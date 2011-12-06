A round-up of holiday programming to take you through the New Year

Maybe you’re feeling the holiday spirit, or maybe you just want to avoid looking at carolers and Santa Claus when you remote-surf, but television programmers have embraced all things holiday-themed (especially and specifically Christmas themed, more on that below) this year. Here’s a list that, hopefully, tells you where to find all things holiday on your television this year.
What you will likely notice is the dearth of Hanukkah-themed programming this year. This isn’t for lack of effort, mind you — I simply have come up empty-handed. If you’ve managed to find “Eight Crazy Nights” (note: it is available on DVD), “The Hebrew Hammer” (not for children, mind you), “The Rugrats Hanukkah Special,” or anything else that fits the bill (or covers Kwanzaa, which is Dec. 26 – Jan. 1), please feel free to comment below.
Tuesday, December 6, 2011
ABC: Last Man Standing: Last Christmas Standing – 8:00 p.m.
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas – 6:00 p.m.
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York City – 8:30 p.m.
AMC: All I Want for Christmas – 2:00 p.m.
Disney XD: Kick Buttowski – Suburban Daredevil: A Cousin Kyle Christmas/Snow Problem (animated) – 8:00 p.m.
Food Network: Chopped: Can’t Catch Me, I’m the Gingerbread Lobster! – 10:00 p.m.
FUSE: Top 40 of 2011 (part 1) – 8:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: The Night Before The Night Before Christmas (2010) – 6:00 a.m.
A Carol Christmas (2003) – 6:00 p.m.
Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) – 10:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Anne Tyler’s Saint Maybe (1998) – 10:00 a.m.
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) – midnight
Our First Christmas (2008) at 2a; Christmas In Canaan (2009) – 4:00 a.m.
Lifetime: The New Adventures of Old Christine: It’s Beginning to Stink a Lot Like Christmas – 11:30 a.m.
NBC: A Michael Buble Christmas – 8:00 p.m.
Syfy: Eureka: Do You See What I See? – 8:00 p.m.
Warehouse 13: The Greatest Gift – 9:00 p.m.
Haven: Silent Night – 10:00 p.m.
TCM: Original Special: A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas! – 8:00 p.m.
Classic Christmas – Tuesdays in December – Christmas Kids: A Christmas Story (1983) – 9:00 p.m.
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – midnight
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) – 2:00 a.m.
Tenth Avenue Angel (1948) – 4:00 a.m.
VH1: Top 40 Songs of 2011 – 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 7, 2011
ABC: The Middle: A Christmas Gift – 8:00 p.m
Suburgatory: The Nutcracker – 8:30 p.m.
Modern Family: Express Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
Happy Endings: Grinches Be Crazy – 9:31 p.m.
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – A Very Pink Christmas – 6:00 p.m.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 9:00 p.m.
Cartoon Network: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 7:30p
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale – 8p
Cooking Channel: Nadia G’s Bitchin’ Kitchen: Feast of the Seven Dishes at 10:00 p.m.
FUSE: Top 40 of 2011 (part 2) at 8p
Hallmark Movie Channel: The Santa Incident (2010) at 10:00 a.m.
Silver Bells (2005) – midnight
A Christmas Wish (2010) – 2:00 a.m.
Lifetime: An Accidental Christmas (2007) – 8:00 p.m.
Comfort and Joy – 10:00 p.m.
OWN: Documentary Special: Becoming Santa – 9:00 p.m.
Syfy: Ghost Hunters – 9:00 p.m.
TLC: Toddlers & Tiaras Holiday Episode – 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 8, 2011
ABC: Wipeout: Deck the Balls – 8:00 p.m.
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – 6:00 p.m.
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland – 7:00 p.m.
Cranberry Christmas – 7:30 p.m.
Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town – 8:00 p.m.
The Year Without A Santa Claus – 9:00 p.m.
A Miser Brothers’ Christmas – 10:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: The Christmas Choir (2008) at 6:00 p.m.
The Christmas Card (2006) – 10:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: A Grandpa for Christmas (2007) – 10:00 p.m.at
The National Tree (2009) – midnight
Battle of the Bulbs (2010) – 2:00 a.m.
