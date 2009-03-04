ABC announces the new ‘Bachelorette’

03.04.09 9 years ago

ABC

Going with a familiar face helped lead “The Bachelor” to a ratings renewal, so ABC is following the same blueprint with the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

The network announced on Tuesday (March 3) that Jillian Harris will get a second chance at finding televised love this summer when she toplines the new installment of “The Bachelorette.”

Jillian, a 29-year-old restaurant interior designer who currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, came mighty close to winning Jason Mesnick’s heart on the recently completed season of “The Bachelor.”

Of course, given the way people are talking about Jason in the aftermath of his finale hijinks, Jillian appears to have dodged a bullet. If nothing else, Jillian got a trip to New Zealand and ABC proudly says that “she and Jason shared one of the steamiest hot tubs in ‘Bachelor’ history.”

Ultimately, despite that jacuzzi steaminess, Jason wasn’t sure his chemistry with Jillian was real. Even if Jason didn’t make the right choice for his heart, his choices seem to have all been right for ABC. Monday night’s “Bachelor” finale delivered the show’s largest finale audience in over five years and its top adults 18-49 finale in over four years.

“Bachelor” producer Mike Fleiss reportedly asked both Molly and Melissa to be the new “Bachelorette” when both had been alternatingly scorned by Jason, but both declined in turn.

Jillian’s run as “The Bachelorette” will begin with a two-hour premiere on Monday, May 18.

TAGSABCJILLIAN HARRISTHE BACHELORETTE

