, is actually good at making sure that its shows have good titles? I can't tell you. More shows on TV have awful titles than have good titles. It's just a thing.
But I know that ABC keeps screwing over perfectly good shows with perfectly dreadful titles and I don't think I'm going to get many protests on this one.
ABC just can't help itself.
There are easy to pinpoint bad titles that ABC has thought were really clever.
“How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)”? Nope. Awful title. Maybe that's a cute title to put on the cover of your memoir, but it's not a title you're ever going to be able to build a promotional campaign around, at least not a good one.
“Don't Trust the B[ad Title] in Apartment 23”? See above.
I'm not talking about titles like that. Nobody would think those were good titles outside of ABC. They got out into the world and they were still bad titles. “HTLWYPFTROYL” was also a horrible show. 'Don't Trust The Bitch” was frequently funny, albeit often painfully uneven. Neither stood a chance.
The titles I'd like to single out are ABC's oh-so-clever love for ironic reclaimed titles.
Remember a few years back when ABC had a show called “Cougar Town” and Kevin Biegel and Bill Lawrence kept insisting that the show's title was meant with a wink-and-nudge because although Courteney Cox's character dated a younger guy in the pilot, she was never *really* going to be a “cougar” on a regular basis.
The lore has always been that audiences rejected “Cougar Town” because of the title and that's why it struggled. [“Cougar Town” will end its run after an upcoming sixth season, having passed 100 episodes, so “struggled” is mighty relative.] That lore is a lie. “Cougar Town” drew a massive audience for its first couple weeks and dwindled in large part because “Cougar Town” only truly found its comedic voice in the second half of that season. But it got an initial sampling, awful title or not.
But there's still the segment of people on Twitter and message boards who say they didn't watch it because they hated the title. It concerns me that these people exist and that these people also caused “Terriers” to get cancelled after one season, but there isn't much I can do to counter the contention that there really and truly is a chunk of viewership that bases their TV habits not on stars or reviews or promotion or premises but on names. They exist. they sadden me. Oh well.
Last year at July TCA press tour, I began the panel for “Trophy Wife” by asking the producers about the choice of title that had literally no connection to the show they were making. Malin Akerman's character was, indeed, a younger third wife to Bradley Whitford's character, but there was never a second's suggestion in the pilot that their marriage was based on anything other than love or that she was a woman without substance.
“I think that the title we always meant it to be ironic, and I think that when you look at the promos, I think that that kind of counterbalances it a little bit,” producer Lee Eisenberg told me. “And I think that Malin does I mean, there”s a version of the show where Malin Akerman plays a trophy wife in the traditional sense, but I think the the most fun for us as the writers of the show is to make her fall on her face and to make her look, at every single turn, not like that. So, hopefully, as the show kind of grows and people see the promotional materials, I think”
My response?
“Following up on that, what has ever given you any indication that TV audiences understand the irony in TV titles?”
I regret my condemnation of some TV viewers and y'all should know that Malin Akerman defended audiences.
“Treating them like smart people,” she said.
In this case, “Trophy Wife” wasn't a title ABC foisted on the show.
“I literally saw the title, and I said, 'Oh, hell no, I”m not playing a trophy wife.' But when I read it, I just thought it was so brilliant and exactly what Lee said. It is the complete opposite of a trophy wife,” Akerman said.
Eisenberg and Akerman weren't wrong.
“Trophy Wife” was a title meant to provide ironic distance. Nobody on the show was a “Trophy Wife” and that was the joke!
Nobody got the joke. “Trophy Wife” was an out-of-the-box failure and was cancelled last week. It was my favorite new comedy pilot of the season and ended the year certainly among my three or four favorite new network comedies. Did the title sink it? Nah. Probably not. Or at least I don't want to believe that. But nobody's going to tell you it helped.
ABC is doubling or tripling down on comedies with bad titles this year and it seems like everybody knows which shows they are.