Friday, December 9, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause – 10:00 p.m.
CBS: Frosty the Snowman at 8p; Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.
Yes, Virginia – 9:00 p.m.
The Flight Before Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
Disney Channel: A.N.T. Farm: sANTa’s little helpers – 8:30 p.m.
Jessie: Christmas Story – 9:00 p.m.
GMC: Christmas on Walton’s Mountain – 8:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: A Christmas Visitor (2002) – 8:00 a.m.
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011) – 6:00 p.m.
All I Want for Christmas (2007) – 10:00 p.m.
Eve’s Christmas (2004) – 2:00 a.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Special: hoops&yoyo Ruin Christmas (2011) – 2:00 p.m.
Special: Jingle All the Way (2011) – 2:30p
Nickelodeon: Bubble Guppies: Happy Holidays Mr. Grumpfish – 10:00 a.m.
The Hub: Hub Family Movie: The Muppet Christmas – 1:00 p.m.
This TV: Santa’s Last Christmas – 4:00 p.m.
First Snow of Winter at 430p
A Snow White Christmas – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 10, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Snow (live-action) 7:30 a.m.
Snow 2: Brain Freeze – 9:30 a.m.
Happy Feet – 11:30 a.m.
Unaccompanied Minors – 2:00 p.m.
Jack Frost (live-action) – 4:00 p.m.
Boomerang: A Flintstone Christmas Carol – 2:00 p.m.
The Jetsons’ Christmas Carol – 3:30 p.m.
Cartoon Network: Olive the Other Reindeer – 12:00 p.m.
Cooking Channel: An Italian Christmas with Mario and Giada – 8:00 p.m.
Food Network: Secrets of a Restaurant Chef: The Secret to a Holiday Meal – 10:00 a.m.
Fox: Cops: Ho! Ho! Ho! #9 – 8:00 p.m.
Cops: Ho! Ho! Ho! #8 – 9:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: Our First Christmas (2008) – 6:00 a.m.
An Old Fashioned Christmas (2010) – 12:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere: Annie Claus Is Coming to Town (2011) – 8:00 p.m.
HGTV: The High Low Holiday Project – 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Crashers – 9:00 p.m.
Lifetime: Will & Grace: A Little Christmas Queer – 11:00 a.m.
Reba: Cookies For Santa at 11:30a; Christmas Child (2003) – 12:00 p.m.
Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage (2008) – 2:00 p.m.
Noel (2004) – 4:00 p.m.
Home By Christmas (2006) – 6:00 p.m.
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Movie: A Nanny for Christmas (2010) – 8:00 p.m.
Home for the Holidays (2005) – 10:00 p.m.
Nickelodeon: T.U.F.F. Puppy: Doomed Xmas – 10:30 a.m.
Fanboy & Chum Chum: Very Brrr-y Icemas – 11:00 a.m.
Power Rangers: Christmas Together, Friends Forever – 12:00 p.m.
Reelz: REELZ Special: Movies a la Carte – Holiday Cooking with Celebrity Chefs – 10:00 p.m.
Syfy: Movie – Snowmageddon- 9:00 p.m.
TCM: Bush Christmas (1947) – 9:00 a.m.
TLC: Extreme Christmas Trees – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 11, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Once Upon A Christmas (live-action) – 8:00 a.m.
Twice Upon A Christmas – 10:00 a.m.
Snow Globe – 12:00 p.m.
Santa Baby – 2:00 p.m.
Holiday in Handcuffs – 6:00 p.m.
12 Dates of Christmas – 8:00 p.m.
Boomerang: The Smurfs Christmas Special – 2:00 p.m.
A Cabbage Patch Kids Christmas – 2:30 p.m.
Christmas Comes to Pacland – 3:00 p.m.
A Christmas Story – 3:30 p.m.
Cooking Channel: Chuckmas – 8:00 p.m.
Disney Channel: Shake It Up: Jingle It Up – 8:30 p.m.
Food Network: Cupcake Wars: Hollywood Christmas Parade – 8:00 p.m.
Fox: The Cleveland Show: A Murray Christmas – 7:00 p.m.
The Cleveland Show: Die Semi-Hard – 7:30 p.m.
