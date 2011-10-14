ABC cancels ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Savaged by critics and hampered by plummeting ratings, “Charlie’s Angels” has been cancelled by ABC.

According to media reports, the network will continue to air at least some of the remaining episodes of the rebooted ’70s favorite while figuring out a new Thursday 8 p.m. strategy, but the franchise reboot has halted production.

“Charlie’s Angels,” which starred Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh, premiered last month to 8.7 million viewers and a disappointing 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. In its most recent episode, “Charlie’s Angels” drew just under 6 million viewers and an untenable 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, losing to The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” in the key demographic.

The cancelation, basically a foregone conclusion for weeks, came the day after ABC ordered full seasons for “Suburgatory” and “Revenge” and ordered additional scripts for “Happy Endings.

“Charlie’s Angels” continued a lengthy string of Thursday 8 p.m. duds on ABC, a less-than-illustrious pack that includes “FlashForward,” “The Deep End” and “My Generation.”