Laurence Fishburne, helping introduce “Black-ish,” a show he executive produces, mocked the title. He won't be the only one.
Starring Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” is a comedy about racial assimilation. Anderson's character is successful and his family has a great life in the suburbs, but he begins to worry about whether they have become, in his words, “black-ish,” whether they've become too assimilated into a white-bread culture. ABC is not saying that the family in “Black-ish” is black-ish. It's a judgement being made by a character within the show and the character will be, I'm 99.9 percent sure, made to be the target of punchlines for his opinions. My hunch, having only seen the trailer, is that it's going to turn out that Anthony Anderson's family is plenty “black enough” and that even as he tries pushing them to be in touch with their roots, he'll also come to realize that he loves them just the way they are. “Black-ish” really isn't going to be a destination-driven show in which the finale finds whole family dressed in dashikis, smiles at the camera and goes, “Now that's what I call black!” Because that would be stupid. And problematic.
I totally get the title “Black-ish.” But I also understand why it won't be comfortable for viewers to use and why it might give the impression to viewers of many races that it isn't necessarily a show that embraces inclusiveness. Because the title is meant ironically, of *course* it embraces inclusiveness. But what does ABC think it's gaining from making viewers go that extra mile? What they're gaining is a show that's already confusing my autocorrect and that will consistently disappoint me when it isn't about the mistreatment of killer whales at SeaWorld.
It's a bad title.
The midseason comedy “Fresh Off The Boat” is going to have nearly the identical problem. The phrase is one used largely by second generation and more assimilated immigrant groups to refer to less assimilated immigrant groups. It's not especially complimentary and it shouldn't be a surprise that even if the term originated as an internally used assignation — I've heard Indian and Chinese-American friends use it to describe their parents or grandparents — that mixed mockery with warmth, it has expanded out and now you can hear garden variety white racists using FOB to describe people they'd just as soon send back to their home country irrespective of assimilation and whether or not the home country can be reached by boat.
“Fresh Off The Boat” was based on a book by Eddie Huang, whose parents immigrated from Taiwan. It's adapted by Nahnatchka Khan, whose parents immigrated from Iran.
As with “Black-ish,” I would bet dollars-to-donuts that “Fresh Off The Boat” is going to be a comedy that treats the family unit with warmth. Yes, the young Eddie may make fun of his parents for not being as “American” as he is, but I bet the family unit is going to be loving, supportive, nurturing and ultimately beneficial when it comes to Eddie's development. It will be a reclaimed pejorative, a negative that gets spun into a positive as we watch and recognize the aspects of family that are culturally specific, but also the aspects that are universal. Asian viewers will recognize their own families in its specificity and non-Asian viewers will recognize their own families in its universality. I know how this goes. The reminder will be that we're ALL “Fresh Off The Boat” or the plane or the train if we go far enough and that even the original Native American parents probably worried their kids were hanging out with those Mayflower kids too much.
I get it. The negative connotations of cougars and trophy wives and blackness and freshly arrived immigrants are being tweaked by fairly clever showrunners. “Cougar Town” and “Trophy Wife” did exactly what they meant to do. As a result they went from shows that were winking at their titles to shows that no longer had anything to do with their titles, if they ever did. So that means that you're alienating some viewers at the door and then you're also confusing other viewers who, after 13 episodes, are turned off by the title and don't know that “Cougar Town” is about neighborhood drunks pounding grape and that “Trophy Wife” is about Bert.
I get the desire to be confrontational and “smart” in a title, but I also know that the network TV business is one in which reaching the broadest audience is rewarded and putting up barriers to audience entry can lead to the swift cancellation of even the best of shows.
The title “Cougar Town” didn't cost me episodes of “Cougar Town,” but if “Terriers” or “Trophy Wife” might have gotten second seasons with better titles, then darnit I want them to have had better titles.
It may turn out that “Black-ish” and “Fresh Off The Boat” are awful. I don't know. But if they're good, the two seconds that smart viewers get to experience that “Oh, I see the irony of the title” pleasure is worth exactly nothing if the shows premiere to a 1.2 in the key demo.