The Simpsons: Holidays of Future Passed – 8:00 p.m.
Allen Gregory [F ]: Van Moon Rising – 8:30 p.m.
Family Guy: Grumpy Old Man – 9:00 p.m.
American Dad: Season’s Beatings – 9:30 p.m.
GMC: Christmas on Waltons Mountain – 1:00 p.m.
The Secret of Giving at 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: What I Did for Love (2006) – 6:00 a.m.
The Santa Incident (2010) – 10:00 a.m.
The Case for Christmas (2011) – 12:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere: The Christmas Pageant (2011) – 8:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: The Night Before The Night Before Christmas (2010) – 2:00 a.m.
HGTV: White House Christmas – 8:00 p.m.
ION: A Christmas Kiss – 1:00 p.m.
Lifetime: A Holiday in Your Heart (1997) – 11:00 a.m.
A Holiday to Remember (1995) – 1:00 p.m.
Christmas in Paradise – 3:00 p.m.
The Holiday (2006) – 5:00 p.m.
On Strike for Christmas (2010) – 8:00 p.m.
Nickelodeon: Dora the Explore: Dora’s Christmas Carol Adventure – 7:00 p.m.
Qubo (channel/Spanish): Maisy: Snow/Cards/Christmas Tree/Christmas – 3:00 p.m.
Dragon: Dragon’s Snowy Day/Dragon’s Merry Christmas – 3:30 p.m.
Pippi Longstocking – Pippi’s Christmas – 4:00 p.m.
Rupert Bear: Rupert’s Christmas Adventure – 4:30 p.m.
Rescue Heroes – Alone for the Holidays – 5:00 p.m.
Miss BG: Holiday Tree House/Best Christmas Ever – 5:30 p.m.
The Magic School Bus Holiday Special – 6:00 p.m.
Babar: A Child in the Snow (animated) – 6:30 p.m.
TCM: Christmas in Connecticut (1945) – 10:00 a.m.
The Style Network: Holiday Fabulous – 7:00 p.m.
Travel Channel: Inspirational Gift Giving Stunt from noon to 8:00 p.m.
Univision: Nuestra Navidad Presentado por Target (Our Christmas Presented by Target) – 7:00 p.m.
Monday, December 12, 2011
ABC: I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown – 8:00 p.m.
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Santa Who? – 7:00 a.m.
A Flintstone Christmas – 6:00 p.m.
AMC: White Christmas (1954) – 8:00 p.m.
Boomerang: ‘Tis the Season to be Smurfy – 8:00 a.m.
A Flintstone Family Christmas – 9:30 a.m.
Cartoon Network: Johnny Test: Johnny’s Snow Ball – 7:00 p.m.
MAD: Toys/Undercover Claws – 8:45 p.m.
DIY Network: Crash the Halls Stunt at 9:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: The Hollywood Christmas Parade (2011) – 6:00 p.m.
Santa Jr. (2002) – 8:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) – 2:00 a.m.
Ovation TV: The Nutcracker (State Academic Marinsky Theatre) – 8:00 p.m.
PBS: Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir with David Archuleta and Michael York – 8:00 p.m.
TCM: Bicentennial of Charles Dickens’ Birth: A Christmas Carol (1951) – 8:00 p.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon (live-action) – 9:00 p.m.
TNT: The Closer: Relative Matters – 9:00 p.m.
Travel Channel: Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations holiday special – 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 13, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Meet the Santas (live-action) – 7:00 a.m.
Merry Madagascar – 6:00 p.m.
Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special – 6:30 p.m.
BIO: Inside Story: Santa Clause – 8:00 p.m.
Boomerang: 12 Tiny Christmas Tales – 8:00 a.m.
A Christmas Carol – 9:00 a.m.
The Town That Santa Forgot – 9:30 a.m.
Fox: Glee at 8p; New Girl: Christmas – 9:01 p.m.
Raising Hope: It’s a Hopeful Life – 9:31 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Moonlight & Mistletoe (2008) – midnight
Ovation TV: Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker – 8:00 p.m.
PBS: L.A. Holiday Celebration 2010 – 9:00 p.m.
Sprout: Barney’s Christmas Star – 6:00 p.m.
