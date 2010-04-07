ABC adds summer premieres for ‘Gates,’ ‘Scoundrels’ and ‘Rookie Blue’

ABC is going all out this summer, with a slate that includes the series premiere of three scripted shows and a wide variety of unscripted offerings.

In all, ABC will be airing some manner of original programming on four nights of the week through the summer. Sorry Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

ABC had already announced parts of its summer plans.

We knew that “The Bachelorette” was premiering from 9-11 on May 24 and moving to its regular 8-10:02 slot the following week, joined by the premiere of “True Beauty.”

We also knew that “Wipeout” would have a two-hour sneak peek on Tuesday, June 1, with a two-hour premiere on June 22 and its first regular hour-long airing the following week, coupled with the premiere of the new show “Downfall,” in which contestants ask questions for a million bucks while standing on the top of a skyscraper.

We knew “Dating in the Dark” would return at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, but we now also know that it will be paired with the “Bachelor” meets “Big Brother” series “Bachelor Pad,” which will air from 8-10 p.m.

Other unscripted shows landing premieres are “Boston Med” (Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m.), the second season of “Shaq Vs.” (Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m.) and “Head Cases” (Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m.).

On the scripted side, ABC will go with two hours of new dramas on Sunday nights, starting on June 20, with “The Gates” at 9 p.m. and “Scoundrels” at 10 p.m.

Described as a supernatural crime drama set in a gated community, “The Gates” comes from the same Fox TV Studios pipeline that brought such international co-productions as “Menta” and “Defying Gravity.” It stars Frank Grillo, Marisol Nichols, Rhona Mitra, Luke Mably, Travis Caldwell, Skylar Samuels, Colton Haynes, Victoria Platt, Janina Gavankar, Chandra West and Justin Miles.

“Scoundrels” is based on the series from New Zealand and focuses on a matriarch trying to straighten out her family of criminals. Virginia Madsen, David James Elliot, Patrick Flueger, Leven Rambin, Vanessa Marano, Carlos Bernard, Jessalyn Wanlim, Jessica Collins and Michael Bowen star.

Also on the scripted front, ABC will premiere “Rookie Blue” on Thursday, June 24 at 9 p.m. Formerly titled “Copper,” the Canadian production looks at the lives of first-year cops and stars Missy Peregrym, Greg Smith, Ben Bass, Enuka Okuma, Eric Johnson, Travis Milne, Charlotte Sullivan, Noam Jenkins, Matt Gordon and Malanie Nicholls-King.