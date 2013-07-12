Your guess is as good as mine as to why this scene didn’t make it into the final cut of “Pacific Rim.” My guess? It’s because the doctor’s tie is slightly askew and they didn’t want to have to re-shoot. Probably that’s the reason and not any other thing.
Watch: A super, ultra exclusive deleted scene from ‘Pacific Rim’
Liana Maeby 07.12.13 5 years ago
