ABC announces summer schedule with ‘Duets,’ ‘Bachelor Pad,’ ‘Rookie Blue’ & more

ABC has announced a summer schedule that includes the return of “Wipeout,” “Rookie Blue,” “Secret Millionaire,” “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” and “Bachelor Pad,” plus new series “Duets,” “Trust Us With Your Life” and “Final Witness.” That leads to a full roster once you include “The Bachelorette,” whose May 14 premiere had been previously announced.

The schedule, with premiere dates:

Thursday, May 24: “Duets” is ABC’s latest attempt to get in on the singing competition show action, in which celebrity judges Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie and Robin Thicke perform alongside the contestants. It airs at 8, followed by “Rookie Blue” at 10.

Sunday, June 3: “Secret Millionaire” at 8, followed by a two-hour version of “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” at 9.

Thursday, June 28: Once “Duets” shrinks back to an hour, “Wipeout” returns, airing from 9 to 10.

Tuesday, July 10: In “Trust Us With Your Life,” celebrities tell stories from their past, which are then acted out by a team of improv actors. That airs from 9 to 10 and is followed by “Final Witness,” a true-crime series blending documentary-style interviews with recreated scenes featuring actors playing the killers and victims.

Monday, July 23: “Bachelor Pad,” the one show in the “Bachelor” franchise that doesn’t pretend to be about true love, will air from 8 to 10.