Don't put barriers to entry in front of good shows. Make them as accessible as you possibly can. Cable shows and books play by different rules. Don't pretend that they don't. A book isn't a failure if it doesn't sell 9 million copies. A cable show can get away with a passionate demographic of viewership. ABC is not a bookstore and it's not HBO.
“Modern Family” isn't the best title in the world — That's “The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer” — but it's about as welcoming a title as one could ever imagine. “The Middle.” Even “The Goldbergs” is mighty welcoming if you aren't a knee-jerk Anti-Semite. ABC knows how to let shows have good names, or effective names, as well.
But try again on “Fresh Off The Boat” and “Blackfish”… errr… “Black-ish,” ABC.
And while you're at it? “Selfie” makes you sound like somebody's 75-year-old grandmother wondering if her flip-phone has a camera. Again, I get that the title is tweaking the inherent narcissism of selfie-culture. Audiences may also get what the title is doing. But they'll make fun of the title in the process. Nobody is going to watch “Selfie” because it's called “Selfie.” That apocryphal titlephobic audience will shun it.
Do better.
Anyway, you've been warned.
XOXO
Dan
[Cut and save this story for when “Fresh Off The Boat,” “Black-ish” and “Selfie” are unfathomably huge hits next season. The titles still won't be good.]
I am actively repulsed by these titles, to be honest. If I watch any of the shows it will be after reviews post. Especially FOB, which is absolutely used as a slur in my experience.
I eagerly await “Wetback,” about a Hispanic high school swimmer from Texas with a father in El Paso and a mother and sister in Juarez who’s looking to score a college scholarship so he can reunite his family. Coming to ABC: Fall 2015.
Seth MacFarlane is almost doing that with “Bordertown,” a series he has in development that I pray to any and all gods that might exist will never see the light of day.
I’ll admit that I’m one of the people that didn’t give Cougar Town or Trophy Wife a chance because of their titles. We live in the New Golden Age of Television (or whatever we’re calling it), and I have enough shows. There is plenty of great television for me to keep up with already, and I’m still catching up with old shows I missed when they aired, such as The Wire. So no, I’m not going to try every new show or dig into the reviews to see if I’d like to add it to my already-full tv plate unless I have a good reason (intriguing commercials, actor/writer/creator I like, Twitter buzz, word of mouth). For Trophy Wife, that reason would have been Bradley Whitford, but I saw that title and assumed (not unreasonably, I might add) that a show called “Trophy Wife” would be a fluffy show with a stupid premise and superficial content, not just a stupid title. I don’t remember seeing ads that told me otherwise, nor did anyone I know suggest that I watch it. By the time people I follow on Twitter were insisting that it was actually good, the show was on the verge of cancellation. You can blame me for being someone who wrote it off, but I don’t have time to give everything a chance, especially since most things with terrible titles are, in fact, terrible. I gather that Trophy Wife and Cougar Town are the exceptions. I fully blame the title for keeping us away, and I don’t think that is unfair. The network is competing against existing shows on top of everything in Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, for my time. The first thing we’re going to know about your show is your title, and if it’s instantly a turn off, I’m not going to get far enough in to be able to appreciate your irony. And I don’t think I should be expected to. There are plenty of other good shows on my list to try out that DON’T have titles that instantly rub me the wrong way.
It’s going to take lots of positive buzz and people whose opinions I respect urging me to watch Black-ish, FOTB, and Selfie for me to give them a chance. As for their premiere nights, I’ll probably be watching a DVR’d episode of something else, completely content with my life choice. And even then, it would be REALLY hard for me to get past the title for “Selfie.”
Blair, you just transcribed my thoughts word for word. I’m even currently watching The Wire for the first time! Nothing more to add, you said it all.