TCM: Classic Christmas Tuesdays – Christmas Comedies: The Lemon Drop Kid (1951) at 8:00 p.m.
Fitzwilly (1967) at 9:45 p.m.
The Great Rupert (1950) – 11:45 p.m.
Susan Slept Here (1954) – 1:30 a.m.
Period of Adjustment (1962) – 3:15 a.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 14, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Santa Claus: The Movie – 7:00 a.m.
Pixar Short Films – 6:30 p.m.
Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo – 8:30 p.m.
Boomerang: The Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas – 8:00 a.m.
A Johnny Bravo Christmas – 9:00 a.m.
Nutcracker Scooby – 9:30 a.m.
Cartoon Network: Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Jingle, Jingle, Jangle – 8:30 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: Lucky Christmas (2011) – 6:00 a.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: The Christmas Visitor (1987) – 10:00 a.m.
What I Did For Love (2006) – 2:00 a.m.
Three Wise Women (2010) – 4:00 a.m.
Ovation TV: The Nutcracker: Berlin State Opera Ballet – 8:00 p.m.
PBS: Life from Lincoln Center: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker – 8:00 p.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon (live-action) – 9:00 p.m.
This TV: Second Star to the Left – 10:00 a.m.
Santa’s Last Christmas – 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, December 15, 2011
ABC: A Charlie Brown Christmas and Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa at 8:00 p.m.
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Chasing Christmas (live-action) – 7:00 a.m.
Christmas Do-Over – 9:00 a.m.
A Chipmunk Christmas – 6:00 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast – 9:00 p.m.
AMC: Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – 8:00 p.m.
Boomerang: Yogi’s All-Star Christmas – 9:30 a.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas (2011) at Midnight
Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle (2009) – 2:00 a.m.
Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) – 4:00 a.m.
HGTV: Selling Spelling Manor – 9:00 p.m.
Ovation TV: Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker – 8:00 p.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
The Hub: The Wonder Years: Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
Friday, December 16, 2011
ABC Family: A Christmas in Boston – 7:00 a.m.
Three Days – 9:00 a.m.
Mickey’s Christmas Special – 6:00 p.m.
Boomerang: Krypto Christmas – 8:00 a.m.
The Little Troll Prince – 8:30 a.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: El Mundo de Rosie – noon
Disney Junior (on Disney Channel): Handy Manny: Snow Day/Susanna’s Dollhouse – 7:00 p.m.
FOX: Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown – 8:00 p.m.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
The Simpsons: Holidays of Future Passed – 9:30 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: Cancel Christmas (2010) – 8:00 a.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: The Hollywood Christmas Parade (2011) – 6:00 p.m.
Nickelodeon: Max and Ruby: Ruby’s Perfect Christmas Tree/Max’s Christmas Present/Max and Ruby’s Christmas Carol – 10:00 a.m
Ovation TV: Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! – 8:00 p.m.
TCM: Christmas Romance: The Bishop’s Wife (1947) – 8:00 p.m.
Christmas in Connecticut (1945) – 10:00 p.m.
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) at 12 a.m.
TeenNick: Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
TNT: Special: Christmas in Washington – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 17, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey – 7:00 a.m.
The Little Drummer Boy – 7:30 a.m.
Pinocchio’s Christmas – 8:00 a.m.
Boomerang: A Flintstone Christmas – 2:00 p.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: Ave. y Tres – noon
CBS: The Story of Santa Claus – 9:00 p.m.
Cooking Channel: Holiday Marathon of Rachel Allen: Bake!, Kelsey’s Essentials and Chuckmas from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Food Network: The Pioneer Woman Holiday – 12:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: Gift of the Magi (2010) – 10:00 a.m.
Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere: Christmas Comes Home to Canaan (2011) – 8:00 p.m.
HGTV: Color Splash Holiday Special – 9:00 p.m.
Dina’s Party Holiday Special – 10:00 p.m.
Donna Decorates Dallas Holiday Special – 10:30 p.m.
Lifetime: Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus (2004) – 11:00 a.m.
A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008) – 3:00 p.m.
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Movie: Christmas Angel (2009) – 8:00 p.m.
