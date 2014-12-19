A sense of cerebral silliness filled Craig Ferguson”s “Late Late Show”

“Over its 2,000-plus episodes, Ferguson”s 'Late Late Show' became the sort of had-to-be-there joke that remained grateful to any newcomers who wanted to be there too,” says Hank Stuever, a one-time Ferguson guest. “Ratings stayed consistent at around a million-and-a-half viewers each night. Loyal fans were particularly devoted (for evidence of this, look no further than the show”s meticulously and lovingly tended Wikipedia page). Even if Ferguson wasn”t your particular cup of tea, it was impossible not to pick up on the show”s sense of cerebral silliness and joy. Starlets and accomplished actresses were often like putty in his hands. His male guests would frequently turn giddy. Writers almost always wound up talking about something besides their new book.” PLUS: Ferguson”s “Late Late” was its own unique beast, no other talk show host had this level of intimacy with his viewers, Ferguson and Stephen Colbert shared a lot in common, Ferguson was one fan”s sober guiding light, watch a montage of Craig's monologues, the best of Kristen Bell, Ferguson”s most-memorable moments, Ferguson had the ability to combine heart with humor, Ferguson was the best interviewer and loved anarchy, and he”ll be remembered for his storytelling, curiosity, physicality and attraction to risk.

New “Amazing Race” twist: Blind date couples

Next season will be composed of all dating couples, five of whom are on blind dates. PLUS: Former New Kid on the Block Jonathan Knight will compete with his boyfriend next season.

Coming to TLC: “My Husband”s Not Gay”

The January special focuses on four Mormon men who are attracted to other guys, even though three of them are married to women.

Did James Franco predict “The Interview” controversy on “30 Rock”?

A January 2010 episode has guest-star Franco saying his movie will never be released “because my performance will be deemed ‘too provocative for America.””

“Scandal”s” inspiration is helping Sony through its crisis

Judy Smith is advising Sony on how to deal with the criticism over dropping “The Interview.”

“SNL” historian predicts Pete Davidson will become the next Adam Sandler

“Live From New York” co-author James Andrew Miller says: “If you had to place a bet on who will become a Sandler 5 years from now, I'd go with Pete Davidson. He is going to have a long, interesting career.”

Watch Paula Deen”s bizarre holiday video

Featuring a lot of bacon and bourbon.

College writing class will use “Orange is the New Black” as its “textbook”

Assistant Professor Kim Lacey”s general-education English course at Saginaw Valley State University is using the Netflix series to focus on writing about oppression.

Listen to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” remastered with vintage synths and drum machines

The Blockhead Trio re-recorded the special”s soundtrack.

Jay Leno recalls one of his worst-ever guests: “The Bachelorette”s” Trista

Craig Ferguson asked Leno if he ever stopped paying attention to a guest. Trista Sutter immediately came to mind. PLUS: “Bachelor in Paradise” couple breaks up.

Burning questions for Stephen Colbert now that he”s done with “The Colbert Report”

Will he get a sidekick? Will CBS let him poke fun at sponsors? Will he have the freedom to mock every target? PLUS: How Colbert made conservatives more conservative, Fox News host: Colbert should write us a check, and confessions of a former “Colbert” intern.

2014 was the year to be outraged at TV shows

“SNL” began the year with a diversity problem, while many shows had rape storyline problems.

Check out “Girls” star Zosia Mamet and her new band

Mamet is lead singer of Chacha, named after her childhood nickname.

How “The Legends of Korra” became the most “badass, subversive show” of the year

The Nickelodeon series ended this week online, not on TV.

Read an oral history of Darlene Love singing “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” on Letterman

How Paul Shaffer got David Letterman hooked on the Christmas classic.

Jerry Seinfeld”s rapper pal Wale releases the “Festivus” trailer and mixtape

Wale is releasing a mixtape based on the famous “Seinfeld” episode.

In memoriam: All the big TV deaths of 2014

From “Game of Thrones” to “Boardwalk Empire.”

College football bowl season explained, via TV shows

The Sugar Bowl is the “Sherlock” bowl.

“The Affair” creator shoots down one of the most popular theories

Some fans of the Showtime series consider it the new “Lost.”

Lauren Graham takes us through her NYC diet

The “Parenthood” star is back East to finish writing her TV pilot in which she plays a late-night talk show host.

“Law & Order” meets shameless product integration

What if every “L&O” episode seamlessly integrated product placement?

Watch a preview of “Outlander”s” return

The 2nd half of Season 1 is going to be a lot darker.

The 10 best opening credits of 2014

“True Detective” and “The Affair” had the best credits this year.

“Glee” celebrates its “Glee-bye”

“The Glee-bye Begins,” says a new promo.

Syfy marks the holidays with “Christmas Icetastrophe”

This year”s holiday-themed disaster movie, airing Saturday, revolves around an asteroid that ruins Christmas for a small town.