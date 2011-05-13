ABC Bubble Bloodbath: ‘V,’ ‘Brothers & Sisters,’ ‘No Ordinary Family’ canceled

Just days after FOX decimated its entire stack of bubble shows, ABC has nearly repeated the trick, clearing out at least five dramas and two comedies to make room for a heaping pile of fresh pickups.
We’ll get to the pickups, which include “Charlie’s Angels” and more, in a separate story, but first let’s mourn the passing of “Brothers & Sisters,” “V,” “No Ordinary Family,” “Detroit 1-8-7,” “Off the Map,” “Mr. Sunshine” and “Better With You,” which have all been given their walking papers, according to a wide variety of media reports.
The biggest surprise of that group was “Brothers & Sisters.” As recently as last week, there were reports that the long-running Emmy-winning drama might return for a truncated sixth season, possibly with only a limited dose of Calista Flockhart. Instead, ABC has opted not to renew the family drama, which earned Sally Field an Emmy and ran for 109 episodes, ending with what was now a series finale last Sunday.
Sci-fi fans also had hopes for “V,” which struggled in its two seasons, but was also bounced around ABC’s schedule with an aggressiveness that led some people to believe that with a stable time slot and premiere date and episode order, it might develop an audience.
“No Ordinary Family” and “Detroit 1-8-7” experienced some critical support and some network enthusiasm, but both shows also dealt with reduced episode orders, random preemptions and out-of-time-slot burnoff airings. “Off the Map” at least aired its allotment of 13 episodes, but the Shonda Rhimes
drama generated such low ratings there was never any real likelihood of renewal.
On the comedy front, “Better with You” aired its full compliment of episodes, but lost too much of its lead-in from “The Middle,” while failing to generate any real buzz. Also suffering from too much viewer attrition was the Matthew Perry vehicle “Mr. Sunshine,” which aired after “Modern Family” for much of the spring.
Check out the updated fates of all of your favorite 2011 TV Shows on the Bubble.
What they said about V was right on! I was always mad that they only gave us a new episode every 2 0r 3 weeks. Show is better suited for Si-Fi channel anyway. And like the original 80’s show, they left us with alot of unanswered questions and a cliffhanger. Go to hell ABC!!!
I’ll second that.
SyFy no longer care about decent SciFi either, so don’t agree, they just cancelled SGU and Caprica recently. The only channel that appears to be dedicated to SciFi is BBCA. I heard the director for Dr. Who has planned up to 2 seasons of storyline arcs, but all kept top secret. It draws an audience of 9 MIL in the UK which is massive for a SciFi show!
ABC can suck it, there has not been much I watch on there since Lost ended now they have canceled the two shows I watched which was V and Off the Map, now I will never watch ABC again
I will NEVER watch another show on ABC again – last time they cancel a show that I love. V was great and ABC is the worst network in existence!
V was the only thing I watched in ABC. Too bad Sci Fi shows don’t get a decent shake. So few real quality ones actually make it to the end with some resolution. Well, at least FOX didn’t get it; and brutally slay it with pop-catches: A word to all you ‘serious’ network decision makers about good science fiction shows: Less focus-group and statistics. POPULAR does not, and will now, work for good science fiction. Care about the show and the story and the characters. Hell; why not do that for all shows eh? You might actually crank out something that isn’t some brain dead walking crap :p Why not make an actual -good- show instead of ‘We wantt everyone to love it and it make us so much money’ shows. Granted, yes; you need to make money, but damn man; how about something that actually stimulates the imagination here? Good lord.
I agree with all of your opinions of ABC. When I see the complete trash they’re going to replace V with I find myself projectile vomiting. After V started airing, ABC screwed with its schedule so much that it was a miracle if anyone could even find it. What kind of ratings would they expect when they dick around like that? “Go to hell ABC!!!” Hell is too good for those execs!
Invasion was awesome…. Cancelled!! Now V.. ABC does cut great shows before they are even given a chance. I didn’t start watching Alias until it was being reran on another station because I am sick of getting involved with a show and Bam Gone! I wish another Network would pick this up. Sighhhhh
ABC wouldn’t know a good show if it walked up and bit them in the butt. It was incredibly frustrating to NOT be able to watch V on line (for those of us that missed the show)… and now canceling V??? Is there any doubt WHY ABC is dead last? Scoop up another boring stupid reality show ABC. It’s what you do best! ugh.
Can’t believe they canned V ,I will be cancelling ABC
BlÃ¦Ã¦Ã¦Ã¦Ã¦
I had some interest in V, then saw a promo in which the V’s wanted to get our souls. Also in the promo, a trip to the Vatican…That was enough for me.
fuck you!! that show rocked!!!!
fuck you! watch before say something!
