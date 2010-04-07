ABC adds summer premieres for ‘Gates,’ ‘Scoundrels’ and ‘Rookie Blue’

ABC is going all out this summer, with a slate that includes the series premiere of three scripted shows and a wide variety of unscripted offerings.
In all, ABC will be airing some manner of original programming on four nights of the week through the summer. Sorry Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
ABC had already announced parts of its summer plans.
We knew that “The Bachelorette” was premiering from 9-11 on May 24 and moving to its regular 8-10:02 slot the following week, joined by the premiere of “True Beauty.”
We also knew that “Wipeout” would have a two-hour sneak peek on Tuesday, June 1, with a two-hour premiere on June 22 and its first regular hour-long airing the following week, coupled with the premiere of the new show “Downfall,” in which contestants ask questions for a million bucks while standing on the top of a skyscraper.
We knew “Dating in the Dark” would return at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, but we now also know that it will be paired with the “Bachelor” meets “Big Brother” series “Bachelor Pad,” which will air from 8-10 p.m.
Other unscripted shows landing premieres are “Boston Med” (Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m.), the second season of “Shaq Vs.” (Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m.) and “Head Cases” (Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m.).
On the scripted side, ABC will go with two hours of new dramas on Sunday nights, starting on June 20, with “The Gates” at 9 p.m. and “Scoundrels” at 10 p.m.
Described as a supernatural crime drama set in a gated community, “The Gates” comes from the same Fox TV Studios pipeline that brought such international co-productions as “Menta” and “Defying Gravity.” It stars Frank Grillo, Marisol Nichols, Rhona Mitra, Luke Mably, Travis Caldwell, Skylar Samuels, Colton Haynes, Victoria Platt, Janina Gavankar, Chandra West and Justin Miles.
“Scoundrels” is based on the series from New Zealand and focuses on a matriarch trying to straighten out her family of criminals. Virginia Madsen, David James Elliot, Patrick Flueger, Leven Rambin, Vanessa Marano, Carlos Bernard, Jessalyn Wanlim, Jessica Collins and Michael Bowen star.
Also on the scripted front, ABC will premiere “Rookie Blue” on Thursday, June 24 at 9 p.m. Formerly titled “Copper,” the Canadian production looks at the lives of first-year cops and stars Missy Peregrym, Greg Smith, Ben Bass, Enuka Okuma, Eric Johnson, Travis Milne, Charlotte Sullivan, Noam Jenkins, Matt Gordon and Malanie Nicholls-King.
Well I guess they are keeping all the Wednesday sitcoms on rerun for the whole summer, the rerun numbers especially for Modern Family are decent enough compared to ABC drama reruns. I hope ABC could sneak in the two unaired episodes of Better Off Ted as well for burnoff on the hole on the comedy block.
And it would be cool if they could also burnoff the 2 unaired episodes of Eastwick on Saturday at 10pm like last year’s case with Pushing Daisies, Eli Stone and Dirty Sexy Money :D
Hopefully ABC will air the five remaining episodes of Defying Gravity, especially considering the Constellation Awards released their nominations yesterday and Defying Gravity made a clean sweep earning nominations in every category! No other show or film pulled this off. The nominations were solely based on fans votes.
Best Male Performance in a 2009 Science Fiction Television Episode
â€¢ Ron Livingston, for â€œDefying Gravityâ€, episode â€œKissâ€
Best Female Performance in a 2009 Science Fiction Television Episode
â€¢ Laura Harris, for â€œDefying Gravityâ€, episode â€œKissâ€
Best Science Fiction Television Series of 2009
â€¢ â€œDefying Gravityâ€
Best Technical Accomplishment in a 2009 Science Fiction Film or Television Production
â€¢ Stargate Studios, for visual effects in â€œDefying Gravityâ€
Best Overall 2009 Science Fiction Film or Television Script
â€¢ â€œDefying Gravity â€“ Kissâ€, written by James Parriott
Outstanding Canadian Contribution to Science Fiction Film or Television in 2009
â€¢ â€œDefying Gravityâ€ â€“ Series produced in Canada.
