A second look at ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ attempts to dismantle Chris Nolan’s magic trick

Every single time I’ve sat down to finish this article, I am struck anew by just how complicated any conversation about “The Dark Knight Rises” has become for reasons that have nothing to do with the movie itself.
And once I sat down to finish it, it quickly turned into an unwieldy and completely disorganized collection of thoughts that I couldn’t quite get my arms around.
I originally planned to publish this the week after the film opened, but it has stymied me for the last two weeks because of what happened in that theater in Aurora, Colorado. I don’t believe the film had anything to do with the actions of that deranged piece of garbage, but I think the media has worked overtime to make sure they connect the two with a near non-stop assault. I just saw that a BBC3 documentary is being rushed through production called “The Batman Shootings,” a disgusting title, and sure to be a classless piece of sensational garbage.
One publication I’ve seen made the editorial decision to only refer to what happened as “The ‘Dark Knight Rises’ shooting” in every single headline they’ve run, as many as four or five a day so far, and it turns my stomach every single time. It feels gross for anyone to take this film that represents the conclusion of six years worth of storytelling involving one of the biggest characters in pop culture and permanently saddle it with what that lunatic did. And if it seems like I’m going out of my way not to say his name, it’s because I refuse to play into his agenda in any way. He wanted to tie himself to something huge and unavoidable, just like someone deciding to shoot John Lennon, and if you give him the gift of celebrity, doesn’t that mean it worked?
I will say that it gave me hope when I saw the victims of the shooting chose to wear Batman t-shirts to the first hearing for the shooter. Good for them. They understand that they can’t allow this guy to determine how they feel or why, and I hope that act, more than anything, sent the message to him clearly that he did not succeed with whatever his goal was in the theater. He didn’t permanently ruin this thing they love. He can’t take it from them. Sadly, the real reason the blame finally shifted is because we’ve had another incident, this time in a Sikh temple, and suddenly it seems silly to have gotten so worked up about the film instead of the shooter.
Having acknowledged why this was difficult, I’d like to turn the conversation back to the movie. Enough of you have asked me enough times about this piece that it feels like it’s time to finally have get back to talking about the fictional world of Christopher Nolan’s Gotham.
At the beginning of this summer, I decided to take a second look at Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” because the film troubled me, and because I felt like it wasn’t possible to sort all of my thoughts out in a typical film review. I don’t believe it is an imperative to keep any and all plot discussion out of a review, but I do think it’s possible to discuss your feelings about a film without giving away each and every surprise a filmmaker has built into their narrative. As a result, I felt like a second piece on “Prometheus” was appropriate, and it gave me a chance to drill down about the things that bothered me.
When I saw “The Amazing Spider-Man,” I also had a very strong reaction to it, and when I saw how many people had an equally strong but opposite reaction, I felt like heading back for a second look was important. While I ended up feeling the exact same way about the film on the second viewing, it helped me clarify why the film didn’t work for me, and I think in both cases, writing about the films after they were in theaters gave you guys a chance to interact in a different way.
If any blockbuster film this summer deserves a second look, for me it would be Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” which I knew was going to hotly divide audiences. Sure enough, the reactions have been all over the place, with some strongly negative pieces. Dozens of websites have published their own versions of a “second look,” and it’s been interesting seeing how the exact thing one person loves is the thing another person hates. When I saw the film a second time, I took careful notes about the things I wanted to discuss in a follow-up, and I decided to break things down using my favorite character templates, established so memorably by Sergio Leone. I love the way he divides his characters into three camps, the “good,” the “bad,” and the “ugly,” and I think the same can apply here. I think all of my points can be made simply by discussing character, because many of the most vehement reactions I’ve seen come from people who are upset about what they see as a misinterpretation of the characters, something I can certainly understand as a sticking point.
I don’t agree, but I can see why it would bother them.
So let’s start with…
THE GOOD
BRUCE WAYNE / BATMAN
The criticism I’ve seen most often so far boils down to “Batman doesn’t quit.”
It’s funny how the people who seem most adamant about that seem to be, in many cases, the people who loved “The Amazing Spider-Man,” which I thought threw out many of the core ideas about that character. I guess the difference is that if you like something, you’ll accept whatever changes are made in adapting it, and if you don’t like something, you won’t. If you enjoy the end result, you’ll expand your idea of what that character is, and if you don’t, you end up becoming a hard-line purist over this or that point. Personally, I think it is a disastrously stupid idea to make Spider-Man into a “chosen one” archetype, destined for his role as a hero from childhood, with every single character somehow involved in his secret identity. On the other hand, I can completely accept that in Christopher Nolan’s version of this Batman story, Bruce Wayne would choose to disappear for eight years after the ending of “The Dark Knight” because, as we’ve seen in all three of the films, this particular Bruce Wayne has always been looking for an exit strategy, almost from the moment he came up with the idea of using his resources to fight crime on a street level.
At the end of “Batman Begins,” the fuse was lit. In the scene where Bruce and Rachel talk about his identity as Batman, she holds out the hope to him that there might come a time when he’d be done with his mission and he could leave that life behind in order to be with her. Much of “The Dark Knight” deals with Bruce struggling towards that place. He sees Harvey Dent as the right kind of replacement, someone that can do what he set out to do, and in a better way. Bruce works hard to free himself, only to have the end of the film clamp down on him like a trap. He burns down the reputation he built as Batman and he accepts blame for the murders of several people, and then he retires the Batman from the public eye completely. It’s not because of Rachel or her death, although that certainly informs the personal misery that he stews in for those eight years. He retires the Batman because he has to. If he shows up in public again, every cop in the city has been told that he murdered police officers and Harvey Dent. He’s a criminal now, hated by many, and Bruce is willing to let people think that if it serves a greater good.
This film is all about Bruce redeeming his creation and finding a new way to leave this life behind, a way that affords him some small chance of happiness as well as leaving Gotham in hands that are more capable and less compromised than his own. It’s important that we see that this is an evolving idea. There is nothing about Nolan’s Bruce Wayne that is set in stone and unchanging. From the start of “Batman Begins” to the end of “The Dark Knight Rises,” there is constant change, and that distinguishes these from most franchise filmmaking right away. The point of a franchise character is stability. You can throw some curves at your lead characters, but you cannot change them fundamentally. You have to return them to zero at the end of each film so you have somewhere to go with the next one. Stagnation is the friend of franchises. Creating a dynamic character arc is the opposite of what many franchise filmmakers do, and when we’re used to characters treading water, dramatically speaking, it can seem disconcerting to see one who is so actively engaged in the pursuit of an ending to his own story.
Some people have complained about the scene where Bruce visits a doctor played by Thomas Lennon, saying it makes no sense for him to just now be learning about all the damage that’s been done to him over the years. I thought it was fairly clear that Bruce wasn’t learning anything new from Lennon at all. He was just using the doctor’s visit as an excuse to be in the hospital so he’d have access to Commissioner Gordon. It’s good that we hear the laundry list of physical damage, though, because it gives us some idea of just how hard it is for Bruce to suit up and put himself in harm’s way again. It’s nice to see even a suggestion that this way of life might be physically traumatic over the long term for someone, and since Bruce isn’t a superhero, it’s a nod to the reality of just what sort of toll it would take to be Batman. He’s not hiding in Wayne Manor because of those injuries. Those injuries are just a fact of life for him since he became Batman. When he finally decides to suit up again, he’s not starting from a place of being totally broken. He’s just out of practice. Rusty. He’s let himself go soft, so he struggles to get ready for battle again. We see the device he puts on his knee that helps him with greater striking power.
But he’s not what he was, and that’s what worries Alfred about him going head to head with Bane. He’s got all the training he’s always had, and he’s still a powerful person, but he’s not the sort of singularly focused lunatic that he was in “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.” In those films, he is coiled at all times, ready for violence. He wants to lash out and hurt someone, and he keeps himself ready to do so. In “The Dark Knight Rises,” he has been in this self-imposed exile, and he’s gone fallow in the process, while Bane has been out there, getting ready, his will focused on this one particular task. Batman may think he’s ready for Bane, but Bruce Wayne isn’t.
The scene where Batman makes his first return to Gotham is one of my favorites in the film. He’s having fun. He’s been looking forward to this for a while, and he seems almost pleased about finally taking out the Batpod again, about trying out his freaky EMP gun, about the unveiling of the Bat. He doesn’t seem too concerned about Bane and his men. He’s treating them like standard-issue criminals at this point, and it’s really just because there are so many other people involved that he doesn’t end up going head-to-head with Bane right away. Instead, he plays with the cops a little, he pulls one of his classic disappearing/reappearing moves, and he shows off his new vehicle in a sequence that seemed to end with a very deliberate “Blade Runner” reference by Nolan. It’s no accident that the Bat looks a whole hell of a lot like Rick Deckard’s Spinner, or that the glass and steel canyons of Gotham suddenly feel a lot more like the neon spires of Ridley Scott’s film, or that Zimmer practically quotes the Vangelis score in a few scenes in this film.
Quick digression: Batman’s a creep. Or at least he’s creepy, in that he does creepy things. He’s a surveillance freak. Batman is Big Brother for Gotham. And make no mistake… Bruce only really cares about one city. Gotham. Using tapped feeds into security cameras, he can run almost constant surveillance of every inch of the city. He’s always watching. And isn’t that what he told Lucius Fox that he wouldn’t use anymore at the end of “The Dark Knight”? It looks to me like he just moved that into the Batcave where Lucius doesn’t know the extent to which an inactive Batman can crush basic civil rights for everyone in Gotham. We see him watching surveillance footage of Bane at the Wall Street break-in. I’m pretty sure he didn’t check that tape out of the surveillance locker.
It’s interesting seeing him enjoy himself when he suits up again. Batman appears to have fun with Selina Kyle in his interactions with her. Right away, she seems pretty sure who Bruce Wayne’s “powerful friend” really is, and there’s almost an are-you-kidding-me? quality to their scenes together. Batman pushes her to have some sort of ethical awakening, and it disturbs her greatly to be provoked like that. From the first moment he catches her in his safe, he’s more interested and intrigued than threatened. He pokes around, identifies her, studies her a bit, but he doesn’t go after her like he’s afraid of her or like he even thinks she’s a problem in any significant way. He sees something in her that he reacts to, that he recognizes. He can’t help but root for her to do the right thing, and he pushes her, little by little, each time they run into each other. I also like that she eventually refutes his reluctance to use guns with a practical example it’s hard to deny.
When she leads him into that cage for that encounter with Bane, and when he hears the cage close behind him, the fun goes out of the movie with one slam. As it should. Because Bruce Wayne’s hubris, his colossal arrogance, finally catches up with him and literally breaks his back. And how else can you describe his actions in the first third of this film? It’s an extension of the way he conducted himself through most of “The Dark Knight.” I think Nolan’s Batman is a hugely flawed person, and he’s struggling with those personality flaws all the way through. The end of the last film hinged on a lie that he suggested for what seemed like the right reason at the time. And in this movie, when we see him for the first third of the film, he’s sort of being a cocky asshole about things. He’s become reckless. He ends up in that room, totally unprepared for it, and when Bane destroys him, it’s not difficult. I’ve read people complain that the fight’s not cooler, but that’s not the point. It’s a humiliation. Bruce and Batman both are beaten and broken, and he’s sent back to the very start of his journey.
When Nolan drops Bruce at the bottom of that pit, he’s right back in the well he fell into at the start of “Batman Begins,” the one where he first encountered the bats that have been at the center of his pathology ever since. In that instance, he hurt himself and had to be rescued by his father. The way Nolan’s managed to find a way to blatantly repeat the imagery is, I think, one of the things that I find most compelling about the way he handled this movie. He has no one to save him here, no one who can carry him. He is forced to confront all of his feelings about all of his father figures in this film, including his actual father. Alfred, R’has Al Ghul, Lucius Fox, Gordon… he has to deal with every one of those relationships before he is ready to finally save Gotham, choose a successor, and move on to a new life. In order to climb out of this, he has to refocus what it is he wants. He has to make some decisions about who he’s been, who he wants to be, and how he has to do things. It is a final transformation in a series that is all about a character running from who he was, desperate to claim power for himself, desperate to impose order on a world where parents die and everything turns to ash.
That last scene of Bruce in that cafe is something I’m guessing no Batman fan would have expected to see at the start of “Batman Begins,” and that’s exactly why I like it as a conclusion for the character. Nolan’s told a story that brings this character to a conclusion in a way I’ve never seen anyone else attempt. I’m sure we’ll see more Batman films down the road from the studio, but there’s something beautiful about the notion of healing Bruce Wayne, something optimistic that the ongoing grind of an eternally angry Dark Knight never really allows.
JOHN BLAKE
I wish I could track down the actual quote where Christopher Nolan first addressed the idea of introducing Robin into the film universe he was building. He seemed adamantly opposed to the idea in any form, which may be why he was able to maintain some degree of secrecy even after casting Joseph Gordon-Levitt. His version of the character is so different than the traditional take on Robin that it’s not really fair to call him that. Sure, Nolan throws in that wink at the end when he finally reveals his real first name, but this is a take I’ve never seen on the character.
Without John Blake, though, the film doesn’t work. Blake is Bruce Wayne without the trauma. He is an orphan, so they share that, but he wasn’t formed by violent crime happening right in front of him. I think you can make the case that Nolan has portrayed Bruce as a high-functioning mentally ill person, someone driven past a breaking point and struggling to deal with that. Blake, on the other hand, took strength from his difficult childhood and he turned that into focus. When he was old enough, he joined the Gotham police department so that he could help change and defend the city that he loves. While Bruce Wayne trained himself to be a detective and a fighter, Blake seems to have a natural ability as proven by his first scene with Bruce when he just flat out tells him, “I know you’re Batman.” He also proves it in all of his interactions with Gordon. He’s born to be a cop, born to protect people, and he is utterly incorruptible.
As a result, it’s not just convenient that he shows up as a potential replacement for Bruce. Instead, Bruce realizes that this guy is the endgame, the one who should be Batman. The symbol is important because it inspired Blake in the first place, and Bruce knows that he’s leaving things in more able hands than his own. Bruce is not strong enough to keep playing the part, but more than that, he knows the ways he’s failed. He knows what compromises he’s made, and he knows what he’s lost because of this thing he’s created. Batman has inspired Blake, and Bruce realizes that he may not be the one who was meant to wear the suit in the first place. Maybe his whole role was to light the match, and Blake is the one who grew up believing in this symbol. The purity of it has given Blake the moral compass that Bruce never truly had, and handing over the costume and the equipment is Bruce’s way of doing the right thing.
I think the most heroic moment in the movie is also a completely futile action, but it speaks volumes about who Blake is. When he’s trying to get the orphans off of the island and he faces down the armed military who have been tasked with guarding the bridge, he puts himself in harm’s way all the way up to the moment when the bridge is destroyed and he’s suddenly sure that they’re not going to get anyone out of there. Instead of just giving up, he still works to keep some small bit of hope alive for the kids on the bus, hoping to somehow hold off the fear and the horror just a few moments more. It’s a sad but ultimately sort of beautiful gesture, and in the film’s final moments, as he explores his legacy, left to him by Bruce Wayne, and as the full truth of his new life sinks in, his reaction is quite moving. That last shot, as he finds the platform and rises out of frame, is all I need to see to know that Gotham finally has the right hero, and that Batman isn’t going anywhere.
ALFRED PENNYWORTH and LUCIUS FOX
Bruce’s surrogate fathers have very different hopes for him. Actually, they both seem to want him to be healthy and happy, but the ways they assist him in his struggle to find some degree of peace are at almost direct odds.