I had the same reaction to both titles, especially “Trophy Wife” (which I assumed from the title and the adverts that it was going to a show about an oaf-like guy with a mid-life crisis and his trophy wife). Likewise, a show called “Cougar Town” sounded an awful lot like a show about a middle-aged woman going through a mid-life crisis by dating younger men. Where, oh where, would I have gotten these impressions?
The danger in using ironic names is that network television doesn’t train you to look for irony in titles. In a landscape that includes “Dads”, “2 Broke Girls” and “Two and a Half Men”, the title “Trophy Wife” put me off right away. It’s no fault of the viewer if they think that title is going to be a reasonable description of the show, just like it’s not their fault for thinking ABC would put on a show mocking younger wives—there’s plenty of precedent. In the end, I chose not to watch Trophy Wife because I only have so much time to watch shows, and if the title is designed to be the opposite of what I want to watch, I won’t waste my time. By the time the good reviews came in, the inertia was already built up.
January 2015 shows will also include “Gangful of Beefers”, about 2 black men starting a steakhouse in Laurel, Md.
Cougar Town’s pilot was well sampled. I don’t blame the title on it’s ratings and cancellation. More than anything it’s often gross.
Also aren’t the African-American creators of “Black-ish” the ones who came up with the title? Judging by the trailer about a man who wants his family to act more black it seems appropriate. I like the 3 adult actors in this and I’m definitely going to watch because I respect what they are doing.
David – Just like the creators of “Trophy Wife” came up with the title “Trophy Wife” apparently. The title is bad no matter who came up with it and ABC is, in this case, the last line of defense. This comedy was “Black-ish” and then it was “Untitled Anthony Anderson” for a long time. Etc. It’s not like there was only one title that everybody always knew was right.
-Daniel
I completely agree. I can admit I was one of those people who was a bit repulsed by the titles “Cougar Town” and “Trophy Wife” because I associate them with a stereotype I have no interest in cultivating. It took several weeks of good reviews for me to consider giving either of them a try.
And, yes, “Fresh Of The Boat” sounds like a show ripe with ugly racist jokes.
When selecting a name for a tv show, they have to consider that it will be the first thing people will learn about it, before casting, trailers, or premises. Give your show a chance!
I always misread “Black-ish” as “Blackfish” too! What an awful awful title. And yes, “FOB” is a racial slur. It makes sense as an autobiographical book title, but not for TV show. Stereotypical Asian jokes abound! I cringed when I saw that.
Lastly, there is already a lot of hate on the internet directed at a show named “Selfie.” Even though it’s from the creator of Suburgatory and starring Karen freaking Gillan(!!!) and John Cho(!!!), two people beloved by the internet. So yes, people DO judge a show by its title.
Were it not for John Cho and Karen Gillian, the title “Seflie” (which just seems too cute by half) would have caused me to have paid the show no attention whatsoever.
I’ll be watching “Selfie” bc of Karen Gillian, not bc of the title.:)
I don’t care about titles, what draws me to a show is the talent involved.
But that’s not why I’m responding, here’s my concern…
If Laurence Fishburne has a new comedy… What does that mean for the fate of Jack Crawford on Hannibal?
I recognize when a title is meant to be ironic.
I don’t recognize when a title has nothing to do with the premise even in an ironic way. I watched the Terriers pilot and I still have no idea wtf a Terrier is. I’ve also seen the movie Catfish and for the life of me can’t recall what that has to do with lying about your identity online.
Also, I’d say that as a title HIMYM was pretty on par with “How to Live with Your Parents…” and “Don’t Trust the B…” It was way too long for a TV show and was only tenuously related to the actual premise of the show. But it didn’t stop it from being a hit. In fact, it kept people watching way beyond the point that most people had grown to hate the show simply because they wanted to see the fulfillment of the title even though most episodes had nothing to do with that storyline.
M – “How I Met Your Mother” is a five-word title. That you had to shorten both of the ABC titles for your comment proves why “HIMYM” was a better title, even if we call it “HIMYM.”