12 Men of Christmas – 10:00 p.m.
NBC: WWE Tribute to the Troops – 9:00 p.m.
TCM: Holiday (1938) – midnight
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
The Hub: My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Hearth’s Warming Eve – 10:00 a.m.
Dan Vs.: The Mall Santa – 8:00 p.m.
This TV: Forgotten Toys – 1:00 p.m.
The Legend of Frosty – 1:30 p.m.
TLC: Australian Christmas Lights – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 18, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws – 7:30 a.m.
The Search for Santa Paws – 9:30 a.m.
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish – 11:30 a.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: Waybuloo – noon
CLOO: MERRY CLOOMAS Holiday Movie Marathon from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. featuring A Town Without Christmas (2001) at 6:00 p.m.
Finding John Christmas (2003) – 8:00 p.m.
When Angels Come to Town (2004) – 10:00 p.m.
Comedy Central: 79 hours and 45 Minutes of Xmas (12/18 thru 12/25) – 6:30 p.m.
Fox: Family Guy: Road to the North Pole – 9:00 p.m.
Fuse: Z100’s Jingle Ball Live from Madison Square Garden – 7:00 p.m.
GMC: Merry Quinning (Dr. Quinn Christmas Episodes) from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere: Christmas Magic (2011) – 8:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: The Christmas Choir (2008) – 4:00 a.m.
Lifetime: A Different Kind of Christmas at 4p; A Dad for Christmas (2006) – 6:00 p.m.
The Christmas Hope (2009) – 8:00 p.m.
Nick Jr.: Yo Gabba Gabba! A Very Awesome Christmas – 8:00 p.m.
TCM: Christmas Houseguests: It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947) at 8:00 p.m.
TeenNick: Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
The Hub: Naughty or Nice Viewers Choice at 1:00 p.m.
Family Game Night: Family Game Night Goes Home for the Holidays – 8:00 p.m.
The Game of Life – 8:00 p.m.
TLC: My Big Fat Gypsy Christmas – 8:00 p.m.
Travel Channel: Holiday/Luxury Stunt from noon -7:00 p.m.
Monday, December 19, 2011
ABC: Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special at 8p; A Chipmunk Christmas – 8:30 p.m.
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Picking Up & Dropping Off – 7:00 a.m.
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (live-action) 11:30a
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (live-action) – 1:30 p.m.
Phineas and Ferb Christmas vacation – 6:00 p.m.
Boomerang: Yogi’s First Christmas – 8:00 a.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: La Familia Enorme – noon
Hallmark Channel: Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle (2009) – 6:00 a.m.
Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) – 8:00 a.m.
The Waltons: The Best Christmas – 3:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Cancel Christmas (2010) at midnight
The Santa Suit (2010) – 2:00 a.m.
HISTORY: Christmas Unwrapped: The History of Christmas – 6:00 a.m.
Lifetime: Will & Grace: Jingle Balls – 10:30 a.m.
Grey’s Anatomy: Holidaze – 2:00 p.m.
The Christmas Blessing (2005) – 8:00 p.m.
TCM: Bicentennial of Charles Dickens’ Birth: Scrooge (1970) – 10:15 p.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
The Hub: The Adventure of Chuck & Friends: The Regifters special – 10:00 a.m.
The Wonder Years: A Very Cutlip Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
Family Ties: A Christmas Story – 9:30 p.m.
Happy Days: Christmas Time – 10:00 p.m.
THE WEATHER CHANNEL: Epic Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
TLC: Next Great Baker Holiday Episode – 9:00 p.m.
Travel Channel: “Best Of” Christmas Week through 12/25 (check network for details)
VH1: VH1 Divas celebrates Soul – 9:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 20, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Ernest Saves Christmas – 7:00 a.m.
BBC America: Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Christmas (parts 1 and 2) – 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Boomerang: A Flintstone Family Christmas – 9:00 a.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: Dibujemos con Squiglet – noon
Hallmark Movie Channel: Farewell Mr. Kringle (2010) at midnight
The Good Witch’s Gift (2010) – 2:00 a.m.
HISTORY: The Real Story of Christmas – 11:00 p.m.
NBC: Merry Madagascar – 8:00 p.m.
Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
PBS: Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday Tables and Traditions – 8:00 p.m.