Alfred’s dream of Bruce finding peace far away from Gotham began before there was ever a Batman, and over the course of the films, we’ve seen how worried Alfred is, how deeply he feels it when Bruce is in pain. Like Gotham, like Bruce, Alfred has been living with a lie for some time at the start of the film, and the only reason he finally reveals the truth is because he hopes that it might give Bruce permission to stop mourning, to stop hiding and actually strive for a life again. The idea of lies coming back to destroy the people who told them is a major part of the film’s structure, and Alfred’s motivations might have been good ones, but it’s still a lie he’s been telling for years. It is a sign of just how important Bruce’s health and sanity is to him that he finally tells the truth, knowing full well it will end the relationship between them. As Bane points out, keeping hope intact during the darkest moments in a life is what makes the failures hurt so much. Bruce has been carrying Rachel’s death around inside of him like shrapnel, and each time he thinks about the two of them running away, it re-opens all the wounds. Alfred’s tactic is a final resort, but it has the desired effect. Suddenly, Bruce can’t imagine Rachel as perfect. Suddenly, the escape he thought he always had as an option turns out to have been an illusion.
With Lucius, there is a part of him who has always enjoyed being the man who builds the toys for Batman. He’s a genius in his own right, and he loves the challenges he’s been asked to meet. He believes Bruce has been on the sidelines too long, and he wants him to suit up again. He wants to know that his work is being used for something good, and the rest of the work stays locked up in a vault that only Lucius has access to, a necessity because of the lethal potential inherent to these things he makes. When he shows Bruce The Bat for the first time, there is a pride that Fox can’t hide.
Lucius has a more cautious moral code that Bruce, and we saw some of that in the end of “The Dark Knight” when he threatened to quit if Batman kept the spy network up and online. In this film, Lucius knows that he’s been enabling Bruce to do something very shady things, but under supervision. He’s also become far more concerned about making sure no one else uses his creations in the wrong way, and the way he and Bruce handle the fusion reactor in the film speaks volumes about the paranoia that has become everyday for them. In general, the set-up with the fusion reactor seems to me to comment on the way we create these terrible destructive technologies even as we wring our hands about the “wrong” people getting hold of them. If something is that dangerous, then isn’t the moral transgression the act of creation itself? When something is created simply to destroy and kill, it is the making of that tool that is ultimately responsible for whatever use it is put to, no matter who wields it. If you build the atom bomb, it doesn’t matter if you’re the one to drop it. You built it. The fuse was lit by you. Sure, Bruce and Lucius talk about how they put in safeguards and they’ll only allow the technology to be used if it can be done safely, but that’s talk. They still built this thing in Gotham, putting the lives of everyone within the potential blast zone at risk without those people having any say in the matter at all.
It is fitting that both Lucius and Alfred are sent signals about the true fate of Bruce Wayne, since they are the people who are arguably the most important to Bruce in the world. They are both given a sense of peace at the idea of Wayne out there somewhere, free at last of the burden of the Bat, and whatever guilt they’ve built up over the course of the series, they are also finally free.
In the second part of this article, which you’ll see on Thursday, we’ll look at both “The Bad” and “The Ugly,” wrapping up our revisit of the film. Sorry I’ve taken this long, but between these two pieces, I hope you’ll think it’s been worth the wait.
“The Dark Knight Rises” is still currently making money hand over first in theaters worldwide.
THE GOOD: Selina Kyle…
Superb analysis. Couldn’t agree more with all of these points.
I’ve heard a number of people rankle on about how every character in the film acted out of character, particularly Alfred in his “abandoning” of Bruce. What I’ve found is that they keep trying to hold the characters of Nolan’s world accountable to their comic counterparts, something you simply can’t do with a third film in. They exist within this world, within this existence, wholly independent of anything else.
Nolan never quite captures the psychology of Batman as he’s presented in the comics, yet it’s disingenuous of people to dismiss his Bruce Wayne outright because of that. I think you absolutely nail the specific treatment the Brothers Nolan and Goyer have taken with this character and his arc and growth flow exceptionally through all three films. I’ll admit that the one thing about the film that causes me to grimace is that eight-year time gap. It seems incongruous that Bruce would’ve quit being the Bat the night of Dent’s death given the speech they put in Gordon’s mouth at the end of ‘The Dark Knight’ about being able to take being chased by the cops. Yet, as you point out, it falls perfectly well within the psychology of this specific Bruce Wayne.
As for Alfred, I’m astonished that anyone who has watched ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ would find his gauntlet-throwing, Hail Mary move in any way out of character. It thoroughly tracks with everything that has come before and it is precisely the type of act that could get through to Bruce. “Oh, Alfred would never abandoned Bruce in the comics.” True, but he’s not really abandoning him here either, not in motivation. It’s a sacrifice as daring as the gesture of Bruce’s toward the end of the film. It’s absolutely something Alfred would do and, more specifically, something this Alfred would do. The only downside, of course, is that it thoroughly sidelines the character for the bulk of the action of the film.
Interesting that Selina Kyle, on her own, doesn’t fall in your Good category, which leads to the assumption that she falls down on the negative side for you. Personally, I thought she was one of the true joys of the film and I enjoyed that Bruce recognized as much good in her as he saw in Blake. (Obviously, not as pure.) I also liked that while he prodded her to make good choices, he wasn’t trying to save her. He recognized that she wanted to save herself and he provided ways to help her accomplish that. I liked that they left the power and the decisions ultimately to her.
Looking forward to the next article.
Alfred actually has left Bruce in the comics. Here’s a website detailing comic book influences on TDKR. Just Ctrl+F “Alfred”
I didn’t think Alfred leaving Bruce at that point was out of character or anything like that. But I did have a problem with Alfred disappearing for the rest of the movie (until the end, of course). I kept expecting him to pop up later somewhere in Gotham, to give us a street-level view of what was happening among the general citizenry. No such luck.
I know Drew mentioned in his initial review Matthew Modine’s character being representative of everyman, but he didn’t work for me in that regard. He’s actually a police officer, entrusted to do a certain job in this situation, even when he isn’t doing it. I’d have been more interested in the guy who isn’t charged with doing anything, but does the right thing (as I think Alfred would) — or the wrong thing — anyway. And I’m bringing this up here where Modine’s character isn’t discussed to explain why I kept expecting to see Alfred.
And, yeah — I can see why writing this second look felt so unwieldy.
It’s not “out of character” with the comics Alfred so much as it doesn’t make sense between films. He’s watched Bruce become a recluse, retreating from the world in a very self destructive pattern. But it’s not until after he goes back out as Batman and actually saves people’s lives that he feels it’s time to reveal the truth about the letter from Rachel and leave. This is the same person who in the last film told Bruce to “endure” when he reached his low point. He literally hands him the mask and tells him that it’s his job to save Gotham. But now that Gotham is under attack by whom he characterizes as a much worse foe he wants Batman to sit it out? It’s not about being inconsistent with the comics, it’s about being inconsistent between films.
I don’t think there’s any inconsistency at all, Chad, because the Bruce Wayne of The Dark Knight is significantly different from the Bruce Wayne of The Dark Knight Rises; in The Dark Knight Rises, Bruce has been retired from being Batman for eight years: he’s in no position to suddenly don the cape and fight crime, especially an imposing figure like Bane; in fact, Bruce’s iron determination that he’s up to par flies in the face of the glaring reality that he’s not, and seems like a pseudo-death wish.
Alfred knows this, and tells Bruce so, saying (I’m paraphrasing) that all Bruce thinks he has to do is put on his mask and his leg brace, and he’ll be ready to fight crime, when Alfred, and we the audience, know perfectly well that Bruce is going to get his ass handed to him.
Alfred’s leaving is a last desperate attempt to make Bruce see reason before he gets himself killed.
@Sean. Yes, except for the fact that he did just don the cape and cowl and saved people’s lives. He had actually just proved himself physically (which is unbelievable seeing as he’s been hobbling around Wayne manor for the better part of a decade with a bum knee, but I digress). Alfred just watched Bruce put on his knee brace and kick through a wall. Physically, he’s okay. The better part of Alfred’s argument is that he wishes him to quit being Batman because of how it’s killing him spiritually. He implores Bruce to start a relationship with Miranda. He tells him about his dream of finding him away from all of the “pain and suffering” in an assumed life. He rarely mentions the physically aspect, he mainly speaks of his spirit.
And this is the same man that cheered Bruce on when his spirit was broken after Rachel died. It’s inconsistent.
You make a good point Chad, about Alfred wanting Bruce to get on with his life and start a relationship with Miranda. But I also think Alfred is concerned for Bruce’s physical well being, because the Batman of The Dark Knight Rises is not the same as that of The Dark Knight. Could the truth be both factors are legitimate concerns for Alfred?
At the end of the day, Alfred is Bruce’s parental figure, and he wants what’s best for Bruce. That’s why his character is consistent throughout the trilogy.
When Rachel is killed in The Dark Knight… that’s a lynchpin moment for the series. Alfred can tell Bruce is incredibly vulnerable: at his psychological breaking point, and at the edge of soul crushing despair. That’s why he spurs Bruce on to being Batman, to give Bruce’s life focus and purpose.
In The Dark Knight Rises, the status quo has changed; Bruce is a different person and Gotham doesn’t need The Batman any more. In this case, Alfred can see that what’s in Bruce’s best interest is to leave Batman behind and start a new life.
That’s why the ending of The Dark Knight Rises is so touching, because Alfred- the consummate father figure- finally gets to see (his son) Bruce in a happy place.
So far, I totally agree with everything you say. Thanks – looking forward to Thursday. I don’t think ultimately that you can argue that Selena is in the Good camp. She is such a good foil for Bruce since she is also fundamentally flawed. The final act, however, makes it clear that with Bruce’s help, she can tackle some of her demons and do what’s right and what’s needed. I thoroughly enjoyed this final installment. It really defined the trilogy. It also makes me appreciate BB far more, In a way that Returns didn’t do.
Again, THE GOOD… Selina Kyle. Anne Hathaway.
That makes sense. I suspect most of us thought you meant Good, Bad, & Ugly in terms of what you Loved, Disliked, & Hated.
-Cheers
Very good performance, given what Hathaway was given to work with, but I don’t feel like she was given much. We never got much in the way of Selina’s backstory (not to mention no explanation of the “friend” always hanging around).
I think we could’ve had a lot more about Selina if so much time hadn’t been spent on the Wall Street stuff, Blake, all the running around looking for a bomb (I never bought into that MacGuffin, but that’s another gripe for another time), and (most of all) Matthew Modine’s utterly pointless, insipid character.
Of course, I also simply wish we’d had more actual Batman action in a “Batman” movie, but (clearly) that’s not the movie Nolan was looking to make at this point. For that reason alone, Batman Begins remains my favorite of the trilogy (though TDK is really awesome too).
@Drew – Ahhhh. I follow. That makes sense.
@Guy, That is one place I think the script needed some editing. Too much going on to truly develop everything in the story. Selina’s lack of backstory was fine, I don’t need her biography. Her “friend” put in there as a likely Easter egg for fans of Frank Miller’s Batman just seemed too undercooked. Ditto on the Wall Street stuff, the bomb chase, Modine’s character, Daggett, etc. I liked the movie, just some of that stuff seemed too underdeveloped and there as a nudge-nudge/wink-wink to Nolan’s favorite Batman characters or works from the comics or the Animated series.
-Cheers
Write a comment…The
“His version of the character is so different than the traditional take on Robin that it’s not really fair to call him that. Sure, Nolan throws in that wink at the end when he finally reveals his real first name, but this is a take I’ve never seen on the character.”
Actually, I’d argue that it is fair.
Dick Grayson: Grayson was a police officer for a period of time in the comics. He also assumed the “Batman” identity during (I believe) Knight’s End (Knightfall, Knightquest and KnightsEnd comprise an arc that prominently featured Bane). He took over the roll in between the defeat of Jean-Paul Valley and Bruce’s return as Batman.
Jason Todd: I keep hearing that the “Father-Killed-over-a-gambling-dept” backstory can be traced back to Jason Todd, but I haven’t been able to source it.
Tim Drake: Tim Drake deduced who Batman really was and tracked down Dick Grayson in an effort to get him to return as Robin, arguing that Batman needed Robin. This is not to dissimilar to the Blake tries to convince Bruce that Gotham needed Batman.
I think it honors (in a roundabout way) the multiple characters who have been Robin by being a composite.
Bingo!
Yeah, I was gonna mention that, but you beat me to it.
I agree. Except for the suit and the origin (although it sounds like it might be similar to Jason Todd’s origin? my knowledge of the Robins is lacking), he seems very much like a composite-Robin. I like Dick Grayson as a character, yet it was nice that Nolan was able to make Robin into a character that fit the more grounded and less-flamboyant looking world he created. More Nightwing and less Schumacher’s Robin.
-Cheers
Very good article. On a more simplistic level regarding the whole, “Batman doesn’t quit” statement, a lot of whiny picky die-hard fans are forgetting something- this entire trilogy is more or less based in REALITY. From Bruce being trained by ninjas, to utilizing military based technology and armor designed by Fox, you could do what he did. Sure, there are things that were far fetched, but the movie was grounded in reality. So when this guy batters himself for the better part of a year between Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, takes beating after beating and keeps on going, bottom mention the last 20 minutes with his fight with the Joker, Harvey shooting him, and then falls off the damn, building to save Gordon’s kid, it’s time to take a break. In real life, you would to. So he takes a break for 8 years. There’s no crime left. He’s out of shape, he needs a cane to walk and the doctor tells him essentially the same things that are told to Rocky Balboa- you’re worn out. This isn’t the comic-books. Once again, the themes and story’s FROM the comic books were an influence on the movies, brought into a reality based setting. Bruce lives, gives his last hurrah AS batman, saves his city, and hands the mantle to someone worthy.
THE END.
To expound on that, I think that is the strength of this series. This is the anti-Superman character because of that. He is very much mortal. He cannot go on forever. Also, it is a sacrifice to stop being Batman. He does what is best, even if that means he is not out there in the streets. He is physically broken, as well as emotionally torn, and taking the burden of the scapegoat which leads to a city without crime until Bane comes along. So with that set of circumstances he WOULD have quit those several years because it was best, and he would give up the mantle with a successor since he cannot do it forever. It seems very much like Batman Beyond mixed with Frank Miller’s Batman. Even in mainstream Batman comics, I got the impression somewhere that Bruce Wayne WAS Batman, yet ultimately probably wanted to escape from it yet felt powerless to give it up. So I really liked that take on the character.
-Cheers
About Blake, aka robin. I thought he was an awesome creation. He is actually a weird combo of all three robins from the comic book (excluding Damien Wayne). The hot head nickname belonged to Jason Todd, the way he is a natural detective and finds batmans identity comes from Tim drake, and the cop and successor roles come from dick Grayson. So that was pretty cool.
This was a good article on the movie….
I don’t know the comics very well but I liked how it fit w/ Nolan’s realistic take on Batman. The only realistic way to have Robin, Batman’s sidekick, is to have a guy who helps Batman out and whose name happens to be Robin, not the silly “Boy Wonder” from 1940.
I
Write a comment…I won’t be as long winded as the other comments written before me, but I think this is a beautifully thought out article. I saw TDKR about 10 days after opening (vacation, sadly), after I saw it I had to sit and think but I knew I had to see it again. Before my second( and subsequent third viewing, what can I say, I’m a fan) viewing, I read reviews just to see. People were either hailing it with wild praise or condeming it as blasphemy. Such strong reaction really based on length, sound, and aesthetics. But this film, these films are much more than that and I thank you for you patience in writing them
And look forward to Thursday. Thanks
Excellent analysis, I’m happy to read a review from someone who actually *watched* the film. Can’t wait for part 2!
Great, insightful read. I do have one fairly significant point of disagreement, though, regarding your take on the fusion reactor. Namely, “When something is created simply to destroy and kill” – well, this wasn’t.
