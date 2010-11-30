ABC announces ‘Body of Proof’ premiere date

“Body of Proof,” a new drama starring Dana Delany as a neurosurgeon-turned-medical-examiner, was on ABC’s fall schedule – where it was supposed to air on Fridays at 9 – but never had a premiere date. Then other ABC dramas either failed (“The Whole Truth”) or struggled (“Detroit 1-8-7”), and the network decided “Body of Proof” would have a better chance if they waited and plugged it into a mid-week slot in place of one of those shows.

That decision was finally made official today, when the network announced that “Body of Proof” (which co-stars Jeri Ryan, Sonja Sohn and John Carroll Lynch, among other actors) will debut on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. It will take the place of “Detroit 1-8-7,” which will have wrapped up a truncated 18-episode season. Chances are that this spells the end for the Michael Imperioli cop drama, but there’s always the possibility that “Body of Proof” does worse, development for next season is bad, etc., and the show gets a reprieve.