Christmas at St. Olaf – 9:00 p.m.
Sprout: Elmo’s World Happy Holidays (Muppet/mixed) – 6:00 p.m.
TCM: Classic Christmas Tuesdays – Christmas Shopping: Good Sam (1948) – 8:00 p.m.
Holiday Affair (1950) – 11:00 p.m.
Bachelor Mother (1939) – 12:30 a.m.
Bundle of Joy (1956) – 2:00 a.m.
In the Good Old Summertime (1949) – 3:45 a.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon (live-action) – 9:00 p.m.
The Hub: The Wonder Years: Christmas Party – 9:00 p.m.
Family Ties: A Keaton Christmas Carol – 9:30 p.m.
Happy Days: White Christmas – 10:00 p.m.
Laverne & Shirley: Oh Hear the Angels’ Voices – 10:30 p.m.
TNT: TNT Original Movie: Deck the Halls – 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Christmas Every Day (live-action) – 7:00 a.m.
Sons of Mistletoe (live-action) – 9:00 a.m.
The Dog Who Saved Christmas (live-action) – 11:00 a.m.
Disney’s Prep & Landing (animated) – 7:00 p.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: Nina y las Neuronas – noon
CBS: 13th Annual A Home for the Holidays – 8:00 p.m.
Comedy Central: South Park: Mr Hankey The Christmas Poo – 8:00 p.m.
South Park: Mr. Hankey’s Christmas Classic – 8:30 p.m.
South Park: A Very Crappy Christmas – 9:00 p.m.
South Park: Christmas in Canada? – 9:30 p.m.
South Park: Red Sleigh Down – 10:00 p.m.
South Park: Woodland Critter Christmas – 10:30 p.m.
A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All – 2:00 a.m.
Hallmark Channel: Frasier: Miracle on Third or Fourth Street at Midnight; Frasier: Frasier Grinch – 12:30 a.m.
Frasier: Perspectives on Christmas – 1:00 a.m.
Frasier: Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz – 1:30 a.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011) at midnight
The Three Gifts (2009) – 2:00 a.m.
REELZCHANNEL: Hollywood’s Top Ten: Happy Holiday Movies – 12:30 p.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
The Hub: The Wonder Years: Let Nothing You Dismay – 9:00 p.m.
Family Ties: Miracle in Columbus – 9:30 p.m.
Happy Days: All I Want for Christmas – 10:00 p.m.
Laverne & Shirley: Oh Come All Ye Bums – 10:30 p.m.
Doogie Howser, MD: Doogie the Red Nosed Reindeer – 11:00 p.m.
This TV: Cricket on the Hearth – 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, December 22, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – The Christmas List – 7:00 a.m.
Christmas Caper – 9:00 a.m.
Secret Santa – 11:00 a.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: Yo Puedo Cocinar – noon
Comedy Central: 30 Rock: Christmas Special – 7:00 p.m.
30 Rock: Ludachristmas – 7:30 p.m.
Futurama: The Futurama Holiday Spectacular – 8:00 p.m.
Futurama: A Tale of Two Santas – 8:30 p.m.
Futurama: Xmas Story at 9p; Workaholics: The Strike – 9:30 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: The Waltons: The Children’s Carol Part 1 at 3:00 p.m.
A Grandpa For Christmas (2007) – 4:00 p.m.
Frasier: The Fight Before Christmas – 12:30 a.m.
Frasier: We Two Kings – 1:30 a.m.
Cheers: Christmas Cheers – 2:00 a.m.
Cheers: Love Me, Love My Car – 2:30 a.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: A Princess for Christmas (2011) at midnight
An Old Fashioned Christmas (2010) – 2:00 a.m.
HISTORY: Modern Marvels: Christmas Tech – 11:00 p.m.
PBS: Christmas at Belmont 2011 – 8:00 p.m.
REELZCHANNEL: Hollywood’s Top Ten: Mall Madness Holiday Shopping Scenes – 12:30 p.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon (live-action) – 9:00 p.m.
The Hub: The Adventure of Chuck & Friends: Up All Night/Boomer the Snowplow (animated) – 10:00 a.m.
The Wonder Years Five Episode Marathon – 7:00 p.m.