My understanding from the film was that the reactor was built, or at the very least in the process of being built, when Dr. Pavel published the article describing how the technology could be converted to weapons use. At which point Wayne and Fox decide to tell the world, falsely, that the project failed, and hide the reactor. You can argue that they should’ve scuttled and destroyed the project as soon as they became aware of the inherent risks (and yeah, maybe planting the thing smack dab underneath a major population center wasn’t exactly the BEST solution, at any rate), but this was never intended as a weapon, so I don’t think the Manhattan Project comparisons fit. They didn’t build the atom bomb, they built a nuclear power plant, albeit with a fairly friggin’ significant design flaw.
Again, I’m not suggesting that there aren’t morally questionable acts involved here, or even just outright bad decision-making, but I do think there’s a difference between setting out to make a bomb and trying to build a better power source.
Ah, OK. I think I may have read that part of the article as more condemnatory than was intended. My bad.
I felt the whole thought process surrounding the fusion reactor was silly. We have long been able to weaponize nuclear fusion, but we have not found a way to harness it for energy. Why would you shy away from a revolutionary technology based on the threat of it being used as weapon if it’s already being used as a weapon?
Brilliant analysis Drew! Looking forward to part 2
Keenly observed Drew.
I’m glad you mentioned the Blake/hope angle as it (intentionally) dovetails with Bane’s stated intent to (falsely) give hope to Gotham to deepen their despair (and this movie really heaps that on – I felt pummeled by the accumulation of it all on first viewing).
Loved the stuff on Wayne as I feel it is virtually all spot on. I also find it weird how people rag on the ‘caged’ fight. Bane is all about overwhelming physicality. In fact each time Batman tries to get cute/tricky in the fight Bane bulldozes through the attempt. I’m not sure if people were looking for a Neo style sequence but there is virtually nothing depicted in this movie (all three) that isn’t intentional in design or thematic purpose.
The parallelism between the prison and the well is a great device (even literally cut between if I recall). I think my favorite little note in the movie is when Bruce finally ascends the wall and the bats fly out of the little crevice near him.
Looking forward to the next installment.
I think Warner Bros deserve big credit for letting Nolan end the trilogy this way, I know he had proved how worth but if I was an exec and I seen the script, i’d be “you’re ending a billion dollar franchise? No chance, leave it open ended’ because lets face it they now face a risk of a reboot and need to put a bit of a gap in whereas if Nolan left it open and his trilogy was just batman the early years, a new film could be out in 3 years. as is i think it’s at least 5 years away and your talking a risk. Nolan and the studio deserve a lot of credit for telling a complete story
Nolan is still working for WB on Superman. His handiwork is obvious even in the teaser trailer. Snyder is there to provide as director the things that Nolan doesn’t, like genuine feeling, exciting action and visual flair.
“Snyder is there to provide as director the things that Nolan doesn’t, like genuine feeling, exciting action and visual flair.”
I’m sorry, have you seen ‘Inception’? And what about ‘Sucker Punch’? Nolan has all of those things you are talking about, whereas Snyder is severly deficient where ‘genuine feeling’ is concerned. Lots of people confuse Nolan’s cerebral approach with a certain emotional coldness. I don’t think that’s fair. The clockwork complexity and precision that Nolan employs to construct his movies may not be everyone’s cup off tea; but they certainly guarantee his movies much greater depth and substance than Snyder’s bad habit of focusing on style over substance.
With Nolan’s movies you have to mull them over for a while to grasp the full extent of their complexity and this can distance and delay some of the emotional reactions to them. But that doesn’t negate their emotive or imaginative power. This, again, also implies that there is a much greater depth to Nolan’s movies from the get go.
‘Course there’s a chance that particular Nolan way of doing things may be partially responsible for the pervasive ‘telling-not-showing’ problems that have plagued all the Nolan Batman movies so far to some extent or another. After all, if you are used to constantly operating at such an abstract level when telling your story, you might not notice when some of the details of your story end up a little too abstract as well.
Great article. Personally I think the movie should have ended with Aldred in the cafe, looking at the camera and smiling and nodding. It was a nice, heartfelt moment. We didn’t need to see Bruce and Selina.
I find it quite bizarre how many people seem to be taking this scene at face value? Given the constant themes of dreams and dead characters reappearing the movie, do people really think that the end of TDKR is as simple as “Bruce survived, and lived happily ever after”?
@ DR_LHA
Because the dreams and dead characters reappearing always occurred with Bruce Wayne and Wayne only. Now, if they’d shown Alfred having such dreams and visions, I’d see your point.
Great piece, and I’m really glad that finally, someone has addressed the actual reasons why Bruce Wayne quits being Batman for a period in a well thought out, logical manner. I’ve read so much whining online about this (Batman is a badass, he never quits – Knowles I’m looking at you) that I wondered if people had been watching the same film and indeed trilogy as me. Batman’s first appearance after 8 years, virtually surrounded by cops makes it evidently clear why he couldn’t operate as Batman whilst being hunted as a cop killer and the killer of Harvey Dent. As well as the fact that crime is down, and Bruce Wayne is spent emotionally, having spent the entire of The Dark Knight looking for a way out. I love the fact that these characters are written as people with shades of grey, with plausible actions and motivations, not just as primary coloured comic book caricatures which is what some reviewers (Knowles – I’m looking at you again) seem to want from their movies.
Good article – I’d very much like to see a discussion between yourself and Harry Knowles regarding the film as you both have such opposing views. One thing I think should be mentioned is another reason Bruce retired was because essentially crime was under control in Gotham after the Dent Act had been passed.
I think you should get a hold of Kevin Smith and do a guest shot on his “Fat Man on Batman” podcast. That would be a great conversation.
Reply to comment…
It’s safe to say that won’t happen
All really well put Drew! Almost thought this column wouldn’t make it… nice tease haha!
I only saw the film last week for several reasons (was a hard wait!) and avoided a lot of the immediate reaction so I was surprised to read the reason behind some of the negative reviews or opinions on the film.
People are really complaining about characters acting out of the canon they’re familiar with?
Have they seen the previous 2 films?
Do they know who Christopher Nolan is?
Firstly, Nolan wouldn’t touch this with a ten foot pole if he was going to pigeon hole himself into previously set boundaries. This is and always has been HIS Batman. Familiar, but not a complete retread.
Not only that, but as you say, he’s set up this conclusion in 4-5 hours of film in Begins and Dark Knight. Those films are laced with Bruce longing for an out – and end to his responsibilities to the City of Gotham. Alfred has been watching Bruce and wincing in pain at every fall he’s taken since Begins and the Dark Knight ended with Batman taking the fall for the greater good, with Batman / Bruce making the ultimate sacrifice to obtain the goal he was striving for – a safe Gotham.
That people are surprised these characters did what they did throughout Rises seems ridiculous to me. Sorry for harping on about it but as I said you’ve only just showed me this is some kind of consensus among what I guess is a big enough group of people to be heard.
Anyway, I loved the characters, the arcs, the story and all the money shots of the film. Even all of the surprises (even if the “Robin” drop seemed a little on the nose). I think it could have benefited from being a tad longer or with some stuff added / some taken out, but it’s the most fun of the films, highly entertaining and a great conclusion to a great series.
Nolan always said he had an ‘end’ for Batman and he certainly did. Anyone who expected Bruce to still be Batman at the end (alive or not) was setting themselves up for disappointment from the beginning.
Great analysis as always.
For the past year, when it was announced that this was the “end” of this Batman series, I was completely on board with making the Nolan trilogy a completed piece of work. While I wearied of yet another Batman origin on film, I was very much in favor of following a new Batman who didn’t wear armor, most likely in a Justice League movie.
However, as we get more distance from the release of Dark Knight Rises, I am really starting to wish that the John Blake Batman or Nightwing character continues. I love the character for all the reasons you mentioned. It would be great to have a Batman who isn’t crushed by traumatic childhood experiences.
But mostly it would be great because for the first time, we’d have a Batman where I didn’t know how the story was going to play out. We’d have all-new reactions to events and villains that haven’t been informed by 70 years of stories. That would be fun and refreshing.
I totally agree- I did not know, either, how it would end.
Nolan deserves a lot of credit for giving us a complete, three volume story.
70 years of material and still keep it new, exciting, and fun is very difficult. He touched on so many facets without simply redoing the same movies (ex, superman returns) – batman beyond, dark knight returns, knight fall, talia, robin, and on.
I agree 8 years was a long time, but how else would Blake be old enough. I thought maybe he was the kid inBB outside scarecrows apartment and at end with rachel, but I guess we never saw him at orphanage? Unusual not to have it like so many other tie ins from BB and DK.
DKR was not as great as DK, but taken as the last chapter in trilogy, it was awesome on so many levels. Except for Katie Holmes, all actors same characters was great (unlike 3 batmans over 4 films, 3 two faces, 3 Bruce banner/hulks, etc).
I agree. I had a few gripes, however the ending was great, very moving. I liked the unpredictability, and the fact that Nolan could do what was best for the story without preserving it for future writers. I wish the comics would look at that and allow some story of Bruce’s overall arc to be written. It was nice to see what he would eventually turn into and how he would resolve his issues. It was compelling, refreshing, and emotional to see these characters grow and not just beat one villain whilst preparing for the next one.
John Blake as Batman or Nightwing? It depends. If done right, absolutely. However, I am not sure who I would trust with that, nor what direction they would take it. I think there is promise for that premise and as an alt-universe Gotham where they let a great director and crew go wild I would be game. However, I am not sure you could get the same crew to sign back up (Freeman, Caine, Oldman, definitely not Nolan or Bale), and I suspect it would be a smaller story without the draw of Batman. Hence, I think WB will just reboot Batman and focus on Super Friends . . . er, I mean Justice League.
If done as a contained series, and not one that had to go on and on and on ad infinitum, I would be interested. I am not holding my breath though.
-Cheers
At this point, we’ve proven that the world can handle VASTLY different simultaneous versions of Batman. I don’t think anyone blinks anymore about it except the hardcore Bat-fans who will whine about everything anyway. Batman has shown he can be a militarized armored knight/revolutionary, a goofy Silver-Agey fun fellow, a darker gritty video game version, the version in the comic, and coming up another gritty 3D animated version. People embrace all these different continuities and tones. So really, whatever direction they take with Batman will be accepted in a way that Spider-man isn’t. And I think I’d not only accept, but embrace a John Blake Batman/Nightwing.
As to who would be in it? You’d really only need Gary Oldman from the first films, and even then, he could drift more to the background or even retire and allow for another new character to be Batman’s foil. I think because of all the reasons mentioned (not having access to the same training) that this Blake Batman would have to rely more on detective skills and stealth than armor and technology. Jonathan Nolan has probably been itching to direct a film, so why not take over the Bat franchise in a fuller way than he was sharing with his brother? Or let David Goyer have another crack at directing a superhero film. Or maybe Wally Pfister is hankering to direct. Lots of ways you could go with this on the technical side that embraces and continues the Nolan aesthetic, but doesn’t have to involve C-Nol directly. (C-Nol is what his close friends call him).
For the first film, I’d bring in the Riddler, but make him more of a serial killer in the style of Fincher’s “Se7en”. Make him creepy and disgusting, but a match for Blake’s Batman.
Batman is a creative raw material that is more versatile than any other source I can think of.
Yeah, I’d buy that. I’d also like the mroe detective-type while having him learn over time to be more physical, yet keep him more the stealth/detective type so it stays true to his non-ninja training. The more I think of it, yeah if done right I’d buy a ticket. I think a character like Dr. Strange might work as well, or Riddler w/o the kitsch.
-Cheers
I love the fact that Bruce Wayne is given a proper character arc in this series; and that he’s allowed to grow older, and show the wear and tear: both physically and psychologically.
The Bruce Wayne from The Dark Knight Rises reminded me of my favorite Bruce Wayne from the comics: the Bruce Wayne from Kingdom Come; his body has been so decimated over the years, he has to wear an exoskeleton to get about, and yet, the years have mellowed him: he’s the voice of reason and compassion in the Justice League (Wonder Woman, the Amazonian- in a cool twist- is the aggressor), and at the end of the graphic novel he’s turned Wayne Manor into a hospital for casualties, which he oversees.
A lot of people may see similarities between the older Bruce Wayne of The Dark Knight Rises and the older Bruce Wayne of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, but the similarities are superficial. The Bruce Wayne of The Dark Knight Returns is the same Bruce Wayne he’s always been; if anything, he’s regressed: he’s more sadistic and more militant than he ever was.
I appreciate Nolan (usually a very cynical director when it comes to human nature) for giving me a Bruce Wayne who is allowed to grow and change as a person; and I was genuinely touched by the final moments of The Dark Knight Rises.
Nice second look. A few thoughts…
Batman/Bruce Wayne: I loved that Nolan made it a complete arc. My biggest problem with comics & franchises is, quite simply, I hate stagnation. I love the concepts, however I get bored with the status quo. My one major gripe is that Batman should have been smarter. Not in the beginning when he assumed he could beat anybody. However, after having his back broken, I do not get why he did not come up with a plan better than doing the exact same thing. Sure, he had time to train, however why not use some of those great tools Lucius invented for you? Bane was clearly stronger, he is cunning, and he is not stupid. So use your brains and use the tools at your disposal. Fight smarter, not just harder! But no. Let’s just throw fists, only take head shots and hope you can somehow wreck Bane’s mask and that makes him lose.
John Blake was good with a few exceptions. First, the Robin reveal was less a wink and more of a throwing a book at your head and asking if we got it. Yeah, we get it. Also, his revulsion after shooting somebody was… I get it, however it was too over the top. His training and basic instinct of self-preservation should overruled a straight-from-the-comic-book hatred of guns. Still, I like the idea of taking the concept of Robin (basically some Dick Grayson/Tim Drake blend) and take away some of the dated or flamboyant elements (the circus origin, the flashy and out of place costume, etc.) and run wild with the Batman-as-an-ideal concept.
Alfred and Lucius were perhaps my favorite parts of the series. I hated that Alfred dropped out for most of the movie. I love the Alfred/Lucius/Bruce dynamic because it forces Bruce to take Option C. He has to get out of his slump. Alfred makes him stop living in the past, while Lucius makes him first help Gotham and second turn The Batman back into a symbol of hope. Ultimately, that give Bruce the ability to have his cake and eat it to, so to speak. He can stop dwelling on the life that he thought he would have with Rachel, finally heal from that loss, save Gotham, and ultimately pass the torch before healing and finding happiness with Selina Kyle. Speaking of which…
Selina Kyle. I am not a fan of Catwoman in general. She’s alright I guess, I just never got the appeal of a cat burglar in a cat costume. However, I’m not always a fan of how the Joker is portrayed, with Heath Ledger and Alan Moore’s take being notable exceptions. So it was nice that Anne Hathaway did such a nice job. It helps she is a great actor. However, the character seemed well defined and fleshed out. Not all of the movie was. The cat elements were subtle and unspoken. Great acting. She was almost distractingly hot on the Bat Pod/Cycle. Not that I’m complaining, but she sold the beauty, intelligence, conflicted morality, and motivation. I am just surprised you did not mention her in the Good.
Really, my only real outstanding complaints are that it seemed like Nolan tried to do a bit too much, and Batman could have been a bit smarter than trying to punch-em-up with a villain clearly physically younger and stronger than him.
-Cheers
The second Batman/Bane fight did seem more like “Well, maybe I should punch him HARDER this time,” didn’t it?
Personally, I wanted Batman to smash that mask completely off Bane’s face (for a nice mirror image of the first fight) and Bane is completely overwhelmed with the sudden rush of pain and unable to function, let alone get up and fight again. In fact, perhaps Bane could’ve died from that?
I never liked how Talia fooled Bruce the entire time (I feel like detective Batman would’ve found her out) and then simply shived him with a knife. Lame, and anticlimactic.
Batman is suddenly unable to fight (he’s better trained to withstand injury than that!) and Bane then gets back up after some twiddling of his mask and he nearly kills Batman, who needs Catwoman to save him. So Catwoman gets to defeat Bane once and for all and not Batman.
