ABC cancels ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Super Fun Night’

After spreading plenty of good news on Thursday night and Friday morning, ABC is also distributing sad news to some of its bubble shows.
Farewell to “Super Fun Night” and “Suburgatory.”
Nobody expected the Rebel Wilson comedy “Super Fun Night” to earn a second season and… It hasn't. The series, which was originally rejected by CBS two years ago, at least made it onto air for ABC, but 17 episodes will be its lifespan, despite nesting behind “Modern Family” on Wednesdays for most of the fall.
Fortunately, Rebel Wilson has “Pitch Perfect 2” and a rumored remake of “Private Benjamin” coming up, so she's probably going to find a way to still make Friday at least a *reasonably* fun night.
While 17 episodes probably wasn't enough time for anybody to build attachments to “Super Fun Night,” there's likely to be some sadness about the demise of the often-terrific “Suburgatory,” which will now be having its series finale next week after 57 episodes.
Creator Emily Kapnek will be fine, since ABC has already picked up her “Pygmalion”-tweaking comedy “Selfie,” starring Karen Gillan and John Cho.
In addition to the terrific performances by Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto, Cheryl Hines, Allie Grant and the always awesome Carly Chaikin, “Suburgatory” gave us this:
ABC is not formally confirming either cancellation, just as the network isn't saying officially that “Trophy Wife,” “Mixology” and “The Neighbors” are done. But they are.
As for “Last Man Standing” and “Nashville”?
STAY TUNED!
Ouch. I pretty much expected Trophy Wife and Community were done, but Suburgatory is very surprising. I was sorta hoping we would get another season, and with Enlisted being dead, we could maybe get Ryan Shay back. Alas…
I never *loved* the show, but I’ll be sad to see it go. Dalia Royce forever.
Wow, rough week for quality low-rated comedies…Enlisted, Community, Trophy Wife, and now Suburgatory.
The shame of it is Suburgatory was good but it didn’t have the fan base. No one is going to fight for it like Community.
You picked the perfect picture of Tessa to go with the article, Dan. I had given up on Suburgatory and stopped watching at the end of season 2 due to the general unevenness, but I’m still a little sad that it’s gone. I suppose I always hoped it would find its footing and everyone would start writing about how fantastic it had become and I would have to come back and give it another try.
Primate – The picture makes me sad, but the video of Tessa dancing makes me happy. So it all balances out!
-Daniel
To be honest, Suburgatory has had a pretty lame season. My wife an I stopped watching not far into Season 2. The more Jane Levy’s character got assimilated into the craziness instead of caustic outsider observation, the more the show began to lose its voice. Plus no Alan Tudyk anymore! It was better when it was not trying to make the audience genuinely care for the show’s most vapid characters and was instead a parody.
All those godawful CBS shows (bigbangtheorymike&molly2brokegirlsthemillers2 1/2men) get great ratings, creative, hilarious shows like Suburgatory, Surviving Jack, Trophy Wife (terrible, terrible title), Enlisted & Community get axed.
Cheryl Hines is an awful presence on the show and this planet. She was the worst thing about Curb Your Enthusiasm, too.
We watch a lot of TV, too much, in our house, and we’ve never had any of the shows mentioned on this page on for a single second. In fact, the only show I’ve heard of is Super Fun Night, and that’s just because the initial promo ads made us all hate the show before it ever aired. Perhaps that is representative of why they are being cancelled.
I liked Super Fun Night! Guess I was the only one.
I will freaking miss Suburgatory that’s for sure! Guess we will just be left with a pathetic last episode, that answers nothing, and leaves us wondering about who ends up with who, and if George and Tessa ever go back to NY or not.
I actually liked Super Fun Night too. It wasn’t an all time fave, but I thought the comedy was unique compared to most other tv comedies on today. In my opinion they could have at least done a full season with a better ending note than they did. Although i think it was worthy of at least 2 seasons.
I’ve been disenchanted with Suburgatory this season, and I have let the last 7 episodes build up on my DVR. Are there any highlights in there that I should watch?
MrBilliam85 – Good question! I too am behind, though not because I was disenchanted, just that I didn’t have enough time…
-Daniel
Not to get too spoilery, but there’s some really sweet stuff between Malik and Lisa, which I think happens almost completely in the final 7 episodes.
But yeah, there were very few laugh-out-loud moments this season. Dalia is always good for a few chuckles though.
Definitely worth watching…
I didn’t really think there were any above average episodes in the first half of the season, but even my dvr descriptions reveal some significant plot developments that I might have to check out at some point.
There was some fun stuff with Dalia but the second half of this season was definitely a bit “maintenance-y” — nothing groundbreaking or wonderful but sustaining the initial premise competently.
I’m very sad this show won’t be on — it and The Neighbors were truly odd-ball shows in their own ways (I mean, Dahlia, come on…. — the only comparison in terms of character-drawn wonderfulness is Sadie from AWKWARD.; “You’re Welcome!”).
This show (and other cancelled quality shows everyone has mentioned) gave me hope for the American sitcom outside of the Chuck Lorre schema. I guess these were too square to appeal to most folks and get some eyeballs? I’m not sure what the common thread is, but I love sitcoms for their brevity and low commit requirement.
I mean, we are in this age of the long tail binge watch a season of TV over the weekend kind of living. It’s sort of nice to come home to the TiVo and have a few sitcoms each night to catch up on, zone out to, eat dinner with, laugh and enjoy.
I also want to say that beside Dahlia the person I’m truly going to miss is Jeremy Sisto. He’s a delight as a father in this show.
Sisto has so many youth connections due to his great teen acting years — and even Six Feet Under didn’t get me into accepting him as a full-grown adult. Suburgatory did that for me. And it let him be so so appealing (hello, when he serenaded Cheryl Hines – loved that!). So I’m going to miss that. A lot.
But hope he — and other talented folk from these shows — gets on another good show and/or movie where we can continue this next phase of his career.
Erika
The show was uneven but some of the actors were consistently charming and funny. I’m sad I won’t to get to see them every week. It’s also no guarantee they ever will be starring on another successful tv show.
Sadly, the Evil Dead remake may have ended Jane Levy’s movie career in one horrible weekend.
Allie Grant, Carly Chaykin, be warned: NEVER make a movie that takes place in a creepy cabin iin the woods.
As someone who’s never seen Suburgatory, is that video funny if you’ve seen more of the show/characters? It didn’t really do much for me.
I actually really like Suburgatory. I know it wasn’t the most polished but it was just something that made me laugh I guess..