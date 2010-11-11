A Veteran’s Day look at HBO’s ‘The Pacific’ on Blu-ray

It seems like today would be an appropriate time to take a look at the amazing Blu-ray edition of the HBO series “The Pacific,” which was released last week. A follow-up but not a direct sequel to the amazing 2001 series “Band Of Brothers,” it’s another 10-hour trip through a particular theater of engagement for WWII, following multiple characters based on real soldiers and their memoirs.
I didn’t watch the series as it was airing, so for me, “The Pacific” was a three-day event, and although I would still say I preferred “Band Of Brothers,” I found myself once again impressed by this scale of storytelling and by the way these true stories are spun into virtual history. These are amazing shows, and on a day like today, what something like “The Pacific” can do for an audience is personalize the unbelievable effort expended by each and every soldier who fought in WWII, and to drive home just how high the cost is when we send people to war. I love that Tom Hanks has taken his appetite for history and turned it into these high-gloss HBO series like “From Earth To The Moon.” These are some of the most significant things he’s been involved in, and I think they deserve special attention when talking about his career.
My father is a veteran, having served in Vietnam, and one of the things I’ve always tried to respect is that his time in the service is not something he wants to discuss in any detail. During the ’80s, when Vietnam suddenly became a major part of the cinematic landscape, we went to see several of those films together, and even then, we never dug not my father’s specific memories too deeply.
One of the reasons something like “The Pacific” has value is because it serves to fill that information gap between those who went to war and those who have not. I can imagine what these men saw and experienced, but I can’t really fully understand it. By taking ten hours to follow these characters through the entire Pacific theater, we get a sense of the inch-by-inch difficulty and horror of the situation.
The HBO Blu-ray set is remarkably well-produced, with supplements designed to expand on both the personal stories and the historical context. As with “Band Of Brothers,” the moment that devastated me comes as the end of the series, when we finally see the real faces of all the characters we’ve come to know over the previous ten hours. And I understand why. It’s one thing to watch “The Pacific” and react to it as a film experience. It’s so expertly staged and filmed that it is akin to being there. Whether it’s dealing with Japanese snipers or crazy weather or the constant stench of death and rot, “The Pacific” puts you right down there in the mud, and so you get as much of a sense as possible of what the experience would actually be.
And then at the very end, to see the real faces of the people who did this… to be hit by the full impact of what they were willing to endure to guarantee that I would be able to sit here, fifty-plus year later, free and able to live this particular American dream… it is humbling. Joseph Mazzelo, Jon Seda, Ashton Holmes, James Badge Dale, Rami Malek… as well as PFC Eugene Sledge, Sgt. John Basilone, PFC Sidney Phillips, PFC Robert Leckie, and PFC Merriell “Snafu” Shelton… give specific name to the general sacrifice that our country is built on.
If you don’t own “Band Of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” you really should. They are both outstanding, fitting tributes to the subjects they honor. They are available now from HBO on Blu-ray and DVD.
And although I’ve said it before, you can never say it enough. Thank you, Dad, for serving.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
The Pacific Theater was and remains the bloodiest theater of war in the HISTORY of the earth.
And while the evils of Nazi Germany are well-documented, Americans and the West largely remain ignorant to the kind of inhuman evil that the Japanese committed in their War.
Hitler killed 6 million Jews, Catholics, Gypsies, and other “non-desirables.”
Tojo and the Japanese killed 20 million Chinese and Koreans before America even entered the War. In fact, World War II truly began not when Hitler invaded France, but when Japan invaded China.
While the Germans treated Allied prisoners tolerably, it was better to die in battle than be taken POW by the Japanese.
The world needs more films and television miniseries like this to better explore the Pacific Theater of WWII, and the hell our Marines and Sailors lived through.
Which would you recommend first: this, Band of Brothers, or Generation Kill?
Band of Brothers
Speaking as someone who’s dad and multiple friends have been in Iraq I can tell you that Generation Kill is horribly inaccurate and many of the troops consider it to be insulting.
One of my friends who served for a year said, “It made me want to put my foot through the TV.”
Whereas veterans praise Band of Brothers for its accuracies and realistic depiction of battle.
Also consider that I’m a huge fan of “The Wire” and bashing a David Simon series.
Band of Brothers, there’s no choice to make really.
Cinematically, I’d watch Band of Brothers of The Pacific and Generation Kill.
That said, and this is for velocityknown, I was in Iraq in 2007 as a Recon Marine, so I have some familiarity with the subject material. I only watched the first couple of episodes of Generation Kill, basically stopping there because I found them so remarkably accurate to my own experience that I felt no need to see it dramatized.
I served with Marines who had been with 1st Recon when the author of Generation Kill was embedded, and they took offense at some of the inaccuracies of the book, but I think the series is fairly well regarded in the Corps, and its part of the rotation of moto movies you’ll find playing in a barracks.
Write a comment…
The Pacific was a huge let-down for me. Just badly written and not brilliantly cast. Band of Brothers is much, much better.
That’s too bad…I thought it was amazing, and I prefer it to B.O.B.
I prefer The Pacific as well
“the moment that devastated me comes as the end of the series, when we finally see the real faces of all the characters we’ve come to know over the previous ten hours. ”
Right there with you..insanely powerful. It brought up a lot of memories about my grandfather who served in the pacific during WW2