And she does it with GUNS, no less, so it sort of makes Batman’s anti-gun stance (an important aspect of the character) seem foolish.
Are these all nitpicks? Probably… But all of the things I mentioned here are reasons why I just sat there, for nearly three hours, feeling really let down to what I thought was going to be a great finish to an (otherwise) great trilogy. I have no qualms with most people loving it. That’s great. It just wasn’t the movie I was hoping for.
Oh well. High hopes for “Man of Steel”!
Nitpicks? Not really. I think you have valid points.
Most of that did not really bother me. I liked the Talia reveal alright, just disliked that her motives were explained so handily and seemed, well, stupid. She wants to avenge her father that she hated? I would have liked her to have a little more going on in the movie. Shanking Batman? I can see that because she played the long game pretty well, and Bruce Wayne was off his game. Still, it would have been nice for his intellect a/o instincts to kick in.
Catwoman beating Bane? I see your point. It did not bother me because Batman HAD beaten Bane, he just got sidetracked by the Talia doublecross. I’m fine with him getting help. The anti-gun stance is a good point, maybe there to point out his ideals are not necessarily the best or only way. It does undermine his stance on guns. Yet, it also reinforces the notion he cannot do everything on his own and is fallible. If some crazy chick shivs him with a cheap shot in the kidney.
Still, overall I liked it. I liked TDK much better. Ledger played a much more cerebral character that was a more complete foil to Batman. That’s just the nature of the character, no reflection on Tom Hardy who is amazing. It was just Batman’s plan was, as you said, to punch harder. The Joker pushed his buttons and was must a more compelling character with the murder or Rachel and the turning of his would-be successor of Harvey Dent being such a powerful combination of motivations for him. So TDKR was pretty good, not perfect, but still pretty good.
-Cheers
Sorry to jump in on another’s conversation, but I just wanted to say I don’t think Catwoman shooting Bane makes Batman’s anti-gun stance seem foolish.
If anything, the anti-gun stance is reinforced by the sequence where Blake shoots the construction workers and then throws away his gun in disgust.
Catwoman is a character that straddles the line of morality, and the sequence is probably meant to come off as a joke: just another of Catwoman’s witty quips (unfortunately, seeing the movie in the wake of the Aurora shootings, makes the joke come off as hollow).
@Sean, no problem. Catwoman DOES straddle good & bad. I think it kind of shows Batman is set in his ways yet obviously if Selina had not shot Bane, Bruce Wayne and perhaps more importantly to him Batman as a symbol would have died. I’m not sure what message Nolan was going for (if any).
As for Blake throwing his gun away… That bothered me. I mean, he had to pick it back up. Yeah, killing somebody even in self-defense would be traumatic, unless you are a psychopath. However it seems like he should have had a different reaction. Shock, relief, horror, but the gun saved him. Plus, he has training in this stuff. I cannot definitively say why, however it bothered me.
-Cheers
As far as “punch Bane harder” goes, maybe not the smartest move Batman has ever done. The way I saw it was Batman proved to himself that he was Bane’s equal by escaping the pit (which at the time he thought was only a feat that Bane had accomplished). After he proved that to himself, he felt more powerful and confident that he could beat Bane in a fist-fight (with a little help from disabling the mask). If anything this Batman is more of a brawler than a thinker than the traditional comic-book version.
The thing that surprises me most about the reaction to this movie is all the little “nitpicks” and yet I don’t remember an overwhelming mention of “nitpicks” about BB and TDK. I guess all of us had unreasonable expectations about TDKR (including myself), and when it fell short of the greatest movie in the history of movies, the criticisms started flowing.
Fantastic article….but for me, there was SOOOOOOO much more good! Selena. The entire last half hour. Bruce getting out of the pit. Bane. The music.
Very curious to see what you list for the Bad, because for me, there wasn’t much if anything.
It seems he’s categorizing the characters, not the individual aspects or developments in the film
Yeah, I realized that a bit late, once I read his replies to some of the comments.
Drew,
I don’t understand how it was disastrously stupid to make Spider-man into a “chosen one” archetype but not think it equally as stupid to change the fundamental characteristic that Batman is known for- being eternally angry. If I understand you right, you felt like the changes made to Peter Parker where way out of whack for what we understand that character to be, but couldn’t the same be said for Batman? I’ve never seen, read, or heard of an iteration of Batman where he wasn’t driven to fight crime until his dying day. He’s never had a exit strategy because in those versions his hubris has always been that he’s the only one that can do it, that it’s his sole responsibility to clean up Gotham until he’s dead. Even in the animated series, “Batman Beyond,” he’s an old man still fighting crime in Gotham behind the scenes using a younger, fresher Batman to do the things he’s no longer able to do.
So I’m not exactly sure where the difference lies between the two. I’d love a bit of clarification there. I’m enjoying the write up so far!
Two totally different things. One is a character choice, allowing an angry character a way to let go of his anger. The other one is a story world change, altering the world of the character from personal choices dictating things to a pseudo-mystical destiny. Destiny has never been a part of Spider-man’s world and feels out of place. Allowing Batman a way to move past his anger is a natural progression of someone who’s smart enough to eventually realize that perpetual anger isn’t a viable lifestyle.
If you want to have perpetual stories, then yes, a non-angry Bruce Wayne Batman doesn’t work. But to close out a trilogy? Brilliant ending.
What Vic said. Spider-Man, to me, has always been a story of personal responsibility. It was about some kid who was just like you or me, who had some accident that turned him into Spider-Man. From there, he had to make his decisions, including mistakes that led to him losing his Uncle and possibly endanger those closest to him. If you take that away, he was always special and destined and you throw in an awful lot of coincidence rather. It fundamentally changes everything, and for me it flat-out does not work (in the comics, I haven’t seen the new Spider-Man movie yet, have not had the urge). With Batman, you have him finally moving on, healing. It is, as Vic said, a character choice. It is also a destination. Wayne has to eventually move past being Batman or die trying. I think Nolan took a somewhat realistic traumatized or highly functioning mentally ill persona with Bruce Wayne and gave him the choice to move past his personal trauma and issues, and Wayne (with the urging of Alfred and Selina) did so. It seems like a pretty great arc that makes sense since he has done nearly everything he can, found a very capable (and younger, less injured) successor, and ended up in a place he is unlikely to in the comics simply because DC is not likely to ever let one of their biggest cash cows ever find resolution. So for me, that really worked. Whereas making Spider-Man a character of destiny and special even before what was obviously envisioned as a freak, random accident turned him into Spider-Man seems terrible. I hated it in the comics, so I suspect I will hate it in the movie. It fundamentally changes the story.
-Cheers
As an aside, about your comment: When something is created simply to destroy and kill, it is the making of that tool that is ultimately responsible for whatever use it is put to, no matter who wields it. If you build the atom bomb, it doesn’t matter if you’re the one to drop it. You built it. The fuse was lit by you.
I disagree. Not about the atom bomb, but in general about creating technology that can be used for good or ill. People want to ban guns over the Aurora shooting. However that technology is out there. SOMEBODY will create guns, or A-Bombs, or nuclear weapons. That is not justification for us creating them too, so much as it is trying to be realistic that we should not just shun something because it MIGHT be used for good. So in terms of the Aurora shooting, I would argue it means we as citizens should safeguard ourselves with teaching us to carry concealed weapons and react if a tragedy strikes. Similarly, I think bashing Wayne & Lucius for creating the fusion reactor is too convenient. It was created to solve a real energy problem. Should they avoid creating something that can solve real problems simply because it MIGHT be used for evil, or should the create it alongside safeguards? I am not sure there are any correct answers. As for nuclear weapons, and building weapons to keep others from using them on us, that is kind of a longstanding debate, no? Things can escalate ala. the Cold War, however there is also something to be said about rolling over ala. when France & Britain appeased Hitler. Not saying I was all for the A-Bomb or that I’m cool with Hiroshima & Nagasaki, there are reasons I am not. However, I AM saying the issue is probably a bit more complicated than the blanket statement you should not create things that might be used for evil since nuclear technology has led to Fatman, Little Boy, Chernobyl . . . and power to millions around the world. Does one truly negate the other?
-Cheers
I don’t think Drew is bashing Wayne and Lucius for creating the fusion reactor, but rather praising them for acknowledging that someone could possibly use the device for nefarious purposes, and pulling the plug on it.
Sure, we should advance on a technological level, but that doesn’t mean we should throw caution to the wind and create for the sake of creating, without any moral compass. For example, there was a lot of talk recently about America utilizing more nuclear power for sustainable energy, but when the meltdown in Japan happened, that talk was understandably stopped.
You could see the Aurora shootings as a green light for more citizens to carry concealed weapons, so everyone can react when a violent altercation occurs; but I don’t see that as a deterrent at all, rather as an opportunity for more violent gun deaths.
It’s all about perspective.
@Sean, I’d be curious as to Drew’s stance. Things like nuclear power a/o weapons are a great example (I think, at any rate), where there HAVE been disasters, however that technology has also arguably done a lot of good. I think it is a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to look at Fukushima as a reason to get rid of all nuclear technology. I would say, let’s see what actually caused it and what safeguards might not be in play. Relative to the movie, I thought Drew was saying creating the generator when it might be used as a weapon was analogous to creating the Atom bomb. There are too many shades of gray in that analogy.
As for Aurora being a green light for more citizens to carry concealed weapons. I do believe that. With caveats. Require training, it already requires licensing, teach awareness, research what psychological profiling you need to make sure people are qualified to own/carry guns. Not that everybody believes that, or should, however I think something like that warrants examining an issue, whatever that might be, not just saying X is or might be dangerous, let’s not create it. Do a cost/benefits analysis and really look at how you would use that safely or prevent bad things from happening.
-Cheers
I also think differently about creating something dangerous meaning you lit the fuse so to speak. Where is personal accountability? When or where do we stop? Do we NOT make the A-Bomb because it will be used for destruction? Do we still not make it if our enemies are working on the same technology? At what point do we stop? What if we had needed to use the A-Bomb in a Nazi military base to end the war instead of dropping them on civilian Japanese cities once the war was pretty much over? These kinds of questions are not so easily answered in my mind.
-Cheers
I think this all comes down to safety; or lack thereof; in that, there are certain things in this life you can’t control, and maybe that’s why they shouldn’t be trifled with.
In the case of Fukushima, Japan had every safeguard in place, but no one anticipated an earthquake of that scale. In the case of concealed weapons, there’s no safeguards, because the American government will not institute new gun control laws even in the wake of the recent shootings, and even if they did institute screenings similar to the ones you’ve suggested, that doesn’t mean that gun violence will be curbed, in fact, it may escalate due to more concealed weapons being on the streets.
With the fusion reactor, it’s even worse; this is a new technology, and no safeguards or restrictions have been put in place regarding it. So if someone chooses to use the reactor the way Bane does in the film: as a weapon, or if there’s some kind of meltdown similar to what happened in Japan, then Wayne and Lucius would feel responsible for creating such a technology.
Like you said, we cannot be sure what Drew was getting at until he clarifies things, but at least that’s what I took from it.
A few thoughts:
Fukushima . . . I’ve read some allusions that there may have been some safeguards NOT in place for Fukushima. I’d have to look for the links to the story though. Still, yes, it is impossible to account for every situation.
Concealed Carry . . . It COULD lead to more violence. I do not think that is generally how it works. Look at Switzerland for exameple. However, proposed gun control would take guns from law abiding citizens while presumably not preclude criminals from illegally acquiring them. Hence, rather than rally for banning guns or putting them into the hands of everybody, look at all sides and come to the safest/best/etc. conclusion.
The fusion reactor; There are no safeguards YET. It’s interesting to me to look at something you know will be beneficial that may be dangerous and think let’s not do it. I’d be more interested in looking at how to make it safe. If you can’t, then don’t do it, however it seems like there would be some way to engineer it where it COULD be made safe(r). It’s a movie, so there is not. However in the real world, I think there is a middle ground. Would Wayne & Lucius feel guilt & responsibility if Bane or somebody else used it for evil intent? Sure. Are they responsible for lighting the fuse if somebody steals it and misuses it for purposes not their intent just because they created it? No. Similar to Kalishnikov, creator of the AK47. In an article, he is asked about any guilt he felt over its use:
**Kalashnikov is often asked whether he felt guilty the creations are used in a variety of bloody conflict. But he hedged by saying, “My goal is to create a weapon to defend my homeland. Not my fault if the Kalashnikov, creator of the AK47 became famous in the world and used in conflict areas. Who should be blamed are those countries are not weapons designers. ” He also said that he did not know how can there be creation of weapons in the hands of terrorists and bandits. He was proud of his work although he admitted that he would be happier if I could make a machine that can help farmers, such as lawn mowers.**
And you know what? He is right. The burden lies on the individual, not the person who made the tool they happen to use to commit evil deeds.
-Cheers
It’s been an interesting conversation, Dave I, but I don’t want to crowd the board with a conversation that is becoming less about The Dark Knight Rises, and more and more political. So let me leave you with this; feel free to respond as you please, but I won’t be responding further:
The reason Switzerland has high gun ownership rates and less gun restrictions is this: Switzerland does not have a standing army; the male and voluntary female citizens are conscripted into the militia and intermittent training takes place over a period of years, so citizens are encouraged to take their firearms home with them. Switzerland also has a very low crime rate, whereas America has relatively high levels of crime, and the number of guns per capita is 88 civilian owned guns for every 100 people in the U.S.. In a year, guns murdered 468 people in Australia, England, Germany, and Canada put together, and 9,484 in the United States.
To say the accountability of a weapon lies with the individual and not the person that made the weapon, is not an objective fact; a view which you, and Kalishnikov, the creator of the AK-47, seem to share.
When Oppenheimer witnessed the first ever nuclear detonation, he remembered a line from the Bhagavad-Gita: “Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” Later, he stopped development of the hydrogen bomb, saying, “The program we had in 1949 was a tortured thing that you could well argue did not make a great deal of technical sense. It was therefore possible to argue that you did not want it even if you could have it… The issues became purely the military, the political and the humane problems of what you were going to do about it once you had it.”
Oppenheimer, along with Albert Einstein, Bertrand Russell, Joseph Rotblat, became increasingly concerned about the potential danger to humanity arising from scientific discoveries, so they founded the World Academy of Art and Science in 1960, to help safeguard the world.
I think Wayne and Lucius, by curtailing the fusion reactor, were trying to spare themselves the regret that guys like Oppenheimer and Einstein eventually dealt with.
Hey Sean, fair enough. I did not want to get too far off topic. Generally speaking, I probably agree with most of your sentiment, especially Wayne & Lucius trying to prevent the sentiment Oppenheimer & Einstein felt. However, overall, these issues are not so black & white, at least not necessarily so.
-Cheers
Why is nobody getting the Good, Bad and the Ugly concept here? Think of it as good guys, bad guys (Bane, obviously, Talia, perhaps), and those in between (Selina Kyle). Drew is writing in terms of character, not what he perceived to be “good” or “bad” about the movie. Can’t wait to read your thoughts on Bane, a character I really enjoy.
“That last shot, as he finds the platform and rises out of frame, is all I need to see to know that Gotham finally has the right hero, and that Batman isn’t going anywhere.”
Except six feet in the ground? While I had MANY problems with TDKR, Drew, this is one of them. So Blake’s been left the mantle of Batman, huh? Well, without the same training (and riches) Bruce had, good luck with that!
In order to help get around the feeling that “Bruce gave up” (twice) this movie should’ve ended with Bruce training Blake to take over. Whether it’s Bruce faking his death, going underground, and putting together a small Bat-army of orphans (ala the classic Dark Knight Returns comic), or staying alive to the world and simply being Blake’s mentor and patron (ala Batman Beyond) this would’ve been a lot better than the silly, cliched, telegraphed ending of Alfred’s “dream” of seeing Bruce in some Italian cafe.