HAHAHAHAHA…….. sean & victor said it well, this & caprica was the shows me & my wife watched. ABC SUCKS!! V had everything and you go and screw it up. ABC & SYFY must be related.
Wow! Thanks ABC….for giving me yet another reason to watch even less TV. No point in giving any new shows a chance, just going to get cancelled anyway. I loved V and am pretty unimpressed that it ends on a cliffhanger. Good thing I like to read (it’s pretty hard for someone to “cancel” my books.
Have to second this one! Just need to add that it is not just ABC… Pretty much all networks are killing any reason to start watching anything. You start watching a show and if it isn’t in the top 5 or 10 positions for ever then it is cancelled and they don’t even bother wrapping up the story line… The list is endless, invasion, reaper, V, SGU, jericho… and a almost never ending list. What is the point of getting invested in a series if the networks are not going to give any consideration at all to the viewers that do watch…
I would agree with you, I find it hard to invest any time in tv… I only watch a couple and V was one of them. Now I guess I’ll spend more time reading to my children ;)
im from england and we only just got the final part of v season 2 tonight i loved it, and have not missed an episode, and am now completely gutted that its been cancelled!!!!
Totally agree! The message is clear, don’t watch network tv shows/pilots cause if they are good; they’ll get cancelled! Book reading it is AND wait for it…Netflix! Yes they are now producing original programing and will have multiple episodes available to watch in blitzes! THIS is the new model, seeya ole dinosaurs, ABC, NBC and CBS…STRZ is also making a ton of original content available via Netflix…Torch wood fans, check out new American version this July…whooohoo!
I can’t believe ABC is doing this.
What I’m about to say is not a joke. I’m dead serious.
I’ve got so mad on ABC for this that I just have no reason to watch TV anymore. So what did I do about it? I just cancelled my Cable Service.
I’m not freaking joking. I’m serious.
I literately have no reason to watch TV anymore.
ABC, you can go to hell…!
SUPER DISLIKE THAT BROTHERS AND SISTERS IS BEING CANCELED.
abc what a bad decision to cancel V, i will never watch your network again!
I loved Brothers and Sisters. There is so much junk on TV — this is a bad call. This was a daring show that tackled hard topics and showed how loving an not so perfect family can still be. I”ll miss watching.
I totally agree with this comment. There is truely too much junk on TV and Brothers and Sisters was a great show that was funny yet serious. Guess I will be getting more sleep now!
I HATE ABC!!! Mr. Sunshine was really good and Better With You was hilarious!!! Why dont they give them a chance???? Im never watching ABC ever again now. RETARDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No love for “No Ordinary Family”? Oh well, they did it to themselves.
Too bad, watching Darla running is super slo-mo was pretty hot.
Sucks about 187, loved that show…at least it had a great season/series finale…
Really liked Detroit 187 too! :(
I am BEYOND annoyed they’ve cancelled V. ABC can go to hell…there’s no point in watching their shows if they just end up cancelling them. Never again.
V !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The second half of season 1 was such a huge improvement it turned me anti to pro-reboot. The second season was wise to bring in Jane Badler from the original 1980’s incarnation of V and finally in its last episode (now the SERIES final episode?) to bring in Marc Singer who had been the lead of the original. I was looking forward to more of his character. V !!!!! :(
I agree with Jawsphobia. I like the V.
Too bad about V. However, once they didn’t make the second season available online, I knew the days of the show were numbered and not too many at that.
@Amused123 – agreed. Once they killed it off Hulu, I never really thought of it again. One the one hand, they thought the show was so awesome it didn’t need to be online; on the other, they officially killed it off for people who don’t have DVRs.
I hope all of the V fans out there never watch their crappy network again. V was the best show on the network, and they are just going to end it with humans being blissed and a bunch of alien fleets moving in towards earth..and Anna crying red blood tears?!!!! I hope it gets picked up from some other network.
ABC sucks, first it was Eastwick, then the Gates and now Off the Map and Mr. Sunshine. Every time I find a show I like they cancel it. You know ABC not everybody watches on T.V some of us watch on-line.
I agree. My kids hog the tv in the evenings so I DVR or watch shows on Hulu when I get a chance. They base their ratings on who is watching at the exact time it is on. I bet ratings for V would have gone up if they had looked more into who watched V on Hulu after the initial airing.
Write a comment…ABC… You piece of shit of a network!! I can’t believe you retards cancelled V!!! It was such a great show. I will not watch shit network again. All executives are mindless retards. Oh yeah go to hell. Hopefully Syfy picks it up.
