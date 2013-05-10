ABC cancels ‘Happy Endings,’ while NBC axes ‘New Normal’

There was good news for at least 10 ABC dramas late Friday afternoon, but with good news invariably comes bad news as we get closer to upfront week, as the axe began to fall left and right.

For readers of this article, it’s likely that the only cancellation to really generate consternation will be “Happy Endings,” which won’t be back on ABC after a third season that saw the beloved cult comedy draw dismal ratings on Tuesday nights and then lower-than-dismal ratings on Friday nights. In its finale last week, “Happy Endings” drew under 2.5 million viewers and did a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, not the sort of numbers that typically earn renewals.

However, there were reports a couple months back that Sony Pictures TV might be attempting to shop “Happy Endings” to cable, which seems like at least a semi-viable possibility for a comedy that currently stands at 57 episodes, but could move in the direction of syndication with an additional season via USA or some other suspect. Stay tuned on that.

Also likely to generate some sadness at its passing is NBC’s “The New Normal,” which joins “Go On” on NBC’s comedy cancellation heap on Friday. Although “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” picked up additional seasons, most of NBC’s comedy bubble felt the bite of the axe.

Once we’ve got those big cancellations out there, will anybody mourn the passing of ABC’s “Red Widow”? Probably not. That was a no-brainer.

However, ABC’s “Body of Proof” had a far larger overall audience and better demographic numbers than several shows renewed on other networks, but it appears to be done after three seasons. Also falling to the wrong side of the bubble are “Malibu Country,” which won’t be returning for a second season with the already renewed “Last Man Standing,” plus midseason comedies “Family Tools” and “How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest of Your Life).”

Stay tuned for more information as it comes.