I just don’t believe that Bruce would ever stop fighting for Gotham, in his own way. Even if that way means hanging up the cape and helping someone else take over. But he would still be there to lead that fight.
Don’t get me wrong… There were moments in TDKR that I thought were great. I also thought Bale (who has always been a perfect Bruce Wayne/Batman) was fantastic. But this movie also had a ton of problems that kept from enjoying it the way I did the first two (which I still consider to be two of my all-time favorite films).
Well, he DID have training as a cop which is not insignificant, and who knows what other training he has sought out above and beyond that, he seems to be a natural talent, and has Bruce’s tools (and maybe financial backing) at his disposal. Even Batman started somewhere, and I think it is safe to presume Blake will probably seek out further training.
-Cheers
Dave, fair point… But Blake’s one fight scene in the film proved he wasn’t nearly ready to take over the mantle of the Bat.
I just don’t think Blake, in this world Nolan created, would survive very long without the sort of training Bruce had. Who else would train him, and (assuming Bruce has stockpiles of riches hidden away so that his “going broke” wasn’t a big concern) who’s going to get him all those “wonderful toys”?
Since there’s precedent for stories with Bruce retiring and mentoring replacements, I would’ve found this more satisfying than Bruce just leaving and living the high life in Europe.
I would envision Blake as Batman (or whatever) would develop ala. Bruce Wayne in the Year One comic. He may not be ready for it, however he would no doubt figure it out. Plus, he has training (more than Batman started out with), and was presumably caught unaware in that one fight scene yet still got away rather unscathed. He should be alright.
As for his toys, so to speak? I suspect he will figure out about, or otherwise end up in contact with, Lucius. Lucius seems more than a little o.k. with building things for Batman to use in fighting crime. Plus, maybe Bruce mentors from afar or on some level. There are lots of options. Mostly though, I think Blake has the tools, will get the connections to Fox at some point, and will become his own man with his Police training as a foundation.
-Cheers
I had issues with the eight-years of inactivity between The Dark Knight (TDK) and Dark Knight Rises (DKR), but I let it go. After accepting this premise, I found that I was able to immerse myself in the story and enjoy the film. That is, until the horrible second act where Bruce got deposited into the hole in the ground. This needless detour managed to expose the movie’s convoluted and nonsensical plot and went on to open up up massive plot holes that were never sufficiently addressed.
I agree with Drew’s assessment that Bane’s defeat of Batman essentially sent Bruce back to “the very start of his journey.” Thematically, it’s a great idea. However, I think that Nolan really stumbled in his execution of Bruce’s rebirth here.
Putting Bruce into a hole in the ground in a Third World country with an injured back means that Nolan now needs to find sufficient time in the screenplay for Bruce to recover physically, mentally, and spiritually. The use of the five-month ticking time bomb was a contrived and inelegant way of doing that, especially since nothing that happened in Gotham after Bruce went into the hole made any sense or was plausible within the rules that Nolan had already established in the previous films.
For example, I along with many others simply did not buy that the people of Gotham would behave the way they did after Bane declared martial law, or that the government would stand by and do nothing for five months. There was also no point to Bane’s plan to turn the people of Gotham against one another simply to blow up the city in the end. This was merely a device to give Bruce the time he needed to recuperate and climb out of the hole in the ground. It was obvious that everybody in the theater as well as the characters in the movie were just waiting for Batman to return.
Much of the backlash surrounding DKR stems from two sources. The first is that Nolan violated many of the rules that he had previously established in order to create this particular version of the Bat universe, rules which he had clearly laid out in Batman Begins and TDK. Specifically, the adventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman are supposed to play out in a realistic and plausible environment. Everything that occurs has an explanation that is rooted in reality. In DKR, many events occurred outside of that established reality. Things essentially just seemed to happen a little too conveniently, raising the implausibility factor to heights not seen in either of the two previous films in the series.
The second reason for the backlash against DKR is rooted in the first outlined above. Because Nolan had violated the rules that he had previously established for this particular version of the Bat universe, this violation had the effect of throwing many viewers out of the story, as they began to question how or why certain things that were happening in the film could be allowed to occur. This likely did not happen to audience members in the same degree in Batman Begins or TDK, as the force of the narrative and the tighter plot managed to carry most viewers past any inconsistencies or plot holes in those two movies. That was not the case with DKR, where an overly complicated and convoluted plot undercut the force of the narrative.
@Jon Kim, I guess I am not seeing where Nolan violates his rules or where things work outside the established reality. What are some specifics you are referring to where he went outside his accepted rooted-in-reality rules?
-Cheers
The thing about that film is that I feel I spent so much energy talking about the stuff I don’t like while the film itself is far from bad. I was greatly disappointed because I loved the first 2 films so much.
There is one point in the article where I disagree and it’s at the beginning and it affects everything that follows. It’s the part that says “that version of Batman”. The idea that Chris Nolan changed the character enough to the point where his version can act independently of what the print version would do is a popular one, one I could not disagree more.
What drew me into Nolan’s two film wasn’t the realistic approach. It wasn’t the gritty take, or the new Batmobile. What drew me into his films was that all the decisions he took made his Batman the most faithful adaptation of the character to date. The character had to be taken seriously and for that, you needed serious actors and needed a serious approach where elements of his mythology were modified and adapted so that the transition from comic book to silver screen would be done successfully. In my mind, Nolan did so well that I didn’t make any real distinction between “his” Batman and the print one. His dream to live a peaceful life with Rachel? It’s normal phase that I could totally imagine the “real” Batman having at some point.
But for TDKR, all of that was gone. That was the first time where Christian Bale wasn’t playing the version of Batman I wanted and that bothered me. Yes, the origins of Spider-Man were not improved by the last film but Peter Parker was still Peter Parker, just living a different adventure. But Bruce Wayne leaving Gotham for 8 years, then forever? That’s his decision and that makes it too important for me to accept.
Arrow, THANK YOU for saying what you did. TDKR has some really good moments. But, for me at least, they were few and far between. Like you, I love the first two films and TDKR was, more than anything else, not necessarily bad, but definitely a colossal disappointment given how much I enjoyed the first two.
The more “realistic” and gritty approach is part of what drew me in to Batman Begins (and then TDK)… But that’s because that, at the core of what I feel is best about Batman, is being faithful to the character. Nolan took it all seriously. No winks and nods to the audience. Not a lot of jokes, and little to no campiness. Batman Begins was the Batman movie I’d waited all my life to see. At his best, Batman’s a street-level character.
Anyhow, apart from all that, it was definitely the most faithful adaptation to date. It incorporated from some great comics (most notably Year One, but plenty of others), but Nolan also gave the origin some really interesting twists that made all the pieces fit together. I agree with you that was really very little distinction between the screen Batman and the best of the print versions of the character.
Bruce has often had doubts about what he was doing, and how effective he was being in keeping Gotham safe. Nolan brought that into his more “realistic” world too. It doesn’t mean Bruce should give up any more in TDKR than he ever did in the comics. Batman’s lived as an outlaw before. I would’ve liked to have seen more of that in the final movie.
More than anything, I just found the script a bloated, muddled mess. All the new, added characters and the economic/political stuff (the “message,” if there was one, was clear as mud) just wasn’t needed. Bane (and Talia) coming to Gotham to finish what Ra’s had started would’ve been enough.
Regarding Alfred, Drew, the comic book Alfred lives with a lie too, but that Alfred is always there for Bruce, regardless of how worried he is always for Bruce’s safety. You left out some important dialogue, uttered twice in Batman Begins. Bruce says “You never gave up me” and Alfred replies “Never-AH!” Well, in TDKR he did give up, and walk out on, Bruce.
I found that every bit as wrong-headed as the Alfred in the 1989 Batman letting Vicki Vale into the cave and betraying Bruce’s secret. No matter what, Alfred would always be there for Bruce and I simply feel that Nolan got this completely wrong in TDKR.
The idea of an out-of-shape, out-of-practice Bruce suiting back up to take on a foe that he has little to no hope of defeating may be killing Alfred inside, and it would be right of Alfred to say the things he did about Rachel, et al, but he wouldn’t walk out on him.
I think Alfred “walked out” on Bruce because it was apparent, if unspoken, that Bruce wanted him out. He could not very well just stick around, could he? That would be like breaking up with your girlfriend or divorcing your spouse or, maybe more apropos, telling your brother some deep and painful secret and sticking around even though he has kicked you out.
-Cheers
Maybe… But I still think Alfred doesn’t simply abandon him and not do anything, even covertly, to help Bruce and Gotham. I just think the whole Bruce/Alfred conflict was badly written and badly handled as it never should’ve gotten to where it did. If nothing else, letting Michael Caine disappear for most of your movie is just a mistake!
Or, to put it another way, trading Caine for Modine? Bad trade.
Yeah… This is Nolan’s take, and not mine. I get that. I just don’t think this was as respectful of the characters as Nolan was in the first two. I feel like he tried to do so much, and add so much, that he lost sight of a lot of things that made the first two so great.
YMMV, and for most people it probably does. No worries.
While it worked for me with Alfred and Bruce having their split, in large part because it was very emotional and seemed reflescent of how people have to deal with addicts sometimes by not feeding their addiction, it did leave a bit hole in the movie for me. Even if they had Alfred on-screen but away from Bruce, perhaps talking with Lucius or Blake or ANYBODY, even just reacting to news footage of Batman fighting Bane or worrying about Bruce after he disappeared, it would have been great to see more of him on-screen. I understood why Alfred left and to me it made sense, it was just unfortunate to have him completely out of the film for that long. Great scene with him at Bruce’s grave though.
-Cheers
@ Guy — I should’ve read your comment before posting my own (similar) comment. Agree on the bad trade.
I disagree with your assessment of this Bruce Wayne as being someone who has always looked for an exit strategy. I see this Wayne as being someone who wanted to take care of Gotham City until Gotham was well enough to take care of itself, but realized that this will be a greater endeavor than he could have known.
Yeah. He wants someone to step forward who can take his place, and without wearing a mask to do so. However, I interpreted the events in The Dark Knight as showing Bruce Wayne and his dreams of a life outside of Batman being completely destroyed and his embracing of Batman as his identity and responsibility for the time being. I didn’t see his accepting the blame for the Harvey Dent murders as a means to retire the Batman. I saw them as him finally accepting the truth of The Batman. The truth that Alfred very eloquently pointed out to him earlier in the film.
“Endure, Master Wayne. Take it. They’ll hate you for it. But that’s the point of Batman. He can be the outcast. He can make the choice that no one else can make. The right choice.”
If that were true, why was he trying to turn Harvey Dent into the protector he could never be, and why was he planning on giving up the mantle to be with Rachel, and why was he reluctant to take back the role of Batman? I believe part of him liked being Batman. However, part of him probably realized why he was doing it was flawed, and that somebody like Dent, and later Blake, would be a more pure incarnation without his baggage. Plus, he has physically taken a toll while his personal life is virtually non-existent.
As for his taking the blame of the Harvey Dent murders? I think Bruce sees Batman as a symbol more enduring than just him, so it hurt him to have Batman be the scapegoat. Bruce IS Batman, however he does not have to be forever. I took it as Alfred saying he could let Batman be the outcast so Bruce could let it go.
Interesting point about The Dark Knight showing Bruce Wayne and his dreams of a life outside of Batman being completely destroyed and his embracing of Batman as his identity and responsibility for the time being. I agree with that. However, once he is allowed to purge himself of the fantasy life with Rachel that was not going to happen anyway, and realize he had to move on (coupled with the fact that, hey, that Bane guy just broke your back and you are not getting any younger), I think he was able to take Alfred’s advice and let it go.
-Cheers
He wasn’t trying to turn Harvey Dent into the protector he could never be. He wants Gotham to have a hero with a face. Dent is the first person in a high position to take on the mob without fear. Wayne wanted to inspire the citizens of Gotham to stand up to the criminals who rule the city. Dent is the first of note, and if he is successful, then the Batman will no longer be needed. That’s why he is interested in him.
Personally, I see a world of difference between recognizing Dent as a possible solution, and wanting an out. If Wayne was simply looking for an exit strategy, he would’ve let the copycats take over the responsibility. But Wayne doesn’t want citizens hiding behind masks to fight crime. He wants them to do so without a corrupt legal system, and without fear of reprisal. That’s why having Blake assume the role of the Batman isn’t very satisfying to me. It’s completely counter to everything Wayne wanted to accomplish.
Also, having Rachel’s death be a major factor in his decision to quit being the Batman and to become a recluse doesn’t fly with me either. After Rachel’s death in The Dark Knight, Wayne was deeply shaken. But he wasn’t broken by it. He managed to still function afterwards. There’s even the scene where he intercepts the vehicle crashing into the car containing Gordon and Reese. Wayne keeps up the aloof billionaire act for Gordon and the others.
I see a very specific character arc for Bruce Wayne and Batman in the first 2 films. I feel that the events involving Wayne and Batman in the final film have nothing to do with that arc.
I think it may be more apt to say Wayne wanted a BETTER protector. Dent would be able to be a the protector with a face. The copycats would not work because of HOW they did it. They were just guys with shotguns and iffy motives. Blake is a pure protector with his morals and somebody who has proven himself by the time he takes over.
I am fine with Rachel’s death being the impetus for him to shot down. He kept going because he was running on adrenaline and revenge. Fight or flight would take over until the threat was gone. With Dent dead, the Joker jailed, and crime largely cleaned up, he had time to think of things. He also took the blame for Dent and was a villain. So those three things kept him from going out; there was little need for him, as the scapegoat he could not go out without risking a task force chasing him every time, and the reason he decided to quit and move on with his life died. Dwelling on that, what would keep him from sinking into depression? Or rather, that seems like one viable plotline for Nolan to use.
That said, what would you have expected in the third movie based on the first two? I’m curious because I certainly think this movie could have been different in some regards. I’m just not sure what Wayne would have done differently after The Dark Knight than largely shut down the Bat.
-Cheers
I felt like Batman Begins was the start of the Batman identity, and The Dark Knight was cementing it. I felt that Dark Knight ended with Batman becoming the version of The Bat that I am most familiar with: a vigilante fighting crime while being relentlessly hunted by the cops and politicians.
First of all, the theme of escalation should have continued. It was brilliantly introduced at the end of Begins and brutally realized in The Joker in Dark Knight. So, when the final part just backtracks and goes back to the idea from the first film, it’s retreading already explored territory. There’s nothing interesting to me in just returning to The League of Shadows.
I liked that they started to introduce that being the Batman has had a severe physical effect on Wayne’s body, but they abandoned it before the first hour was up. Considering that a major part of the film is Batman being broken and later returning, you’d think that this would be a bigger factor in all that.
The people of Gotham were a major factor in Begins and Dark Knight, and it’s surprising that they are largely abandoned in the final film. They are used in the stadium scene, and have something to do with the poor inclusion of the “Haves Vs. Have Nots” theme. But, when Gotham is under seige in the final third of the movie, they basically have no presence. Begins has the people as scared to stand up to criminals. Dark Knight shows them as slightly more defiant, and in the end willing to let shame not let them descend into complete chaos and murder. I felt that this final film should have come full circle with the people rising up against Bane. If the ending had all those cops AS WELL AS the citizens of Gotham ready to attack Bane and his goons, that would have been genuinely moving, exciting, and meaningful. As it stands, I just kind of shrugged at it.
These are just a few things I would have liked to have seen, and there are many others. I think the Dent Act was a terrible idea and the biggest piece of fantasy in the entire trilogy. Having Bruce Wayne quit being Batman makes no sense to me under any rationale. And the villains should have been much better. Bane and Talia both bored the hell out of me. They have no substance, and are relying heavily on the strengths of two very gifted actors who manage to not make them completely useless.
I didn’t hate The Dark Knight Rises. But I feel that it is easily the worst of Nolan’s movies, and one of the biggest letdowns of the year.