SyFy has already stated they are no longer interested in resurrecting cancelled shows. They’re happy with 3 different Ghost Hunters and Stargate out the ass and movies that were made to suck.
i will miss v :(
So disappointed about V, ABC never gave them a chance. Too bad!
V was cancelled just when it started to become the most kick ass show in world history. It was the only network show besides an occasional episode of The Big Bang Theory that even merited my attention. It’s not just ABC that sucks on a scale that is legendary it’s all network TV. HBO and Showtime’s worst original series utterly destroy the best network shows. SyFy has announced they are no longer resurrecting cancelled shows (although they do like to show the most freakishly awful direct to DVD movies and poorly acted original series and…wrest…ling…WTF). At least i still have The Borgias. Why must V get cancelled and Smallville go on for far longer than it should have?
What Jason said! EXACTLY! The reason I NEVER watch network and ONLY movies or Original Series (Soprano’s, Tudors, Borgias anyone??)…because NETWORK SUCKS! At least it did-until V..now it does again-and yep, ScyFy has really circled the drain as well! Indeed!
Let’s face it … MR SUNSHINE simply was not funny.
ABC sucks for canceling a series as great V!
V was likely to get cancelled so I didn’t understand why they would end it on a cliffhanger. I definitely won’t buy the DVDs of a show that has no ending. I don’t expect a wrap-up of all the storylines but some sort of conclusion would have been nice. Firefly, for example, at least had a decent ending.
Firefly didn’t end as a TV series, it ended as the feature film Serenity. And I seriously doubt that there’ll be a V movie anytime soon. And while Serenity was an awesome way to wrap Firefly, I found both of the X-Files movies lacking any real conclusion. I really enjoyed the cliff-hanger ending of the last season of V, but like most on here, I’d like to see the rest.
Complaints to ABC go here: [abc.go.com]
I would have watched “V”, but they took it off Hulu. As No Ordinary Family, it just didn’t work with me, though I did like all the actors in it. Just flimsy story writing with run of the mill (aka ordinary) super powers.
Auurggghhh!! No Ordinary Family and Mr. Sunshine were both great shows! Why don’t networks realize that it takes more than one season to make a show?
Let’s revolt and pick up books. Forget these networks; they seem to only care about what they can suck from us to gain advertising revenue.
I’m going to miss “V” and “No Ordinary Family” the most. I had high hopes for both shows. Hopefully someone can work something out to get them back on the air. Thumbs down ABC.
Fuck all you crappy ass networks, I’m just gonna quit watching TV completely!
These networks sure are buzzkills… Why don’t they let US vote on the lineups? Jeez…
Channel 5 loves Sci-Fi and T.V. Horror. Fans support Channel 5.
Maybe if the FAMILY from No Ordinary family actually used there powers beside the father the show wouldn’t have been canceled. Who gives a **** about the stupid daughter and her boyfriend every damn episode? The son never used his powers and the writers never developed them and the mother was pretty useless too. The writers did an awful job, so I’m sad at this. But Detroit 187 deserved more. That was an unbelievably good show, but ABC is so retarded they kept bumping it for Barbra Walters, and whatever the hell else they could find to ruin a great show. Hopefully it’ll get picked up on Showtime or something.
hmm… obviously you didnt watch the show.
No ordinary family is a FAMILY drama, not a thriller. The show analyzes each family member’s behavior, decisions, and actions.
Not using their powers? Blind by any chance? In each episode, every member used their powers in one way or another, its unfortunate that that’s not obvious to you. Pity.
No Ordinary Family started off slow but was getting better. Our family looked forward to V . We loved it. Most everthing on tv is garbage. They are gonna put on Charlies Angels? Please..been there done that . Not interested -I give it 2 episodes !
That’s sucks! I always watched these shows on Internet..like Hulu.com because I don’t have the time to watch them on T.V.. and also I am getting sick of commercials they last for to long…
Cancelled V and intelligent SC FI show action packed yet the net works continue running stupid ass reality tv shows like the biggest fat slob loser. Americans are really retarded, and deserve the biggest fat slob loser.
Really liked Off the Map. Too bad it is not being renewed. Watched No Ordinary Family, but lost interest towards the end. Never watched any of the others.
WHAT THE HELL!!!!!!!!!!! Just when Nora Walker was finding her true love, the idiots at ABC cancel the show………. And V……..LOVED IT!! Someone needs to be fired for this!!!
The person who xxled the shows probably got a raise, and a promotion.