Happy Days Five Episode Marathon – 9:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – Christmas Cupid – 10:00 a.m.
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe – 2:00 p.m.
BBC America: Year-End Special: Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! – 8:00 p.m.
Doctor Who Christmas Special Countdown – 9:00 p.m.
BIO: Biography: Santa Claus – 8:00 a.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: Zingzillas – noon
Comedy Central: South Park: Merry Christmas Charlie Manson – 5:00 p.m.
30 Rock: Secret Santa – 7:00 p.m.
30 Rock: Christmas Attack Zone – 7:30 p.m.
Movie: Bad Santa – 2:00 p.m.
Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special – 8:00 p.m.
Denis Leary’s Merry F#$%n’ Christmas Special – 3:50 a.m.
Disney Junior (on Disney Channel): Imagination Movers: A Little Elf Esteem – 7:30 a.m.
GMC: Christmas on Waltons Mountain – 8:00 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: The Waltons: The Children’s Carol Part 2 – 3:00 p.m.
Fallen Angel (2003) at Midnight
HGTV: All Out American Christmas -1:00 p.m.
HISTORY: History’s Mysteries: In Search of Christmas at 10:00 a.m. & 4:00 p.m.
LOGO: 7 Days of Holiday Sins (seven day marathon thru Dec 29), all day programming
REELZCHANNEL: Hollywood’s Top Ten: Top Ten Cinema Santas – 12:30 p.m.
Sprout: Elmo’s Movie Merry-Thon – movie marathon (12/23-12/24) – 1:00 p.m.
TCM: Christmas Noir: Backfire (1950) – 8:00 p.m.
Lady in the Lake (1947) – 10:00 p.m.
Murder, My Sweet (1944) at midnight
Christmas Evil (1980) – 2:00 a.m.
New Year’s Evil (1981) – 3:45 a.m.
Visit to Santa (1963) – 5:30 a.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
90s Are All That – UPick holiday special at midnight
The Hub: Fraggle Rock: The Bells of Fraggle Rock – 7:00 a.m.
Picturka! – 2:00 p.m.
Men in Black: The Black Christmas Syndrome – 3:00 p.m.
G.I. Joe Renegades: Homecoming Part 1 and Part 2 – 4:30 p.m.
Batman: The Animated Series: Christmas with the Joker – 6:00 p.m.
R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: The Series: A Creature was Stirring – 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 24, 2011
ABC Family: 25 Days of Christmas – The Little Drummer Boy Book II – 7:30 a.m.
Puff The Magic Dragon – 8:30 a.m.
Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July – 11:30 a.m.
BBC America: Doctor Who: Best of the Christmas Specials – 8:00 p.m.Y
ear-End Special: The Nerdist – 9:00 p.m.
The Graham Norton Show: Christmas Special – 10:00 p.m.
Boomerang: Casper’s First Christmas – 11:00 a.m.
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad: Paca y Paya – noon
CLOO: Ho Ho-Home on the Range Western Movie Marathon from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Comedy Central: Scrubs: My Own Personal Jesus – 2:30 p.m.
Scrubs: My Monster – 3:00 p.m.
Scrubs: My Best Moment – 3:30 p.m.
Discovery Channel: Christmas Eve Marathon: Mythbusters – air times TBD
Encore Family: Santa’s Naughty List: Alice in Wonderland – 11:00 a.m.
FEARNET: Jack Frost 2 – 6:00 p.m.
Santa’s Slay – 10:00 p.m.
GMC: Yule Log from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on 12/25
Hallmark Channel: The Ultimate Gift (2006) at midnight
Lifetime: Holiday Baggage (2009) at noon
A Diva’s Christmas Carol (2000) – 10:00 p.m.
NBC: It’s a Wonderful Life – 8:00 p.m.
nuvoTV: Action-Packed Christmas Eve – 6:00 p.m.
REELZCHANNEL: REELZ Special: Our Favorite Holiday Movies – 7:30 p.m.
Starz Kids & Family: Reel Family Fun: 24-Hour Marathon of Disney’s A Christmas Carol from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 12/25
TBS: 24 Hours of A Christmas Story – 8:00 p.m.
