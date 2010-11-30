ABC announces ‘Body of Proof’ premiere date

“Body of Proof,” a new drama starring Dana Delany as a neurosurgeon-turned-medical-examiner, was on ABC’s fall schedule – where it was supposed to air on Fridays at 9 – but never had a premiere date. Then other ABC dramas either failed (“The Whole Truth”) or struggled (“Detroit 1-8-7”), and the network decided “Body of Proof” would have a better chance if they waited and plugged it into a mid-week slot in place of one of those shows.
That decision was finally made official today, when the network announced that “Body of Proof” (which co-stars Jeri Ryan, Sonja Sohn and John Carroll Lynch, among other actors) will debut on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. It will take the place of “Detroit 1-8-7,” which will have wrapped up a truncated 18-episode season. Chances are that this spells the end for the Michael Imperioli cop drama, but there’s always the possibility that “Body of Proof” does worse, development for next season is bad, etc., and the show gets a reprieve.
That’s crap…. people have missed the boat on Detroit 187. Hard to get excited about a procedural, I know, but I found it to be one of the best new shows of the season. Disappointing.
Agreed, Tom… In its first episodes, “All in the Family” didn’t do so hot either if I recall the debut correctly. Studios are so quick to pull the plug on something that needs to mature.
Victor, the business and viewing habits have also changed, massively, since the days of All in the Family. I’m not saying networks shouldn’t be more patient sometimes, nor that a struggling show can’t eventually become a solid performer, but citing a nearly 40-year-old example from a day when there were only three networks worth caring about (and when Saturday was the biggest TV night of the week) doesn’t really help the argument.
John Carroll Lynch not John Barry Carroll
Whoops. Conflated Lynch with former NBA player Joe Barry Carroll, a bust so big that his nickname quickly became Joe Barely Cares.
Fixed.
Hope this piece of crap flops…ABC NEVER gives anything a fighting chance. Dana Delaney…a neurosurgeon? REAL BELIEVABLE!!
body of proof is one of my favorite shows I work in Detroit and do not want to see a cop show about it
Detroit 187 has quickly become one of our favorite shows on tv. I would hate to see it cancelled. I usually think of NBC as the network that can’t tell a good show from a rock. If ABC wants to do well they should promote this show a bit more and give it a chance.