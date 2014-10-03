A$AP Rocky takes aim at fashion trends with Juicy J in new ‘Multiply’ video

10.03.14 4 years ago

Rapper A$AP Rocky has spend the last few months appearing on other people's tracks, working with everyone from Sam Smith, to Lykke Li to 2 Chainz.

Now, he's teaming with Juicy J for his own video the new single, “Multiply.”

Both solo on a soundstage and flanked by a massive mob of dudes in white shirts out and about in his native NYC, Rocky trashes fashion labels such as Been Trill and HBA and repeatedly paying tribute to late UGK rapper Pimp C, all while showing off some enviable bling and his omnipresent middle finger. 

Rocky even co-directed the clip with Shomi Patwary.

Watch it here:

While he hasn't made any official announcements, “Multiply” could lead up to a follow-up to 2013's “LongLiveA$AP.”

What do you think of “Multiply”?

