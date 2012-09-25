‘Kick-Ass 2’: Aaron Johnson and Donald Faison suit up in new image

09.26.12 6 years ago

While dozens (if not hundreds) of unauthorized photos from the Toronto set of “Kick-Ass 2” have hit the web over the last couple of weeks, director Jeff Wadlow has been posting more “official” looks at the upcoming sequel via Twitter as of late, most recently with a pic of Aaron Johnson and franchise newcomer Donald Faison in full wardrobe.

“Day 17… Team meeting next week in London. So long, Toronto!” tweeted Wadlow this afternoon (referencing the production’s departure from Toronto), along with a photo of Johnson and Faison (as superhero Doctor Gravity) in their respective costumes.

Check out the image below.

“Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” sees Johnson returning to the title role alongside Chloe Moretz as Hit-Girl and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The film also stars Jim Carrey, Robert Emms, Lindy Booth, John Leguizamo, Morris Chestnut, Andy Nyman and Olga Kurkulina as the skull-crushing Mother Russia. It’s slated for release on June 28, 2013.

Will you be seeing “Kick-Ass 2” in theaters? Sound off below.