Yeah, I could see all of that. Watching it, TDKR made sense. However, a return to the League of Shadows seemed unnecessary (not bad, just not great), the people of Gotham should have been stronger after TDK (although maybe they were passive after having crime at an all time low the last eight years), and I’m undecided if The Dent Act should have worked or not. Anyway, thanks for the post. I cannot really argue any of that.
-Cheers
Please tell me The Bad is where you’re going to dissect the multitude of flaws in the script. This was a very good movie, but a lousy script is what prevented it from being a great film – at the level of Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.
I damn near cried when Alfred was at Bruce’s grave. I could feel the crush of him sensing his own failure. wonderfully done by Caine. I mean, it was no Jaws 4, but then what it is?
Also, why would Bruce underestimate his enemies again? He did that with the Joker and it cost him dearly…
When I left the theatre after seeing TDKR my head was swimming. It was much the same reaction after seeing TDK the first time – as well as Inception, Memento and The Prestige. I love how Nolan packs his films with so many ideas that you really can’t take it all in after one viewing.
After seeing TDKR a second time it cemented its status as a masterpiece. It is hard to compare it to the TDK which is a masterpiece for different reasons. Taking all three films as a complete story with three acts is an achievement I never dreamed I would experience. And probably never will again.
I am utterly amazed at how well these films hang together. Nolan claims that he only works on one film at a time and that he never looks beyond his current film. And yet the crumbs that were laid out to tie events from al the movies together seems so perfect and effortless that I find it hard to believe it wasn’t planned all along. I can’t think of how the trilogy could have played out differently.
Thanks you Drew for this article that deserves to split into two parts (at least). We owe the film this much.
If it were in my power I would leave the keys to future films in Nolan’s hand in case he ever wanted to come back in 10 years time or so. Can you imagine a second trilogy set 20 years in the future with an old Bruce Wayne mentoring John Blake?
I think though in the comics and cartoon, Alfred is more a loyal servant. Yes he’s a surrogate father too but there is more of a servant loyal to his master who will follow his master to the end. In the Nolanverse, Alfred really is like an adopted father and he really thinks of Bruce as a son that he has to use tough love like abandoning him.
Interesting that Nolan apparently denied Robin so adamantly. In Batman Begins when we saw the young boy terrorized by the Scarecrow, I thought “That boy will become Robin”. Go back and look at the color scheme of the clothing he’s wearing – bright red shirts aren’t common in this movie. In The Dark Knight, James Gordon Jr is similarly terrorized and (more subtly) wearing a red shirt under his shirt. Both these boys look similar and look like they could have grown into Blake 8 years later. My point is that I think Nolan’s been planting the seed for Robin for a while and showing how Batman has been inspiring these potential followers.
Yes, that’s what I thought at first, but I guess we never saw a young Blake at the orphanage? Hard to imagine Nolan would have left that out with so many other cookies/tie ins from BB & DK. Unless there’s hope for a “Calling All Robins” movie like the recent comic book????
Nice pick up on the red shirts. Also, would daughter Barbara Gordon (in Nolan’s, Gordon has a wife named Barbara also? in addition to a son).
This was really good. I’ve been meaning to go back and rewatch myself for the same reasons you mentioned.
My only comment is regarding the last scene. I don’t think we needed to SEE Bruce sitting there with Selina Kyle. There was already a flashback showing Alfred there, hoping to see Bruce. I don’t feel like it would’ve been a stretch to assume Bruce was sitting there if Alfred has simply looked up at the camera, started to crack a smile, and cut to black.
That’s one way to play it, but I’d say it was better for Bruce’s story to see him happy and resolved rather than leaving it in ambiguity. This is one thing, with the arc of the trilogy, that needed to be seen.
I agree with Playhouse on this one. I think a more ambiguous ending works for a film like Inception, but here, after three movies and the hell he’s been put through, it was nice, and more fulfilling, to see Bruce happy, at last.
Plus, I think there would have been some serious fan outcry if the screen had just cut to black.
I liked seeing Bruce with Selena…but how would Bruce and Alfed know which cafe to go to? (movie magic)
UNLESS- it’s Alfred daydreaming because Bruce is really dead ala Inception dream within a dream??? Sorry, the whole autopilot thing with Fox at end would negate that, wouldn’t it?
Though it’s not explicitly stated in the film, I’m sure Bruce kept tabs on his friends after the bomb’s detonation; after all, he’s able to make sure Blake gets directions to the Batcave, and that a new Batsignal is installed.
I imagine it wouldn’t be too hard for Bruce to find out where Alfred is staying (I think he even mentions the location in the film) and find which cafe he frequents.
@MightyH – How do you know Bruce & Selina didn’t go to a number of cafes and this just happened to be the one day where they hit on the right cafe that Alfred was talking about? Alfred did narrow down the location when describing it to Bruce.
There are some ideas that run through the series which are brought full circle in The Dark Knight Rises, took me a couple of viewings to take in. First was the theme of fear which was touched upon in the prison scenes. In Begins Bruce has to overcome his fear to fully become Batman which was represented when he goes into the cave and is surrounded by bats, in Rises he has to find his fear and desire to live again, for me when he rises out of the pit he does so as Bruce Wayne. The other theme which was touched upon in Begins and TDK is Nolan asking: can you truly do good within a system whether it be the police force the army or the government? Even Gordon the most moral person throughout the trilogy had to work with corrupt cops and made the wrong decision for the right reasons at the end of TDK. That is why the symbol of Batman is so important throughout the trilogy and why John Blake (after throwing his badge away) is the perfect person to represent the symbol. Bruce Wayne finally rises and so does Batman. The ending is perfect in this context and I do not believe Nolan included the final shot as any kind of sequel bait although WB is another matter.
One of the things I loved about the Pit prison is that it was a metaphorical shoutout to the Lazarus Pits of the comics. When Bruce is finally able to escape, after rebuilding himself physically and the acceptance that you talk about, he is reborn just as Lazarus was.
After a couple of viewings I started to appreciate the themes that run through the series and are brought full circle in TDKR.In Begins Bruce has to overcome his fear to fully become Batman he becomes lost in his creation and can’t have a normal life even if he wants it so much. In Rises he has to let that fear back in order to live again. In Begins Bruce goes down into the cave where he is surrounded by Bats and is transformed whereas in Rises he climbs the pit as Bruce Wayne by accepting his fears his flaws everything he tried to bury are the things that make him strong. There is also a question Nolan asks throughout the trilogy and that is can a person truly do good within a system, whether the police force the army or the government? Even Gordon the most moral person throughout the trilogy has to compromise he works with corrupt officer and makes the wrong decision for the right reasons at the end of TDK. That is why the symbol of Batman and the character of John Blake is so important. The ending is perfect taken in this context. Loved your article and can’t wait for part two.
This is my take on the whole “Alfred would never leave” debate and partially the debate on “It isn’t MY VERSION OF BATMAN!”
I don’t buy the complaint that any character would never do such and such because they never did it in the comics. I largely don’t buy it because anyone who reads comics knows that as years go on, characters change a lot and are adapted to each writer’s version of the character. I think the same thing should hold true for the film adaptations and what Nolan has created can very much be held up against any run of the comics. These are the Nolan-verse tales and should be looked at within the rules of that world and not necessarily compared endlessly to what happened in the comics. The Ra’s Al Ghul of the series isn’t the same as the comics, The Joker feels faithful in spirit but is unlike any direct version from the comics, etc..
Within that world, especially compared to the other films, Alfred has taken on a deep significance. He’s always been important to Bruce but each run of the comics has featured Alfred to varying degrees. Nolan put him very up front and essentially made him the heart of the trilogy.
Alfred leaves Bruce because Bruce is his son and he can’t bear to watch him go through with his death wish. It’s different than it was before, when Alfred supported him. Alfred supported him because he saw the corruption on the streets, he saw the gangs and the mobs, the police corruption, the political corruption. He understood Bruce’s need to create a symbol, something that couldn’t be corrupted. There was a need for Batman in Gotham and he saw, despite his reservations, that Bruce was doing this for the greater good while also working through his personal demons.
This story begins 8 years into the Harvey Dent Act. The streets have been cleaned largely, an honorable man like Jim Gordon is running the police, the mobs are in prison. Bruce Wayne has become a shell of a man at this point. Begins clearly sets Rachel up as his escape to a real life when Batman isn’t needed anymore. Then she’s killed. Then Batman has to take the fall for Harvey Dent. So now, the streets are cleaned (despite being built on a lie) and the people have rejected Batman, so he can no longer be Batman and Rachel is gone. He has nothing anymore. He has just been quietly waiting for things to go bad again.
Alfred sees all of this. He’s seen Bruce waiting in the closed off corners of Wayne Manor, waiting for the time when he can push himself back out onto the streets again. But Alfred doesn’t see the need for Batman anymore. The symbol worked. And now Bruce can use his connections with Wayne Enterprise and Jim Gordon to help keep the streets cleaned. He knows that Bruce only wants to go out in the Batsuit because Bruce wants to die. And he won’t see his son kill himself.
It makes absolute narrative sense that Alfred wouldn’t stand behind Batman when he felt like Batman wasn’t needed anymore and was simply being used as a tool for Bruce to kill himself. He loves Bruce too much to watch that. And it’s not as if he leaves because he’s fed up with Bruce and what he’s doing, he clearly states he’s doing it because he loves him and hopes that such a drastic move will convince Bruce to change his mind. It is an act of love.
And also, from a purely script level, it makes sense to get Alfred out of the way. So many people know Batman is Bruce Wayne and Alfred could have been used by a good number of people could have used him against Bruce. He also didn’t have any bigger role towards the city, so there would have just been a large portion where he would have nothing to do but sit alone in the mansion and be wasted as a character. His link is to Bruce and Bruce is taken out of Gotham for the entire second act of the film.
It also is important in that second act to realize that everything has been taken from him. The point of the prison is for Bruce to be stripped of everything in his life. Others have speculated that Alfred should have gone searching for Bruce and saved him (as he has in several comics and episodes of the animated series) but that wouldn’t have worked for the story either. Bruce needs to find the strength within himself to get out of that prison. He needs to rediscover fear and remember why he became Batman in the first place. If Alfred would have shown up and freed him, it would have undercut the entire emotional journey of Bruce Wayne in the film.
Well said.
Very nice post. Thanks for sharing that, great analysis.
-Cheers
I had issues with the eight-years of inactivity between The Dark Knight (TDK) and Dark Knight Rises (DKR), but I let it go. After accepting this premise, I found that I was able to immerse myself into the story and enjoy the film. That is, until the horrible second act where Bruce got deposited into the hole in the ground.
This needless detour managed to expose the movie’s convoluted and nonsensical plot and went on to open up up massive plot holes that were never sufficiently addressed. I agree with Drew’s assessment that Bane’s defeat of Batman essentially sent Bruce back to “the very start of his journey.” Thematically, it’s a great idea. However, I think that Nolan really stumbled in his execution of Bruce’s rebirth here.
Putting Bruce into a hole in the ground in a Third World country with an injured back means that Nolan now needs to find sufficient time in the screenplay for Bruce to recover physically, mentally, and spiritually. The use of the five-month ticking time bomb was a contrived and inelegant way of doing that, especially since nothing that happened in Gotham after Bruce went into the hole in the ground made any sense or was plausible within the rules that Nolan had already established in the previous films.
Much of the backlash surrounding DKR stems from two sources. The first is that Nolan violated many of the rules that he had previously established in order to create this particular version of the Bat universe, rules which he had clearly laid out in Batman Begins and TDK. Specifically, the adventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman are supposed to play out in a realistic and plausible environment. Everything that occurs has an explanation that is rooted in reality. In DKR, many events occurred outside of that established reality. Things essentially just seemed to happen a little too conveniently, raising the implausibility factor to heights not seen in either of the two previous films in the series.
The second reason for the backlash against DKR is rooted in the first outlined above. Because Nolan had violated the rules that he had previously established for this particular version of the Bat universe, this violation had the effect of throwing many viewers out of the story, as they began to question how or why certain things that were happening in the film could be allowed to happen. This likely did not happen to audience members in the same degree in Batman Begins or TDK, as the force of the plot and story in those two films managed to carry most viewers past any inconsistencies or plot holes. That was not the case with DKR, where an overly complicated and convoluted plot undercut the force of its narrative.
“The use of the five-month ticking time bomb was a contrived and inelegant way of doing that, especially since nothing that happened in Gotham after Bruce went into the hole in the ground made any sense or was plausible within the rules that Nolan had already established in the previous films.”
Can you site some of these nonsensical moments, Jon? I’d like specific examples to reinforce your argument.
Jon, while I appreciate your analysis, I’m curious why you posted it as a response to my post? My post was entirely about Alfred leaving Bruce and yours had nothing to do with that at all. Just curious.
I also disagree with your assessment on the film as a whole. I don’t think the film is perfect and am the first to admit that there are some large plot holes and certain inconsistencies that bothered me a bit, but I still can’t bring myself to agree with your overall narrative against the film.
I don’t think anything that happens in the film breaks Nolan’s rules about “the reality” of the world. It’s not as if Bane was pumping some chemical in his body and growing to a bigger size when needed or Selina Kyle became Catwoman by being licked back to life by a bunch of stray cats. The fact is, you just didn’t like the direction the story took, and that has nothing to do with how realistic it was.
Nolan’s films and their so-called “reality” has always been shaky at best. It tried at all times to ground it’s story and not ever get too fantastical, sure, but we are still talking about a man dressing up and fighting crime lords in the middle of a city. It’s a comic book film, first and foremost. I don’t know of anyone who has complained that their biggest issue with the film is that it stopped being as “realistic” as the first two films.
As for the five-month time frame, Bane clearly states his intention with that. He tells Bruce when they are in the prison, that the prison is the worst in the world because it gives people hope; that there can never be true despair without hope. He tells him that he’s going to give the people the five month period to feel as if they’re taking their city back and rising up against the system that has held them back, then he would set off the bomb and show them that all their newfound “freedom” was always a joke and they were always going to die.
Is the five-month period thing a plot convenience that also gives Bruce time to heal? Sure. But it’s not as if the film doesn’t give Bane another motivation for delaying the detonation.
Well, Jon posted the same comment five or six times in these comments, so who knows.
Anyway, nice further analysis regardless.
-Cheers
@Dave I & @Sean:
In DKR, Nolan took several short cuts in the narrative that I felt violated the rules that he had established in his previous films. He failed t to show or explain, for instance, how it was possible for Batman to at one minute be prostrate and begging for mercy (“Please!”) after being stabbed in the stomach by Talia at city hall to the next minute being able to run around and pilot the Batwing well enough to escape a bevy of heat-seeking missiles without any trace of injury or how it was possible for Bruce to return to Gotham after climbing out of a hole in the ground in some foreign country with no money, especially since he had no money, had been bankrupted, Alfred was gone, and Gotham was allegedly sealed off from the rest of the world. And how much sense did it make for Bane to take the time to transport Bruce halfway around the world, leave him there, and then come back to Gotham to continue his reign of terror?
And let’s not forget the implausibility of Bruce being able to shake off a serious back injury after only three to six months while being stuck in a hole in the ground or the implausibility of having 3,000 clean shaven and well-groomed Gotham police officers emerge onto streets that are equally clean and litter-free after several months of underground captivity. These are egregious errors to me, a violation of the pact that Nolan made to the audience at the outset of this series: that the adventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman would be firmly rooted in reality. This is why I must rank DKR as a lesser film than Batman Begins or The Dark Knight and a lesser film in general within the category of superhero and/or action & adventure films.
