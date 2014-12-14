Aaron Sorkin calls Sony hack media scavengers ‘morally treasonous’ and ‘dishonorable’

I've sort of just sat back in muted horror all week as a lot of entertainment journalists have finally gotten their moment in the sun, to act like the Fourth Estate in the wake of the Sony hack, to act as if bitchy emails and spreadsheets documenting famous people's salaries somehow equate to The Pentagon Papers. I've read my computer screen, mouth agape, as writers have tried to explain it away as an unprecedented gray area, when all I see is fundamental black and white. The ethical ickiness has been shrill and it's been shrieking.
It seems “The Newsroom” creator Aaron Sorkin (no stranger to hot button issues, he) feels similarly. Sorkin wrote the script for an upcoming Steve Jobs biopic that made for much of the early fodder in this mess as it was chewed over in private emails between producer Scott Rudin and Sony co-chair Amy Pascal. Taking to the pages of The New York Times this weekend for an op-ed, he called outlets that have traded in the publication of this stolen material 'morally treasonous and spectacularly dishonorable.” He also calls on some sort of second act that might actually right the ship:
We create movie moments. Wouldn”t it be a movie moment if the other studios invoked the NATO rule and denounced the attack on Sony as an attack on all of us, and our bedrock belief in free expression? If the Writers Guild and Directors Guild stood by their members? If the Motion Picture Association of America, which represents the movie industry in Washington, knocked on the door of Congress and said we”re in the middle of an ongoing attack on one of America”s largest exports? We”re coming to the end of the first reel; it”s time to introduce our heroes.
Oh, but he wasn't done. A few graphs down he takes a big swipe at Variety co-Editor-in-Chief Andrew Wallenstein, whose recent op-ed rationalizing the publication of all this material as “necessary” had to have left a number of foreheads red from smacking across the industry:
The co-editor in chief of Variety tells us he decided that the leaks were – to use his word – “newsworthy.” I”m dying to ask him what part of the studio”s post-production notes on Cameron Crowe”s new project is newsworthy. So newsworthy that it”s worth carrying out the wishes of people who”ve said they”re going to murder families and who have so far done everything they”ve threatened to do. Newsworthy. As the character Inigo Montoya said in “The Princess Bride,” I do not think it means what you think it means…[S]o much for our national outrage over the National Security Agency reading our stuff. It turns out some of us have no problem with it at all. We just vacated that argument…at least the hackers are doing it for a cause. The press is doing it for a nickel.
Sick burn, bro. Read the rest here. It's on point.
This is a moment for reflection for those who hold Edward Snowden or Julian Assange up as heroes. Theses criticisms of the Sony hack and the media vultures that feed off it apply in those situations as well. None of these people who hack and distribute sensitive information should be congratulated – they are all dangerous.
The fact that you’re comparing releasing embarrassing Hollywood gossip to people blowing the whistle on actual criminal behaviour is absurd.
But some of the released info is about criminal behavior including studios and MPAA bribing state attorney generals to investigate Google. Surely that’s in the public interest to know?
This would be a very special episode of ‘The Newsroom’ if it was still in production.
Yes, let’s celebrate the man who somehow decided he is America’s moral compass. A more interesting version of this piece would have given us your thoughts on this without using the deplorable Aaron Sorkin (who is heavily involved in this scandal and has too much at stake for this article to preserve its journalistic integrity) as some sort of shield or filter. Ultimately, using Sorkin became much more distracting than anything, and the semblances of a thoughtful piece become muddled by engaging in the “he said/she said” sort of game that has made the original story itself so horrific, as you said.
Sorkin is one of those straight white men who feel like everything they say is valuable. Linking to him was just such an unnecessary and ultimately disappointing move from someone who represents a typically impeccable site.
Whether you think Sorkin is deplorable or not doesn’t change the truth of what he says. I’d engage you but you’re painfully blinded by bias.
“Sorkin is one of those straight white men who feel like everything they say is valuable.”
It’s interesting to me that the American conception of political correctness seems to only include blacks, women and homosexuals these days. But using ‘straight white men’ in a derogatory sense is just absolutely respectable. Go figure.
“Sorkin is one of those straight white men who feel like everything they say is valuable.”
That’s funny, I was going to say the same thing about you.
While I agree that the “newsworthiness” of the hacks is debatable, the thing that’s hard to reconcile is that Sorkin seems to really believe that all leaks are bad leaks. At least that’s what the Newsroom argued.
This Sony stuff, on a news level, is on about the same level as the celebrity iCloud hacks. So I am kind of surprised how many people are publishing these, as no self-respecting outlet would have posted those women’s pictures or texts.
However, there’s a world of difference between gossip leaks and political leaks. So those saying that this should make you think twice about Snowden et al., I’d say they’re in totally different stratospheres. There are things that are morally disgusting that are happening out there, and we deserve to know about that. While I’ll admit to having my gossip senses tingle at these Sony headlines, we definitely don’t deserve to see any of it.
Snowden is complex. The vetting of that material is the thing that’s in question, in my view, and should be. This world of the info dump is very, very dangerous.
I, for one, greatly appreciate Edward Snowden for putting my and my family’s lives in extreme danger.
But more on topic – it’s appalling that hackers would include social security numbers and personal information in their leaks. SSNs can never be changed, and those that lost their private information will spend their lives in constant fear of fraud and theft. Absolutely despicable on the part of these hackers.
The private emails of executives are also personal properties that should never see the light of day. However, you’ve certainly made a false analogy in comparing these items to iCloud hacks. The topics discussed in the emails are largely business matters of legitimate interest to professionals in this field. Now that this information has been made public, it’s unrealistic and perhaps unfair to expect that working industry professionals are not consuming the information. The ethical element of that, of course, remains debatable, but from a business standpoint this is clearly relevant information.
“The private emails of executives are also personal properties…”
If they were done on Sony’s email/network, they are the property of Sony and are not considered personal property.
Obviously there is a difference between iCloud hacks and these—the sexual abuse dimension is lacking here—but I still think of them both as largely “gossip” leaks, rather than legitimate news leaks. But, I suppose in that sense it makes sense that it’s primarily gossip rags like Gawker sifting through this stuff.
Not to sound hyperbolic, but I’d say anyone who thinks that Snowden and Wikileaks are unequivocally evil are just afraid of technology and afraid of progress. Power is digital now, not physical. And that means that, for once, we actually have some form of power over those that oppress us. I’m not hardline on this, I can see the damage it causes, but I think a lot of the arguments against political leaks are scare tactics.
You are right msd – comparing the two is absurd, the ‘criminal behaviour’ whistle blowers put lives at risk so it is much worse. The rest was gossip about world leaders, so much the same.
I’ve only opted in in fascination because of how quick Pascal opted out of the Mel Gibson business. Not only is she doing/saying some deplorable things, but she also openly discusses other people she does business with as doing deplorable things.
So was the Mel thing really about what he said or did she leach onto something? Thats why the leaks make me happy.