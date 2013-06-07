Aaron Taylor-Johnson may be joining ‘The Avengers 2’ as Quicksilver

Sometime in the next few weeks, I’ll be running my coverage of my visit to the set of “Kick-Ass 2,” where I had a few days to myself to see how director Jeff Wadlow is working with the returning cast, including Chloe Moretz and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, to make the sequel even more dangerous and deranged than the original. Of course, a big part of that coverage will be my conversation with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who returns to the sequel as Dave/Kick-Ass, the main character.
I was on the set for the original, and then really hadn’t seen much of him since, so when I finally ran into him on the sequel, I was amazed by just how much muscle he’s packed onto his frame. The difference that a few years make is monumental, and I suspect Johnson is a guy who studios are going to cast in action leads for many years to come. He’s a smart actor who can play vulnerable very well, and for his age, he has a remarkable sense of maturity.
I recently wrote a bit about the very strange showdown between 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios as they both make plans for the character of Quicksilver. As one of my comic-crazy friends just observed on Twitter, at this point, thanks to the back and forth, Quicksilver may be the worst Marvel character to ever have this much written about him. I’m still not sure I understand why he’s so important to both sets of filmmakers. Whatever the case, now it looks like Aaron Johnson-Taylor is Marvel’s choice for the role.
This comes on the heels of Singer’s announcement that Evan “American Horror Story” Peters is their choice for the part.
Considering the restrictions on Marvel, which forbid them from mentioning “Magneto” or “mutants,” he’s basically just going to be The Flash. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s not particularly important. Honestly, it feels like Marvel Studios really resents the deals that they have with the other studios. In particular, it feels like they are chafing against the restrictions that are in place because of their 20th Century Fox deal, and they’re not happy about the films that are being made because of that deal. I’ve heard a fair amount about the tension that exists between the companies, and at this point, I think it’s far more likely we’ll see Spider-Man swing through an “Avengers” sequel before we ever see Fox and Marvel work out any sort of deal to share their characters.
I think Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a strong choice for a character I care nothing about, and based on how much Whedon’s going to be juggling in the sequel, I’m curious to see how much Quicksilver actually gets used.
“The Avengers 2” is set for release May 1, 2015.
“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” is set for release July 18, 2014.
You say you can’t wait to see who Fox casts for Quiksilver…they already cast Evan Peters, also from Kick-Ass
He may have edited it, but that fact is clearly included in the article
It was edited. Instead of “I can’t wait to see if there’s a point to all this corporate posturing” being the line underneath the title it was “I can’t wait to see who Fox is going to cast” and asking the question again in the article.
Didn’t Singer already announce Evan Peters was playing his Quicksilver in Days Of Future Past?
I like both actors a lot. Johnson was very good in Savages, even though the movie was a bit off.
When did he become Taylor-Johnson ?
He’s in Godzilla isn’t he? Interested to see him in that.
I think it’s the Scarlet Witch who’s actually important to Marvel, because they’ll eventually want to do something with the Young Avengers.
Yeah..and I hear the only reason they’re using Captain America in these movies is because they can’t wait to get a Jack Flag project started.
If Marvel wanted to use Jack Flagg, they wouldn’t need to worry about introducing Captain America quickly, because they have exclusive rights to both characters. But if Fox establishes the definitive Scarlet Witch before Marvel does, it could affect a lot more than just the Scarlet Witch as a character.
In its own way, the Young Avengers was as much a success as the Ultimates, and Disney is all about youth. The Scarlet Witch was also critical to Disassembly, the story that made the Avengers Marvel’s bestselling comic. And now that I think about it, there is a recent comics plotline that Marvel might want Quicksilver for at some point: stealing Terrigen from the Inhumans. He’d just have to be doing it for SHIELD (or HYDRA) instead of the de-powered mutants.
Quicksilver isn’t important to Singer, just like all the rest of the mutants they’ve used over the years: They only use them for certain action pieces, that are almost always underwhelming, or for specific plot points.
They treat the X-Men movies like TV shows, with the mutants you see, either as main characters or bit players, filling in as the quest stars.
Singer wanted to do a scene with a guy who ran really fast, thus, Quicksilver.
Whedon, and Marvel, understand that these are MOVIES and use characters the way they’re supposed to be in feature length cinema. So, their Quicksilver will actually be a real character, not another “guest star”.
You keep making excuses for Singer/Donner and shelling out money for these movies, we’ll always be stuck with TV show X-Men – Never an actual, real X-Men movie.
(and, no, X-2 does not count)
There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s not particularly important.
What do you mean by that. Isn’t it up to Whedon and Marvel to decide what’s “important”?
I wouldn’t say that Quicksilver without Magneto is just The Flash. In the Marvel Universe, he’s a very distinct personality in his own right, a prickly, impatient jackass who plays at being a hero in spite of apparently hating everyone. And his importance to the history of The Avengers is pretty key. His first storyline involved he and his sister (and Hawkeye) being asked to join the team by Captain America, even though they were essentially villains. That story set the stage for a recurring theme in the comics of Cap taking the long-view on what he considered a hero and placing his trust in very unlikely candidates, as well as creating a tension between The Avengers and the public who are never quite as trusting as Captain America’s teams as he is.
Anyway, if you don’t know anything about Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch, I can understand not ‘getting’ them as choices, but as a long time comics reader, I can attest to there being lots of great stories and themes to explore by way of their inclusion…
Drew, if you can borrow it from one of your friends, read X-Factor #87 from 1993. It’ll explain everything you need to know about Quicksilver as a character, and why he’s more than just The Flash.
Yes, good idea! But for those who can’t, here’s a rundown of his personality and background:
– he’s been taking care of his “clumsy” (actually, a witch) sister all their lives. They’ve been lynched by mobs and Magneto used them as slaves, so Quicksilver has some trust issues and doesn’t like people much.
– he is super-protective of his sister, but also very kind to her
– he is impatient, arrogant, and an asshole
– a major reason why he’s such an asshole is because he is always stuck at superspeed, so everything moves VERY slowly for him. He is constantly fighting boredom and annoyance and has difficulty liking people who all move in slow-mo.
If you think about it that’s a horrible torture to suffer for your entire life.
ALSO: He doesn’t JUST run fast he does EVERYTHING fast, including learning, reading, talking etc.
Overall I’d say Quicksilver is actually one of the most interesting characters at Marvel. It’s just that in the comics most of the time he doesn’t get a lot of attention, so he’s always written as just a random asshole.