Pointlessness of the plan to blow Gotham up no matter what aside, I just didn’t buy that the government would let it happen, that the citizens would settle into the situation as they did, that the cops would just sit in the sewer nibbling on their rations, all for months on end. It was obvious to me that everyone in the movie and in the audience was just waiting for Batman to come back onstage. Sticking Bruce in a hole in the ground for three to five months just to psychologically torture him and the residents of Gotham just seemed unnecessary. Blowing up a city, in my view, is sufficiently terrorizing in and of itself.
Narratively speaking, I think Nolan may have tried to cram too much into this movie. This would explain both the appearance of those gaping and unexplained plot holes as well as the use of the various narrative short cuts I have mentioned above. I contend once more that Nolan could have and should have found a better way to handle the second act of the film where Gotham was descending into chaos while Bruce was stuck in a hole in the ground. Bane, for example, could have simply imprisoned Bruce in a hole somewhere closer to Gotham or even within the Bat Cave itself. After all, the cave is nothing more than a hole in the ground. This would have lent a very delicious sort of irony to the proceedings.
The five-month time limit was clearly there to give Bruce time in the screenplay to rehabilitate himself from the back injury that he suffered at the hands of Bane and to dramatize how Bruce needed to pick himself back up again after having fallen so low, but the execution here was just horribly mangled.
In summary, the Nolans had the kernel of a very good story idea for DKR: the desire of the League of Shadows in the form of Talia al Ghul and Bane to exact vengeance on Bruce for killing Ras al Ghul and thwarting the league’s plans for Gotham in Batman Begins. From the point of view of the league and Talia, they would have wanted to devastate Bruce in every way imaginable, financially, physically, spiritually, etc.
Under this scenario, the attack on the stock market to wipe out Bruce financially, Bane’s physical pummeling of Batman, and Talia’s seduction of Bruce and her infiltration and ultimate takeover of Wayne Enterprises makes sense. Unfortunately, the Nolans never followed the line of this plot through to the end, and they don’t seem to have thought through how Bruce could overcome all this adversity other than by climbing out of a hole in the ground.
The movie would have been stronger had it established and revealed the motivations of Bane and Talia early on, because then we would have been able to contrast Bruce’s apparent demise with his eventual rebirth.
@Dave I & @Sean: Sorry for the multiple posts. I had some trouble with the formatting of the text, as you can see above.
In DKR, Nolan took several short cuts in the narrative that I felt violated the rules that he had established in his previous films. He failed t to show or explain, for instance, how it was possible for Batman to at one minute be prostrate and begging for mercy (“Please!”) after being stabbed in the stomach by Talia at city hall to the next minute being able to run around and pilot the Batwing well enough to escape a bevy of heat-seeking missiles without any trace of injury or how it was possible for Bruce to return to Gotham after climbing out of a hole in the ground in some foreign country with no money, especially since he had no money, had been bankrupted, Alfred was gone, and Gotham was allegedly sealed off from the rest of the world. And how much sense did it make for Bane to take the time to transport Bruce halfway around the world, leave him there, and then come back to Gotham to continue his reign of terror?
And let’s not forget the implausibility of Bruce being able to shake off a serious back injury after only three to six months while being stuck in a hole in the ground or the implausibility of having 3,000 clean shaven and well-groomed Gotham police officers emerge onto streets that are equally clean and litter-free after several months of underground captivity. These are egregious errors to me, a violation of the pact that Nolan made to the audience at the outset of this series: that the adventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman would be firmly rooted in reality.
This is why I must rank DKR as a lesser film than Batman Begins or The Dark Knight and a lesser film in general within the category of superhero and/or action & adventure films.
Pointlessness of the plan to blow Gotham up no matter what aside, I just didn’t buy that the government would let it happen, that the citizens would settle into the situation as they did, that the cops would just sit in the sewer nibbling on their rations, all for months on end. It was obvious to me that everyone in the movie and in the audience was just waiting for Batman to come back onstage. Sticking Bruce in a hole in the ground for three to five months just to psychologically torture him and the residents of Gotham just seemed unnecessary. Blowing up a city, in my view, is sufficiently terrorizing in and of itself.
Narratively speaking, I think Nolan may have tried to cram too much into this movie. This would explain both the appearance of those gaping and unexplained plot holes as well as the use of the various narrative short cuts I have mentioned above. I contend once more that Nolan could have and should have found a better way to handle the second act of the film where Gotham was descending into chaos while Bruce was stuck in a hole in the ground. Bane, for example, could have simply imprisoned Bruce in a hole somewhere closer to Gotham or even within the Bat Cave itself. After all, the cave is nothing more than a hole in the ground. This would have lent a very delicious sort of irony to the proceedings.
The five-month time limit was clearly there to give Bruce time in the screenplay to rehabilitate himself from the back injury that he suffered at the hands of Bane and to dramatize how Bruce needed to pick himself back up again after having fallen so low, but the execution here was just horribly mangled.
In summary, the Nolans had the kernel of a very good story idea for DKR: the desire of the League of Shadows in the form of Talia al Ghul and Bane to exact vengeance on Bruce for killing Ras al Ghul and thwarting the league’s plans for Gotham in Batman Begins. From the point of view of the league and Talia, they would have wanted to devastate Bruce in every way imaginable, financially, physically, spiritually, etc.
Under this scenario, the attack on the stock market to wipe out Bruce financially, Bane’s physical pummeling of Batman, and Talia’s seduction of Bruce and her infiltration and ultimate takeover of Wayne Enterprises makes sense. Unfortunately, the Nolans never followed the line of this plot through to the end, and they don’t seem to have thought through how Bruce could overcome all this adversity other than by climbing out of a hole in the ground.
The movie would have been stronger had it established and revealed the motivations of Bane and Talia early on, because then we would have been able to contrast Bruce’s apparent demise with his eventual rebirth.
I could argue the points you’ve made, Jon; saying things like: the reason Batman was able to pilot the Bat after being stabbed was that the blade didn’t cut too deep or hit any vital organs and his armor blunted the blow; or that the reason Bruce was able to return home after being thrown in the Pit was that, even though he was disenfranchised, he was still a famous ex-millionaire with connections throughout the world: I’m sure one of his old contacts could have given him a helping hand, and I think it would be no problem for someone with Batman’s training and wherewithal to sneak back into Gotham; after all, a Special Ops team snuck in, before they were dispatched by Bane and his thugs. But I’d rather not present my argument that way.
I’d rather say, that if a film isn’t working for a person, the problems or inconsistencies within that film become much more glaring, and it’s very easy to try to take a scalpel to a film and pick it apart. For instance, I can just as easily pick apart Batman Begins and The Dark Knight: films which you believe are much more airtight than The Dark Knight Rises; I could say that in Batman Begins there’s no way that the Batmobile, which easily weighs a couple of tons, could jump from rooftop to rooftop without dropping through a roof, or that there’s no way that Batman and Gordon, at the film’s conclusion, could keep up with the speed of pressurized air moving through Gotham’s water mains; and I could say that in The Dark Knight, there’s no way a boatload of convicted killers and rapists wouldn’t have blown up another boat if it meant saving their own skin, and there’s no way someone like Harvey Dent could get up and walk around, as he always did and totally pain free, after having half his face burnt off (I know this is from the comic, but Nolan chose to use the character of Two-Face, and is culpable in how he was presented).
As I said in a previous post, no film is beyond critique; the difference is that the people who are enjoying the film are willing to shrug off some of its problems; whereas, for those who don’t enjoy the experience, those problems keep building and building upon one another, until that is all they take out of the experience.
@Jon Kim – I think you miss the symbolism for Bane in taking Bruce to this prison. As Bane himself said, this was a place he never escaped from. It was Ra’s who came in and rescued him. (Also, a reason behind his devotion to Talia’s plan; he felt obligated to complete Ra’s vision, even though he was cast aside by the man.) It’s very telling about Bane’s insistence on putting Bruce in this particular hole in the ground in his line of dialogue: “I broke you. How did you come back?” His incredulity speaks volumes. Bane thought he owned Bruce and put him in the one place in the world that had defeated himself. To put him anywhere else wouldn’t have crossed his mind.
As for Bruce’s return to Gotham, I found this to be a rather ingenious callback to ‘Batman Begins’. In that film, Bruce casts off all of his worldly Wayne possessions and identity to spend the next seven years traveling the globe learning how to fight and the mentality of the criminal. He learned to live and travel on his wits and ingenuity alone. (The one thing he did use his inheritance for was to occasionally steal from Wayne Enterprises so he wasn’t bring harm to anyone else’s company.) He didn’t have money or set resources to travel the world then, so it’s not implausible within the world of the story for him to fall back on old tricks to get back to Gotham.
As to the “interruption” in Bane’s efforts in Gotham to take Bruce to the Pit half a world away, he was working on a long-form timetable. Plus, this goes back to the thought process mentioned above and the fact that Bane would most definitely want to personally deliver Bruce to that hell. And it’s not as if it takes that long to travel halfway around the world anymore. You can do it in less than a day. All told, he would’ve been gone from Gotham for 2 or 3 days tops. With the turmoil he set up, it’s not as if he actually had to be in Gotham to continue to impress the fear and control upon the people he had. Between his crew and the Blackgate inmates, his presence was felt. And the majority of Gotham citizens probably never saw Bane in person during the occupation. Most probably only saw him on TV. That’s pretty realistic. I’ve seen this concern pointed out a few times and I have to say it’s really a non-issue.
“Pointlessness of the plan to blow Gotham up no matter what aside, I just didn’t buy that the government would let it happen, that the citizens would settle into the situation as they did, that the cops would just sit in the sewer nibbling on their rations, all for months on end. It was obvious to me that everyone in the movie and in the audience was just waiting for Batman to come back onstage. Sticking Bruce in a hole in the ground for three to five months just to psychologically torture him and the residents of Gotham just seemed unnecessary. Blowing up a city, in my view, is sufficiently terrorizing in and of itself.”
I do have to agree with this, though it certainly didn’t take me out of the story as much as it has yourself or others. There should definitely have been stronger signs of resistance to both lend to the plausibility and help more strongly define the timeline, as a common misconception I’ve noticed about the occupation is just how long it occurred.
I more or less agree w/ Sean & Playhouse. Outside the point-by-point, some things are going to work better for some than others. This has not received the universal love that TDK did, however I believe for most it was very good, yet had some issues for a lot of people.
A few points Playhouse made:
The Pit: That made sense. It was Bane’s plan. Sure, it was contrived, however if part of his plan is to make Wayne suffer, breaking his back and making him watch in agony as he systematically toyed with and destroyed the city that Bruce Wayne had given up his life and donned the role of Batman makes sense. He could have done it in Arkham or the Wayne manor or anywhere else, however there is a certain symmetry to Bane’s story that fits.
Bruce Wayne Coming Home: As Playhouse said, Bruce already did this. He stranded himself in the middle of nowhere and made his way back. He’s Batman. I give him the benefit of a doubt that he could make his way home.
Government Complacency: O.k., that struck me as odd. I rolled with it, however the U.S. has never been a nation to let a terrorist take over a city for months and not do something about it. So yeah, I can agree with that, however I just let it slide. I would have made a tighter timeline where the city was held hostage.
Still, I think in this case there were just some decisions made more in line (or palatable) for some viewers than others.
-Cheers
@Sean, @ Playhouse, @ Dave I: Thank you for your comments. I appreciate the discussion.
Sean, you are absolutely right when you say that when a film is not working, the inconsistencies start to become glaring. I think the amount of specific complaints against DKR may represent one of the film’s fundamental problem, which is that the story simply failed to capture the imagination of many in the audience in the same way as previous installments in the series, thus leaving itself open to detached scrutiny.
I did not experience this with Batman Begins or TDK. Even though there may have been moments of spotty logic in the two aforementioned movies, each scene was plausible enough within the context of the overall story that I was engaged moment to moment, so it was easier to be carried along by the film’s overall story.
That is the sign of a quality film: when viewers are too caught up in the story to notice or care about these various inconsistencies. DKR often left me disengaged. The overly long pit sequence and all of the subsequent plot holes that emerged from the decision to stick Bruce in a pit halfway around the world just opened up the movie to critical questions about the plausibility of its plot. Such inconsistencies became glaring within the context of the rules that Nolan had previously established for his Batman universe.
There is also the fact that in Batman Begins and TDK Nolan actually took the time to deal with potential inconsistencies or plot holes.
For example, when Bruce returns to Gotham after being gone for several years in Batman Begins, Nolan showed how he did that. Alfred came with a jet to pick him up. How did Alfred know to land the jet where he did in order to pick up Bruce? This was not explicitly stated or shown, but the fact that Nolan did show Alfred picking Bruce up with the jet in the first place served to iron out this question.
In DKR, there was no similar scene showing how Bruce returned to Gotham, and I think this should have been shown for several reasons. First, returning to Gotham in DKR would have been a much more difficult task given the fact that Bane had allegedly sealed off the city, so it seemed that this was crucial to the story. Second, by showing how Bruce accomplished this, Nolan would have been playing by the same rules he had established in the previous films. Third, including a scene of Bruce accessing a secret stash or meeting some underworld contact after escaping the pit would have been invaluable in reminding us of the character’s resourcefulness and ingenuity, which is one of the things that we love about Bruce Wayne/Batman, and this would have lent more plausibility to this aspect of his journey.
With regard to the pit’s symbolism, I agree that Nolan was trying to tie Bruce’s predicament in DKR back to Batman Begins, especially since he inserted that clip of Thomas Wayne descending on a rope to pull Bruce out of the well he had fallen into in Batman Begins. Where I diverge from those who didn’t have problems with the pit sequence is that I felt the execution and the concept were clumsily handled. Again, Nolan could have achieved the same effect by imprisoning Bruce somewhere closer to Gotham, say, within the Bat Cave itself. This would not only have had the effect of tying DKR back to Batman Begins visually and thematically, but in my view it would have made more sense narratively, since it would have eliminated the question of how Bruce could have reentered Gotham as well as the question of why Bane would take time out to fly Bruce to the pit in the first place.
Practically speaking, the only reason that Nolan had for putting Bruce in a pit halfway around the world was that he needed to find time in the screenplay for Bruce to recover from his back injury. For this reason, the entire pit sequence felt extremely contrived, and the plot holes that grew out of this situation just brought the film down for me.
Sorry, but I disagree, Jon Kim; I heard the same complaints about potholes and inconsistencies levied against The Dark Knight (remember the omnipresent “How did the Joker leave the penthouse?” question), but now I think we’re kicking a dead horse; while your complaints are legitimate, we’re talking about a subjective reaction to a film: what didn’t work for you and a great many people, worked for me and a great many people. That’s all.
If we continued this conversation we’d just be going in circles, so let me conclude my contribution to it by saying, Jon Kim, that I’m genuinely sorry that you didn’t enjoy The Dark Knight Rises as much as the previous two films. Peace.
Thank you thank you thank you. I feared it wasn’t going to happen and here it is! I’ve read plenty of recaps, but I’ve been waiting for that one that echoes how I felt IE the one that thought it was a great movie. I devoured FILM CRIT HULK’s, Faraci’s, Moviebob’s, and they’re all interesting, but goddamnit, I loved this movie. I wasn’t prepared for how hard the last five minutes were going to hit me. It wasn’t “Take Shelter” emotional devastation, but shit got dusty. Not the pure shot of happiness that The Avengers gave me (I got home from the Marvel marathon on that one in the wee hours of the morning and my wife, mostly still asleep, asked me “how was it?” and I burst into pure tears of joy.) but an emotional catharsis in line with defeating one’s personal demons. It wasn’t an easy road to traverse, but goddamn did it feel good to make it to the end in place of healing.
Why does everyone think that the knee brace gave him some kind of strength? All he does is kick the bricks, showing his range of motion and showing the audience that he will be able to function with the brace.
I only liked this movie the first time, but because Chris Nolan is such a profound director- you have to see his movies multiple of times. After seeing it the second time, I absolutely love it.
