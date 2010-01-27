ABC axes ‘Ugly Betty’ after this season

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s ugly news for all the fans of “Ugly Betty.” ABC says the series will be canceled after this season.

A critical and popular success with its premiere in fall 2006, “Ugly Betty” has struggled in recent years with audience erosion.

Based on a Colombian telenovela, the warmhearted dramedy stars America Ferrera as an ambitious but style-challenged young woman out to build a future at a New York fashion magazine.

ABC is promising that the series will conclude its run in a fashion that will satisfy its fans. ABC says eight episodes are left.

The series has been saluted with Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody awards, among others.

