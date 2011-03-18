‘Kick-Ass’ star Aaron Johnson lines up two high-profile film roles

03.18.11 7 years ago

Aaron Johnson, best known as the scrawny superhero wannabe in “Kick-Ass,” is in high demand.

The Brit actor is being offered lead roles in two high-profile films, according to Deadline.com.

“Savages,” a drug cartel drama directed by Oliver Stone, is set to shoot in June, with a script by Shane Salerno and Don Winslow. Stone was interested in casting Jennifer Lawrence for the female lead, but her recent “Hunger Games” casting may be a conflict.

Johnson is also up for “Anna Karenina,” which would place him alongside  Keira Knightley in the Tolstoy adaptation to be directed by Joe Wright (“Atonement,” the upcoming “Hanna”).

Tom Stoppard is writing the adaptation for Working Title. “Karenina” will probably see a fall production, which would allow Johnson time to wrap “Savages.”

Johnson played a teenage John Lennon in “Nowhere Boy.” He’ll next be seen in “Albert Nobbs,” with Glenn Close and Mia Wasikowska.
 