P.S. Christian Bale should have Anne Hathaway as his leading lady in all his movies. Bale has a coldness about him ( on screen & off), and Hathaway brought out the fun side and looseness in him- that I never seen before. Plus, they have good chemistry ( the best movie star chemistry since Matt Damon & Emily Blunt).
Well, I was pretty much going to say what Lord Punch said. I never onced believed that Wayne was looking for an exit from Batman, that to me is silly, why become him in the first place.
I always felt it was highlighted well enough in The Dark Knight, when Rachel specifically says in her note she believes there will never be a time when Bruce no longer needs Batman. That moment made the film great for me, because Wayne was finally coming to the realization that he was going to be Batman forever, and that was wonderful.
That was also the reason why I thought Alfred burned the letter, because no matter who would leave Bruce’s side whether it was Rachel or Lucius or whomever, Alfred was always at his side. That is why I personally didn’t buy his apparent “I never wanted you back in Gotham Bruce” thing, where was that the rest of the trilogy? He always seemed so devoted to Bruce and now all of sudden no? It felt forced.
And I don’t understand the comparison between this and Spiderman, if you can believe in “this” Batman then why not “that” Spiderman? So what if he’s a little revisioned? So is Batman? I don’t believe Nolan gets a pass simply because he’s Nolan.
I don’t buy that Bruce would suddenly give up his mantle, especially for a girl who didn’t give two shits less about him till the very end. I bet Rachel said that Bruce’s father would be ashamed of him in heaven.
Please don’t give me all this its a reality version crap. You can’t just try to make a superhero in reality. Thats fucking stupid, because there is no way in reality that this would ever work, so why beat it over the head with so much reality? Its like in Kick-ass..being a superhero is fucking impossible, which is why next to nobody has done it.
Despite this, I still liked the movie, I just personally disagreed with the Bruce and Alfred bits. If this sounded at all like I am bashing Drew’s or anybody else’s opinion, I want to apologize. That was not my intention.
I think Weed4504’s post did a great job dissecting why Alfred would have left as an act of love, rather than enabling Bruce to destroy himself. It’s a good read just a few posts up.
I think Bruce would give up the mantle because he has in some ways moved beyond the need. I think there was a bit of a self-destructive and angry mindset behind why he would throw himself into danger like that. Part of it was to protect Gotham. I think part of it, like Alfred said, was because he was trying to get himself hurt or killed. Letting go of Rachel and realizing the city would be o.k. without him (and realizing he was not invulnerable, so they would have to eventually), plus having Blake as a likely successor, made it believable he would quit. Plus, Selina DID show her feelings for him. I’d call that gravy.
Batman as a reality version . . . It’s not reality. However, it is as close a version to what Bruce Wayne as Batman in reality would look like as we are likely to ever get. What is wrong in viewing it as reality-based, even if it is fantasy? I like the idea of making a Batman as close to reality as possible to see what would happen. It felt more realistic (not like reality) in that the personal toll and consequences seemed believable within the fantasy realm of Batmobiles and Legions of Shadows and all. Within that framework, it worked pretty well for me.
Again, good points I just respectfully disagree with them. And no, you did not come across as bashing (to me at least).
-Cheers
Good! I never wanted to be one of “those guys”
Maybe something minor:
But Gordon, as a surrogate father figure, gets a moment where he can believe Bruce survived somehow. Granted, Gordon isn’t as close as Fox and Alfred. But it took me the second viewing to realize that, at the end when Gordon touches the Bat Signal, he’s surprised because he didn’t fix it.
I imagine Gordon will be addressed later, but it was a good moment for me.
Wayne’s arc in the movie is simply presented as “too hurt to be Batman anymore / yay, I’m back being Batman” and there isn’t really anything in the movie that suggests that he wants to quit. Even if you take the aspect of him wanting Harvey Dent to replace him from the previous movie, that’s a real long logical leap from there to “lying about the autopilot to my closest compatriots just to be a jerk”.
The fact is he DID suggest he wanted to quit by having Harvey Dent take his place. I think he stayed with the Batman persona in part because it became a bit of an addiction to him. Yet, he ultimately realized it was unhealthy, physically and in how it poisoned virtually every other facet of his life. So I disagree. He seemed to do it because he was driven by his parents’ death and then because he felt he needed to. I would argue having his back broken and going through that ordeal, combined with what Alfred told him, all eventually made him realize he could not do this forever, and given an out (an heir apparent and a pretty girl to travel abroad with), I can see him moving on with his life. I mean, he’s more than avenged his parents as much as possible, he’s cleaned up Batman’s reputation, he has closure from Rachel’s death, he’s got Selina, and he has a clean break from his old life. What else is there for him to do?
For me, it just worked. The “autopilot” thing was his way of making a clean break, probably so his friends did not have to lie for him, not to be a jerk. Plus, he obviously planned that exchange from a distance with Alfred to let him know, and probably presumed Lucius would figure it out, Alfred would tell him, or he’d drop some line later on to let him know he made it. It’s not like he had time to really plan this out once the bomb was unable to be disarmed and let everybody know his secret, but shhh, don’t tell! I understand if it did not work for you, however there clearly WERE signs Bruce wanted to quit. Everything dealing with Rachel clearly shouted out he wanted to quit but felt like he could not.
-Cheers
Why does everyone get stuck on this? Batman quit because he wasn’t needed anymore. At first he had to lay low because he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s murder. But after the ‘Dent Act’ passed all the criminals were locked away and not getting parole.
So with no ‘major’ criminals on the streets and the Joker presumably locked up forever there was no need for Batman.
So since Batman wasn’t needed he essentially quit.
I think the reason everyone is harping on Bats quitting, no matter how eloquently Drew lays it out in about 4 paragraphs, izzat it’s not clearly presented as to why he would do it. There’s a difference between discerning subtext in a film & piecing the character motivations together afterwards. I can buy him quitting at the film’s start because it’s all setup and a nod to Dark Knight Returns (Hell, the title of the movie change “Returns” to “Rises” and DKR is Nolan’s version of Miller’s DKR. Hell, Bane vs. Batman is kinda like “Returns” version of Batman vs. Mutant Leader!) but, boil the film down to it’s essentials, and the story of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the movie is a Rocky-esque “getting stronger” narrative. He stops being Batman, he becomes Batman again. I don’t think there’s anything in the movie to suggest that Batman isn’t needed anymore because at least 35% of the movie is Batman giving a squint eye to John Blake as someone who is good and would be a replacement. So Batman is still needed, y’know?
It’s a logical puzzle that ties you in knots, and not in a fun, clean way like Memento or The Prestige or Inception does. Nolan’s batflicks are a lot more straightforward. There is a lot of post-cramming-in-thematic-resonance going on with this movie.
Also there’s, y’know Matthew Modine’s whole arc while it may have some relevance to the ground’s eye view of Bane’s Gotham it basically eats up a lot of time. And John Blake figuring out that Wayne is Batman because he’s an orphan (So Lil’ Orphan Annie can too?) And Batman lying about the autopilot.
Basically, throughout summer 2012 (aside from Avengers which everyone has agreed was universally awesome) there has been a pile-on effect about nitpicks and little things like in Amazing Spider-Man & Prometheus. I like all three of those movies quite a lot, but they do have minor flaws. It does not sink Amazing Spider-Man / Dark Knight Rises / Prometheus but it does keep it from the pinnacle that those 3 franchises have previously reached. (Spider-Man 2 / Dark Knight / Alien&Aliens respectively).
So it boils down to stuff like “Why did Batman lie about the autopilot?!” and so forth. Trivial. True. But also important.
Not everyone agrees that The Avengers was “universally awesome”; you can take a chainsaw to The Avengers the same way you can take a chainsaw to The Dark Knight Rises. You can do it to any film; no film is beyond critique.
It’s not clearly presented as to why Wayne would quit? Sure it is:
1) He wants a life. Clearly he wanted one with Rachel. Now he has started something with Selina. Whether you buy into the budding romance is one thing, however given his solitude and her being the only woman who is ever likely to know his whole story, I’d go for it.
2) Cartilage. He does not have any in his knees.
3) Alfred. I think Alfred’s speech made an impression on him. Considering their history, I would not be surprised if (once he calmed down) it made a pretty huge impression on him. Plus, it was a way for him to give Alfred what he wanted and avoid risking his life.
4) Gotham needs Batman. Sure. And fortunately, Blake is there as a more pure example of what Wayne was trying to be, or wished he could be. And he has cartilage in his knees. At this point, for numerous reasons, Blake is probably a better fit for Batman, or at least good enough of a fit to be a pretty obvious choice for it.
5) Wayne has moved on. The anger and emotions he had held onto, what made him able to go after the Joker and almost become what he was trying to defeat, he was able to let go. However, Blake was an obvious choice to take over the role and be something neither he nor Harvey Dent ever could be. He realizes it’s time to move on and that it is time to move over for a new Batman that did not have his flaws.
6) Hiding the autopilot was necessary. That does not bother me at all. He needed to make a clean break. Plus, there was no time to explain to everybody once he was actually implementing the plan. Maybe he would have told Lucius or Alfred. I doubt it. It is better if they believe he is gone so they do not try to talk him out of it, or somehow act suspiciously and clue people into the fact maybe he is not dead. Particularly since presumably some out there know of his dual identity. So I buy it had to be a clean, crisp break possibly to even protect them. There are lots of reasons not to let anybody know you are faking your death, perhaps letting them know once some time has passed.
It’s not clearly presented as to why Wayne would quit? Sure it is:
1) He wants a life. Clearly he wanted one with Rachel. Now he has started something with Selina. Whether you buy into the budding romance is one thing, however given his solitude and her being the only woman who is ever likely to know his whole story, I’d go for it.
2) Cartilage. He does not have any in his knees.
3) Alfred. I think Alfred’s speech made an impression on him. Considering their history, I would not be surprised if (once he calmed down) it made a pretty huge impression on him. Plus, it was a way for him to give Alfred what he wanted and avoid risking his life.
4) Gotham needs Batman. Sure. And fortunately, Blake is there as a more pure example of what Wayne was trying to be, or wished he could be. And he has cartilage in his knees. At this point, for numerous reasons, Blake is probably a better fit for Batman, or at least good enough of a fit to be a pretty obvious choice for it.
5) Wayne has moved on. The anger and emotions he had held onto, what made him able to go after the Joker and almost become what he was trying to defeat, he was able to let go. However, Blake was an obvious choice to take over the role and be something neither he nor Harvey Dent ever could be. He realizes it’s time to move on and that it is time to move over for a new Batman that did not have his flaws.
6) Hiding the autopilot was necessary. That does not bother me at all. He needed to make a clean break. Plus, there was no time to explain to everybody once he was actually implementing the plan. Maybe he would have told Lucius or Alfred. I doubt it. It is better if they believe he is gone so they do not try to talk him out of it, or somehow act suspiciously and clue people into the fact maybe he is not dead. Particularly since presumably some out there know of his dual identity. So I buy it had to be a clean, crisp break possibly to even protect them. There are lots of reasons not to let anybody know you are faking your death, perhaps letting them know once some time has passed.
Sorry for the double post.
Anyway, Sean is right. No movie is beyond reproach. Overall, TDKR worked for me. However, the smaller complaints I can overlook since the overarching story seemed pretty sound and I can at least see there were reasons for the minutia, whether they all work for me or not. Overall it did pretty well (for me).
-Cheers
“Alfred, R’has Al Ghul, Lucius Fox, Gordon”
I believe it’s “Ra’s Al Ghul”, not “R’has Al Ghul”
Every single narrow minded online critic should read this reevaluation piece. This is why I love this movie, flaws and all, its about the journey the character takes. Nolan has taken the time to plant the seeds of what is essentially a mentaly ill character gradually regaining his sanity back. In the prison scene where the blind prison doctor tells Bruce you fail to make the jump because you don’t fear death, maybe if you embrace life you’ll experience a different outcome. When he returns back to Gotham his purpose is clear which enables him to defeat Bane(in what I think is one hell of an awesome fight)and save all of Gotham. Its not about serving his own gratification as the BATMAN, but serving the greater good. You don’t get arcs like this in Superhero movies. Its like those who have a problem with Nolan are scoffing at the fact that he’s daring them to make them think beyond the trappings of the genre. HOW DARE HE! The backlash against this movie truly confirms my fears that we have devolved into a bunch of automatons who want our information spoonfed to us. We’ve been trained to be afraid of introspection and I think that’s why those who are downright fanatical about these films are defending it because they see the value in them. Again I’m not claiming these films to be the best ever made, and nor are they perfect by any means. But I’ll be damned to deny their introspective qualities. Great Piece Drew. Seriously I hope those who’ve outright dismissed this movie in particular read what you’ve just wrote and take a second look and not judge it on what they wanted out of the film, but judge the film for what’s on the screen. A little thinking doesn’t hurt.
Finally, a little bit of clear, level-headed thinking! Agreed 100%.
I had issues with the eight-years of inactivity between The Dark Knight (TDK) and Dark Knight Rises (DKR), but I let it go. After accepting this premise, I found that I was able to immerse myself in the story and enjoy the film. That is, until the horrible second act where Bruce got deposited into the hole in the ground. This needless detour managed to expose the movie’s convoluted and nonsensical plot and went on to open up up massive plot holes that were never sufficiently addressed.
I agree with Drew’s assessment that Bane’s defeat of Batman essentially sent Bruce back to “the very start of his journey.” Thematically, it’s a great idea. However, I think that Nolan really stumbled in his execution of Bruce’s rebirth here.
Putting Bruce into a hole in the ground in a Third World country with an injured back means that Nolan now needs to find sufficient time in the screenplay for Bruce to recover physically, mentally, and spiritually. The use of the five-month ticking time bomb was a contrived and inelegant way of doing that, especially since nothing that happened in Gotham after Bruce went into the hole made any sense or was plausible within the rules that Nolan had already established in the previous films.
For example, I along with many others simply did not buy that the people of Gotham would behave the way they did after Bane declared martial law, or that the government would stand by and do nothing for five months. There was also no point to Bane’s plan to turn the people of Gotham against one another simply to blow up the city in the end. This was merely a device to give Bruce the time he needed to recuperate and climb out of the hole in the ground. It was obvious that everybody in the theater as well as the characters in the movie were just waiting for Batman to return.
Much of the backlash surrounding DKR stems from two sources. The first is that Nolan violated many of the rules that he had previously established in order to create this particular version of the Bat universe, rules which he had clearly laid out in Batman Begins and TDK. Specifically, the adventures of Bruce Wayne/Batman are supposed to play out in a realistic and plausible environment. Everything that occurs has an explanation that is rooted in reality. In DKR, many events occurred outside of that established reality. Things essentially just seemed to happen a little too conveniently, raising the implausibility factor to heights not seen in either of the two previous films in the series.
The second reason for the backlash against DKR is rooted in the first outlined above. Because Nolan had violated the rules that he had previously established for this particular version of the Bat universe, this violation had the effect of throwing many viewers out of the story, as they began to question how or why certain things that were happening in the film could be allowed to occur. This likely did not happen to audience members in the same degree in Batman Begins or TDK, as the force of the narrative and the tighter plot managed to carry most viewers past any inconsistencies or plot holes in those two movies. That was not the case with DKR, where an overly complicated and convoluted plot undercut the force of the narrative.
There will always be people out there trying to ruin this film for others, by bashing it incessantly or explaining its “backlash” in more glorified detail than it really demands, in an attempt to magnify and highlight its flaws compared to the other films in the Nolan trilogy.
TDKR wasn’t perfect. I accept that. Neither was TDK, and that happens to be my #3 favorite film ever. But you know what? I loved it. Deeply, truly loved it. That’s all that matters.
I’m liking what I’m reading. The movie was not perfect, but it was enjoyable and it had a great, moving ending that had me leaving the cinema with a smile on my face. Rise, from despair.
So why did Harold hate this so much? Don’t think he saw the same movie the rest of us did.