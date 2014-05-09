ABC cancels ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Super Fun Night’

After spreading plenty of good news on Thursday night and Friday morning, ABC is also distributing sad news to some of its bubble shows.

Farewell to “Super Fun Night” and “Suburgatory.”

Nobody expected the Rebel Wilson comedy “Super Fun Night” to earn a second season and… It hasn't. The series, which was originally rejected by CBS two years ago, at least made it onto air for ABC, but 17 episodes will be its lifespan, despite nesting behind “Modern Family” on Wednesdays for most of the fall.

Fortunately, Rebel Wilson has “Pitch Perfect 2” and a rumored remake of “Private Benjamin” coming up, so she's probably going to find a way to still make Friday at least a *reasonably* fun night.

While 17 episodes probably wasn't enough time for anybody to build attachments to “Super Fun Night,” there's likely to be some sadness about the demise of the often-terrific “Suburgatory,” which will now be having its series finale next week after 57 episodes.

Creator Emily Kapnek will be fine, since ABC has already picked up her “Pygmalion”-tweaking comedy “Selfie,” starring Karen Gillan and John Cho.

In addition to the terrific performances by Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto, Cheryl Hines, Allie Grant and the always awesome Carly Chaikin, “Suburgatory” gave us this:

ABC is not formally confirming either cancellation, just as the network isn't saying officially that “Trophy Wife,” “Mixology” and “The Neighbors” are done. But they are.

As for “Last Man Standing” and “Nashville”?

STAY TUNED!