Aaron Sorkin tapped to write Steve Jobs biopic

Aaron Sorkin is set to tackle the story of yet another tech-world genius.

The “Social Network” scribe has been hired to pen Sony’s adaptation of “Steve Jobs,” Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of the Apple co-founder that moved over 2.2 million copies in 2011 alone.

“Steve Jobs” story is unique: he was one of the most revolutionary and influential men not just of our time but of all time,” said Sony Co-Chairman Amy Pascal in a statement. “There is no writer working in Hollywood today who is more capable of capturing such an extraordinary life for the screen than Aaron Sorkin; in his hands, we”re confident that the film will be everything that Jobs himself was: captivating, entertaining, and polarizing.”

The project is not to be confused with the competing Jobs film in which Ashton Kutcher has been attached to star as the late pioneer.

Last year Sorkin won an Oscar for writing “The Social Network,” which focused on the rise of billionaire Facebook creator Mark Zuckerburg. He was also nominated at this year’s ceremony for penning the “Moneyball” screenplay along with Steven Zaillian.

In addition to his recent film work, Sorkin also created the forthcoming HBO cable-news drama “The Newsroom” starring Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, Alison Pill and Dev Patel, among others. The series is slated to premiere on June 24. You can watch a teaser for it here.

Do you think Sorkin is the right choice to adapt Jobs’ life story for the big screen? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris