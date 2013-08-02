Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals lots of Quicksilver details

(CBR) Considering Aaron Taylor-Johnson still isn”t confirmed to play Quicksilver in Marvel”s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the guy sure knows a lot about the silver-haired speedster.

“There”s years – over 50 years – of backstory on him all there to use, and I like doing that,” the “Kick-Ass” star tells Total Film. “Him and his sister [the Scarlet Witch] have been abandoned by their parents and their father, and they grew up in Eastern Europe defending and looking out for themselves and each other. His sister really is his guidance – emotionally she”s the one who looks after him, and vice versa. He”s very overprotective physically – he doesn”t want anyone touching her.”

Taylor-Johnson”s comments sure make it sound like he”s ready to commit to Joss Whedon”s sequel. Even the actor admits that he and marvel are “in talks,” going so far as to detail some of those points of discussion.

“That”s what we”re in talks about really, right now – how I could become that character and not feel forced,” he said. “I might not look right with white hair, and the accent may be wrong … it just doesn”t work like that. It”s about – unless you”re Jim Carrey or Nic Cage and go, ‘This is the character,” people go ‘OK, OK …” When people haven”t been shown your range like that, then they”re a bit more skeptical – they may not want you to push the boundaries in that way. But that”s what I”m interested in as an actor.”

“Kick-Ass 2” opens nationwide on Aug. 16.