And the “HIMYM” title wasn’t “tenuously” related to the premise, as the creators proved over and over by insisting that the literal fulfillment of the title was the absolutely end-game.
-Daniel
Trophy Wife sucked.
How dare you speak that way about Bert!
dan you are so right man
For what it’s worth, I always assumed that Trophy Wife was an ironic title, and that the show would be about a young, attractive woman who marries and older man for “the right reasons”, but has to work to dispel the stereotype that she’s just a trophy wife. That being said, I never watched the show.
Black-ish and Fresh Off The Boat are almost comically offensive, like fake shows from another comedy show universe (like “The Barf Family” from Family Guy). There’s a place for stuff with edgy titles, but network TV ain’t it.
And then there’s Selfie. I literally can’t believe there’s a show with that title. Even YOLO or Swag would make better shows (about a small-town girl taking the plunge and moving to the big city to pursue her dreams, and an Entourage-type show about a group of young men trying to find love while making it in the fashion world, respectively)…..what could Selfie possibly be about? The constant struggle to find the right filter? It literally screams of an old, out of touch executive trying to figure out what “the kids” are into these days, settling on the first google result and ordering it to series.
Black-ish is a bad title and seems to perpetuate racial stereotypes. A black family led by a father who is smart and successful that has problems that his family doesn’t act black enough (meaning ‘ghetto’ in this instance) while living in the suburbs? What a stupid premise. This show sounds terrible, which sucks because I’m a big fan of Fishburne and Anderson.
This show will fail on network tv… and be picked up by TBS, paired with a Tyler Perry comedy. Bet on it.
Agreed! It’s offensive to educated black people in particular, and should be offensive to all black people. It’s basically saying that if you’re an educated black person, not living in the hood, than you’re not black enough. At least, that’s what the title and the shows premise suggest. I can’t believe this show made it this far with that title. I’m thinking of starting an online petition to have them change the name. The Cosby Show was highly successful without having an offensive title and they definitely can come up with a better name than this junk! Shame on them…really makes me not want to give it a chance at all.
Full agree. Kitschy titles already put a number of audience members in adversarial mode with a freshman show. Already, I want to dismiss ‘Selfie’ on the name alone, and somewhat irrationally want it not to work just because of that. I certainly don’t think a show should necessarily cater to an audience, but you shouldn’t actively be causing a large chunk of your intended audience to hate you and actively be against you right out of the gate.
Trophy Wife was the best new network comedy this season, hands down. I have one friend who also watched and enjoyed it, because I talked it up a lot and she likes the cast. I have many friends who never watched it, and were repulsed by the title. They were perhaps about to give it a try after hearing critical raves for the past year, and hearing other random people talk about it favorably. It literally took 95% of the people I know who would have liked it an entire season to get past the title and be willing to give it a chance, and before that’s had a chance to happen, it’s been cancelled. It’s just a shame that a great show as killed by a title most people found off-putting.
Great article, Dan. I was very taken aback that someone would even consider Fresh Off the Boat and Black-ish as acceptable titles for network television. I have only ever heard FOB be used in a pejorative racial context, and it’s stunning to me that no one thought that one through. To me, “Black-ish” just narrows the audience you’re going to get for a show that’s otherwise primed to do well as the first family show ever scheduled after Modern Family.
Darn it. Now I’m missing Terriers again. And I had just gotten over the pain…
Is there any chance that someone comes to their senses and renames one or more of these shows between now and September?
Let’s hope so! Hopefully they’ll get wind of everyones complaints and do the right thing. You don’t need controversial titles to get audiences to tune in. You just need a good show! Scandal, Revenge, Law & Order…simply states what the show is about, doesn’t offend anybody. At least two of the three are do extremely well in the ratings! I rest my case…
It’s possible, ABC just needs 16 more focus groups to come to such a conclusion.
Fresh Off the Boat is actually the new title of the show. It was going to be titled Far East Orlando until creator Eddie Huang complained about it on Twitter.