TCM: Robert Osborne’s Christmas Eve Picks: Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – 8:00 p.m.
Margie (1946) – 10:00 p.m.
Auntie Mame (1958) at midnight
The Bishop’s Wife (1947) – 2:30 a.m.
TeenNick: ‘Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
Travel Channel: Christmas Crazy – 8:00 p.m.
Vme: Great Performances: Sting: A Winter’s Night – 9:00 p.m.
Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli and David Foster: My Christmas – 10:00 p.m.
Great Performances: Renee Fleming: Sacred Songs and Carols at midnight
Sunday, December 25, 2011
AMC: Christmas with the Duke Movie Marathon from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 a.m.
BBC America: Doctor Who: The Doctor, The Widow and The Wardrobe – 9:00 p.m.
Boomerang: All Day Holiday special/movie marathon – 6:00 a.m. -midnight
CBeebies US Hispanic: Especial Navidad Marathon – noon
CLOO: Christmas Day Marathon: House from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Comedy Central: Just Friends at noon
Cooking Channel: Christmas Day Marathon: Two Fat Ladies from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Discovery Channel: Christmas Day Marathon: Sons of Guns – air times TBD
FEARNET: Jack Frost 2 at noon
Santa’s Slay – 4:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Eve’s Christmas (2004) at midnight
HISTORY: Pawn Stars: A Christmas Special – 8:00 p.m.
Pawn Stars: Secret Santa – 8:30 p.m.
Investigation Discovery: Christmas Day Marathon: On the Case with Paula Zahn from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. 12/26
nuvoTV: Christmas Day Marathon: Model Latina Las Vegas – 8:00 a.m.
SOAPnet: Chrismukkah-time in the O.C. at 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sprout: Caillou Movie Marathon – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Starz Kids & Family: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 24 hour marathon beginning – 8:00 p.m.
TeenNick: Tis the season for Degrassi marathon – 9:00 p.m.
TCM: Christmas by Leo McCarey: Going My Way (1944) – 8:00 p.m.
Make Way for Tomorrow (1937) – 10:15 p.m.
Duck Soup (1933) at midnight
The Milky Way (1936) – 1:15 a.m.
The Milky Way (1936) – 1:15 a.m.
Love Affair (1939) – 3:00 a.m.
Once Upon a Honeymoon (1942) – 4:30 a.m.
The Hub: Hub Family Movie: The Christmas Toy – 7:00 a.m.
USA Network: USA Movie Character Feast Marathon from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and featuring movies and back-to-back commercial-free Elf from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Vme: Great Performances: Michael Buble: Caught in the Act – 9:00 p.m.
Estudio Billboard: Pedro Fernandez – 11:00 p.m.
WE tv: Christmas Day Marathon: My Fair Wedding with David Tutera from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Monday, December 26, 2011
ABC: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year – 8:00 p.m.
AMC: Can’t Get Enough Movie Marathon: The Polar Express – 8:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: A Carol Christmas (2003) – 4:00 a.m.
Travel Channel: “Best Of” New Year’s Week through 12/31 (check network for details)
Tuesday, December 27, 2011
CBS: The 34th Annual Kennedy Center Honors – 9:00 p.m.
Starz Kids & Family: Big Ticket Tuesdays: The Santa Clause 2 – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 28, 2011
E!: The Soup: Clip Down 2011 – 10:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: Off Season (2001) at – 10:00 a.m.
Annie Claus is Coming to Town (2011) at midnight
Thursday, December 29, 2011
ABC: Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, and She’s a Good Skate, Charlie Brown – 8:00 p.m.
DIY Network: Building of the HGTV Dream Home – 9:00 p.m.
Hallmark Movie Channel: The Christmas Pageant (2011) at midnight
Isn’t TNT (or some other station going to telecast the Patrick Stewart “A Christmas Carol” this year?
Good catch — it’s going to be on Friday, December 23 @ 9:00PM (if the site is up to date).
Aren’t the NBC Thursday night comedies all running Christmas-themed episodes this week (Dec. 8th)?
The Stewart Christmas Carol was already shown. Sometime last week I think. It may turn up again but TV Guide doesn’t show it although their listings only go up to Dec 20th so far.