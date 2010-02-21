Abbey Road not for sale, according to owner EMI

02.21.10 8 years ago

Nearly a week after we reported that EMI had put the legendary London studio Abbey Road on the selling block, the beleaguered record company has clarified its position.

Abbey Road, made famous by the Beatles, is not for sale, according to a statement released by EMI Sunday morning. Instead, the financially-troubled firm is “holding preliminary discussions for the revitalization of Abbey Road with interested and appropriate third parties.:

Furthermore, the company turned down an outside offer to purchase Abbey Road for 30 Million British Pounds last summer, according to the statement.  Instead, it is looking for an “injection of new capital” to pump back into the studio, which EMI says has been losing money.