Ok. Ever ones asking why? Why cancel great shows like: 24,heroes,the gates,ugly Betty,brothers and sisters,lost,wonder woman 2011fall,all my children and more? Whether you liked some of these or not these greedy producers only care about one thing: $$ reality shows don’t have to pay actors so they can have 3-4 stupid uneducated crap instead of a writers day dream of good dialog. That is why I cancelled cable and now buy my 1-3 shows appletv…good buy cable hello stream and save $ myself. Thanks greedy producers now I can save bundles. Boycott these stupid reality shows and bring back actual actors not these crazy actor want to bes.
Forgot to mention I’ll miss my most favorite show “v” and the beautiful aliens!
Way ahead of you ;-) Haven’t watched any reality shows for the last 4 years. They’re are just dumb, idiotic and quite frankly boooooring!
Sometimes it doesn’t even pay to get into a new show that’s actually decent, because the networks will just cancel it anyway & replace it with some crap that only appeals to the dumbed down reality tv crowd. ABC will probably replace any leftover spots with 10 more hours of Dancing With The Stars..
Or… *13* new *scripted* shows. But whatever.
You actually nailed it on the head. I dont know who the poll, but it isnt anyone with a brain!
I’m from the Uk and have just watched the season finalle of V, a series I followed from the very start and invested a lot of time in. LIke others I am pretty peed off that the show has just been pulled without so much as an apology to it’s many fans. Not only that but the story is unresolved which basically sucks big time. I guess the moral of the story is not to invest in any new series that comes from the US as more often than not you will be left high when the series inevitably gets canned. Disappointing doesn’t come close to the attitude of ABC , FOX etal
I’m so, so disappointed with how they ended V. Abrupt and very shoddily. Thanks so much for the eternal cliff-hanger.
I will always treasure the five seasons with my favourite Brothers and Sisters. My thanks to the wonderful cast. Special mention to Sally Field and Calista Flockhart. The script writes and directors were excellent too, every single week. You guys ought to give yourselves a pat on the back for a job extremely well done. The joy and happiness you have given your viewers – just immeasurable! Absolutely devastated to see this show go. It was the Little House On The Prairie, The Brady Bunch, Family, The Waltons, of this era. Feel good endings all the time, that brought tears of joy and laughter into many, many homes. I will definitely be getting the whole box set in bluray for keeps. Again, thank you to all who were involved in such a great production. Kudos and love to all of you, always.
I think I am just not going to bother with ABC anymore because what’s the point? It’s obvious they can care less about their viewers. Screw them. They treated V horribly, that was the only show I liked. I also liked Eastwick the year before. Screw ABC honestly. I hope V gets picked up by another network!
I hope Netflix picks up V and No Ordinary Family…it kept getting the crap time slots…I’m considering cancelling cable for this very reason. They get you hooked and then they cancel…what a waste if time. I think they owe me some money back!!!
I know they could have done soo much with No Ordinary Family! They’re super heroes!! Why did they cancel the show? It was really good. I couldn’t wait to see how the 2nd season would have turned out, but now I will never know because ABC didn’t want it to go on a little bit longer. This really sucks.
I do understand why everyone says they are tired of ABC. I got hooked in watching “No Ordinary Family”. I really enjoyed it like I have with other ABC shows like “Heros” and the FBI show where they investigating why the Earth stood still, don’t remember the name but really enjoyed these shows and ABC cancelled them. It is so frustrating and I am going to be very gun shy now with them because it always happens with ABC. Shows I enjoy they cancel, what because I don’t like reality tv I can’t watch a decent tv program? Why does it have be number 1 for them to keep it, fortunately I only got involved in one program not all the others cause I knew ABC would cancel them all, they do suck and no I don’t want to know what is going to replace them cause I am not going to go through this every year with them. See ya ABC, you will never change!
I watched V, No Ordinary Family, and Off the Map and enjoyed all three shows! Someone out there please wise up and pick-up these shows!
What the hell!? You cancelled No Ordinary Family!? What the friggin hell!?
V was great. Finally got to watch Season 1 on Blue Ray. Shame on you ABC – doesn’t anyone remember the fate of the original Star Trek? Hopefully someone else will be able to pick up the series.
Why the hell cancel V that was the best show they had, go f&*@ yourself ABC
No ordinary family was a good show. Sorry ABC, but you lost another viewer.
Brothers & Sisters was one of the smartest shows that ABC carrys. Why do you people keep showing trash, creating new trash instead of allowing people to watch TV that brings up very real points in an intelligent manner. I believe that your company as well as numerous others are dumbing down our citizens! And seriously, do you really think we need more “reality” shows! You just lost another household.
ABC has no respect for their viewers. We are thousands of people watching V and they just clear out this and other shows. It should be some kind of law to defend costumers-viewers rights.