ABC axes ‘Ugly Betty’ after this season

01.27.10 9 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s ugly news for all the fans of “Ugly Betty.” ABC says the series will be canceled after this season.

A critical and popular success with its premiere in fall 2006, “Ugly Betty” has struggled in recent years with audience erosion.

Based on a Colombian telenovela, the warmhearted dramedy stars America Ferrera as an ambitious but style-challenged young woman out to build a future at a New York fashion magazine.

ABC is promising that the series will conclude its run in a fashion that will satisfy its fans. ABC says eight episodes are left.

The series has been saluted with Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody awards, among others.

Copyright (2009) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