The problem inherent in ironic titles is the same problem inherent in TV comedy: the writers think they’re so damn clever they completely alienate their potential audiences. You’ve got these Ivy League trained TV writers who think they’re SO clever because they always got their sh*t published in their school magazine, trying to write winking jokes they expect Ma & Pa and families in the suburbs to love, and then they don’t or just tune out entirely because a title sucks and flip over to CBS instead to see who Charlie Sheen or Ashton Kutcher bang this week. There HAS to be a middle ground where you can write smart comedy that’s still accessible to a broad audience.
Of course, TV execs aren’t helping the situation with their piss poor marketing; for example, I used to live near a busy intersection where “Terriers” was on a huge billboard. What was front and center on it, almost completely eclipsing everything else including the title? A little rat dog with the biggest sh*teating grin. I watched the show and loved it because I knew it had Donal Logue and that guy I liked from “True Blood” (I know his name, didn’t back then) but based on that billboard and the TV ads they ran for it I knew why people might think it was a show about professional dog catchers/pet detectives/WTFever.
I might check out “Black-ish” and “Selfie” because I like some of the actors in them, but the titles are horrible and make me sad that Amy Pond should be doing more big movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and not starring in a (likely) bad sitcom with a dumb premise and dumber title that is just going to die a slow death come Fall.
The difference with ‘FOB’ is that ABC wanted it to be ‘Far East Orlando’, but Eddie Huang insisted on it being ‘FOB’, and even started a hashtag thing for it on twitter… So yeah…
I think this title is incredibly offensive. We strive for equality as a human race, some scream out: you’re racist and yet we segregate ourselves by encouraging things like ” black history month”. Black entertainment television” , to name a few. Imagine the outcry if there was ” white history month or white entertainment television” … A show called ‘ Black- ish”? Poor form.
HEY! WHAT ARE THEY THINKING?–**BLACKISH**? IF SOMEOME MADE A SERIES**WHITEISH**THE NAACP WOULD BE ALL OVER COMPLANING ABOUT RACE**DESCRIMININATION! WE ALREADY HAVE ENOUGH OF THIS CRAMMED*DOWN EVERYONE’S THROATS, LIKE IT OR NOT! LOOKS LIKE SUE***SUE–SUE$$$$$FOR DISCRIMINATION! OK**FOR BLACK S TO DO THIS? LITTLE ONE SIDED HERE! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
*That’s* what Cougar Town is about?! Neighbors getting together over vino? I thought it was a Desperate Housewives kind of show, otherwise I would have given it a try.
Great piece – the people who come up with the titles need to realize most of us are just browsing the guides on our digital TV, so we just see titles. We don’t see the wink and nudge and why the title is ironic. Are they that clueless?
If they wanted an ironic title for Anthony Anderson’s new show “Black-ish,” they should have just called it “The AA Show.”
For me, the title “black-ish” went from “meh, whatever” to “wow, that’s brilliant and hilarious” as soon as someone pointed out that it’s a double entendre. Black ish. Google “ish” if you still don’t get it.
Thank you for letting me know that I wasn’t the only person (or group for that matter) sincerely confused by insensitivity of the ABC titles. Being called “oreo” or not being “black enough” still resonates likes a slur to many African American, because of the assumption that anything achieved that is positive is not “really” black. This is especially insulting when the sitcom family looks like they have normal things, like, um, employment and good grades. Segmenting some blacks as “safe” or normal have deeper consequences, such as Ferguson, Trayvon, Walmart scandals have shown us. Not understanding the deep cultural implications of ANY name indicates a lack of true connection. Also, Fresh of the Boat as a title is extremely and horrifyingly insulting. I personally have never heard it used in anything other than an insult.
I literally can’t even. This show is so offensive. What were they thinking when they made this? Are you serious? I just… Can’t. This show *sigh* some people just want to watch the world burn.
I’m truly disappointed.