Aaron Paul ready to scale ‘The Dark Tower’ with Ron Howard

(CBR) Fans of both “The Dark Tower” and “Breaking Bad” are likely to agree on at least one thing: Aaron Paul is the right man to play Eddie Dean, the drug-addicted low-level criminal who joins Roland Deschain on his quest to find the Dark Tower.

Apparently, “The Dark Tower” director and producer Ron Howard also thinks he”s the perfect pick for his adaptation of the Stephen King books. Speaking with AICN, Paul revealed he”s met with Howard about joining “The Dark Tower”, and that he won”t turn down the opportunity to play Eddie Dean, should an offer come his way.

“I”ve had a ton of meetings on that,” he said. “I just had a general sit down with Ron Howard, who is a huge fan of [“Breaking Bad”], which is such a crazy thing to even think that Ron Howard even knows who I am. They”re definitely planning on making it.”

“I”m excited,” he continued. “Their goal is to do three films, but also have a television element to it, which will be very interesting. From what I hear, Eddie Dean is a pretty epic, iconic character.”

It certainly sounds like Paul has his fingers on the pulse of “The Dark Tower”, long in the works and highly anticipated by the book”s devoted following. Stay tuned for more news as it develops.